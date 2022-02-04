Trisul S A : Operational Results Preview 4Q21

4Q21 AND 2021 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

São Paulo, February 4th, 2022 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3), announces its 4Q21 and 2021 operational results preview. The results presented hereby were not subject to review by external auditors.

HIGHLIGHTS

Launches % Trisul totaled R$ 660 million in the 4Q21. In 2021, Launches % Trisul totaled R$ 1,7 billion, an increase of 71% compared to the same period of last year.

Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 186 million in the 4Q21. In 2021, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 828 million.

Deliveries % Trisul totaled R$ 439 million in the 4Q21. In 2021, Trisul delivered 10 projects, totaling R$ 946 million.

Annual VSO (in units) registered was 35%.

Landbank at the end of December totaled R$ 5.0 billion.