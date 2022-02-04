Log in
    TRIS3   BRTRISACNOR4

TRISUL S.A.

(TRIS3)
  Report
02/04 04:07:40 pm
6.08 BRL   -7.46%
Trisul S A : Operational Results Preview 4Q21

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
4Q21 AND 2021 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

São Paulo, February 4th, 2022 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3), announces its 4Q21 and 2021 operational results preview. The results presented hereby were not subject to review by external auditors.

HIGHLIGHTS

Launches % Trisul totaled R$ 660 million in the 4Q21. In 2021, Launches % Trisul totaled R$ 1,7 billion, an increase of 71% compared to the same period of last year.

Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 186 million in the 4Q21. In 2021, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 828 million.

Deliveries % Trisul totaled R$ 439 million in the 4Q21. In 2021, Trisul delivered 10 projects, totaling R$ 946 million.

Annual VSO (in units) registered was 35%.

Landbank at the end of December totaled R$ 5.0 billion.

The Collection Paulista

Tucuna 250

Valen Capote Valente

4Q21 AND 2021 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

SALES

Operational Performance

4Q21

4Q20

Var. %

3Q21

Var. %

2021

2020

Var. %

(R$ thousand)

Contracted Sales

Gross Contracted Sales % Trisul

185,652

250,050

-26%

190,602

-3%

828,194

867,107

-4%

Net Sales % Trisul

(1)

163,870

230,181

-29%

164,816

-1%

752,331

783,909

-4%

Number of Units Sold

262

524

-50%

362

-28%

1,513

1,904

-21%

Criteria: (1) Sales net of commissions and cancellations, according to IFRS norms.

Trisul's PSV

SoS (Sales over Supply)

Units

in R$

thousand

Inventory of units as of 10/01/2021

1,890

956,677

(+) Launching in 4Q21

(1)

2,207

1,727,732

Total units for sale in 4Q21 (a)

4,372

2,887,711

(-) Units sold in 4Q21 (b)

1,513

828,194

Total units for sale as of 01/01/2022 (1)

2,859

2,059,517

SoS in 4Q21 (b) / (a)

35%

29%

LAUNCHES

Operational Performance

4Q21

4Q20

Var. %

3Q21

Var. %

2021

2020

Var. %

(R$ thousand)

Developments Launched

PSV Launched % Trisul

660,236

423,530

56%

303,516

118%

1,727,732

1,009,022

71%

Number of Developments

3

3

0%

2

50%

9

8

13%

Units Launched

814

527

54%

429

90%

2,207

1,053

110%

Below, the list of the projects launched in the quarter:

Launches 2021

Launchings

Region

Launching

Segment

Number of

% Trisul

Total PSV

Trisul's PSV

Date

Units

R$MM

R$MM

Launches 1Q21

1

Oscar Itaim*

São Paulo

mar-21

High

40

100%

201,113

201,113

2

Vista Campo Belo

São Paulo

mar-21

High

130

100%

149,309

149,309

Total 1Q21

170

350,422

350,422

Launches 2Q21

3

Side Barra Funda

São Paulo

may-21

Medium

594

100%

272,449

272,449

4

Side Alto da Boa Vista

São Paulo

jun-21

Medium

200

100%

141,110

141,110

Total 2Q21

794

413,558

413,558

Launches 3Q21

5

Nattur Nova Kablin

São Paulo

sep-21

Medium

246

100%

182,685

182,685

6

Horizon Paraíso

São Paulo

sep-21

High

183

70%

172,616

120,832

Total 3Q21

429

355,301

303,516

Launches 4Q21

7

The Collection Paulista

São Paulo

nov-21

Medium

336

100%

167,693

167,693

8

Tucuna 250

São Paulo

dez-21

High

218

100%

185,105

185,105

9

Valen Capote Valente

São Paulo

dez-21

High

260

100%

307,438

307,438

Total 4Q21

814

660,236

660,236

Total Launched 2021

2,207

1,779,518

1,727,733

*Contemplating the launch of Studio type units.

Página 2 de 3

4Q21 AND 2021 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW

LANDBANK

Landbank Trisul

(VGV in R$ Million)

7,0

30

23

100%

6,0

90%

5,1

5,0

80%

5,0

1,0

70%

1,1

60%

4,0

50%

3,0

40%

2,0

4,1

3,9

30%

1,0

20%

10%

0,0

0%

3Q21

4Q21

Landbank (On Balance)

Landbank (Off Balance)

# Lots

DELIVERY

Delivered Works 2021

Delivered Works 1Q21

Delivery Dat

Project

City

Segment

Total of Units

% Trisul

Total PSV

Trisul's PSV

R$MM(1)

R$MM(1)

1

Jan-21

Atemporal Pompeia

São Paulo

High

176

100%

161

161

2

Feb-21

Elev Araçatuba

São Paulo

Low income

259

100%

39

39

Total 1Q21

435

200

200

Delivered Works 2Q21

3

Apr-21

State Ibirapuera

São Paulo

High

116

100%

94

94

Total 2Q21

116

94

94

Delivered Works 3Q21

4

Jul-21

Axis Vila Mariana

São Paulo

High

167

100%

94

94

5

Jul-21

Conquista Amaralina - Fase 5 e 6

São Paulo

Economic

520

50%

103

52

6

Sep-21

Elev Barra Funda

São Paulo

Economic

280

100%

67

67

Total 3Q21

967

264

213

Delivered Works 4Q21

7

Oct-21

Altez Ipiranga

São Paulo

High

188

100%

178

178

8

Oct-21

Domy Vila Mariana

São Paulo

High

250

60%

134

80

9

Oct-21

Elev Vila Prudente

São Paulo

Economic

553

100%

123

123

10

Nov-21

Viva Mar - Andorinha

Santos

Economic

314

100%

58

58

Total 4Q21

1,305

493

439

Total 2021

2,823

1,051

946

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations Department:

Phone: +55 11 3147-0134 / +55 11 3147-0149

E-mail:ri@trisul-sa.com.br

Website: www.trisul-sa.com.br/ir

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding business expectations, financial and operating projections and the growth prospects of TRISUL S.A.. These are projections only and, therefore, are exclusively based on the expectations of the Company's management regarding the future of the business. Such future considerations substantially depend on necessary approval and licenses for projects homologation, market conditions, on Brazilian economy, sector and international markets performance, and therefore, are subject to alterations without previous notice. The present performance report includes accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, financial pro forma and projections based on the Company's Board expectation. The non-accounting data were not subject to the Company's independent auditors review.

Página 3 de 3

Disclaimer

Trisul SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
