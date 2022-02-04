Trisul S A : Operational Results Preview 4Q21

São Paulo, February 4th, 2022 - TRISUL S.A. (B3: TRIS3), announces its 4Q21 and 2021 operational results preview. The results presented hereby were not subject to review by external auditors.
HIGHLIGHTS
Launches % Trisul totaled R$ 660 million in the 4Q21. In 2021, Launches % Trisul totaled R$ 1,7 billion, an increase of 71% compared to the same period of last year.
Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 186 million in the 4Q21. In 2021, Gross Sales % Trisul totaled R$ 828 million.
Deliveries % Trisul totaled R$ 439 million in the 4Q21. In 2021, Trisul delivered 10 projects, totaling R$ 946 million.
Annual VSO (in units) registered was 35%.
Landbank at the end of December totaled R$ 5.0 billion.
4Q21 AND 2021 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW
SALES
Operational Performance
4Q21
4Q20
Var. %
3Q21
Var. %
2021
2020
Var. %
(R$ thousand)
Contracted Sales
Gross Contracted Sales % Trisul
185,652
250,050
-26%
190,602
-3%
828,194
867,107
-4%
Net Sales % Trisul
(1)
163,870
230,181
-29%
164,816
-1%
752,331
783,909
-4%
Number of Units Sold
262
524
-50%
362
-28%
1,513
1,904
-21%
Criteria: (1) Sales net of commissions and cancellations, according to IFRS norms.
Trisul's PSV
SoS (Sales over Supply)
Units
in R$
thousand
Inventory of units as of 10/01/2021
1,890
956,677
(+) Launching in 4Q21
(1)
2,207
1,727,732
Total units for sale in 4Q21 (a)
4,372
2,887,711
(-) Units sold in 4Q21 (b)
1,513
828,194
Total units for sale as of 01/01/2022 (1)
2,859
2,059,517
SoS in 4Q21 (b) / (a)
35%
29%
LAUNCHES
Operational Performance
4Q21
4Q20
Var. %
3Q21
Var. %
2021
2020
Var. %
(R$ thousand)
Developments Launched
PSV Launched % Trisul
660,236
423,530
56%
303,516
118%
1,727,732
1,009,022
71%
Number of Developments
3
3
0%
2
50%
9
8
13%
Units Launched
814
527
54%
429
90%
2,207
1,053
110%
Below, the list of the projects launched in the quarter:
Launches 2021
Launchings
Region
Launching
Segment
Number of
% Trisul
Total PSV
Trisul's PSV
Date
Units
R$MM
R$MM
Launches 1Q21
1
Oscar Itaim*
São Paulo
mar-21
High
40
100%
201,113
201,113
2
Vista Campo Belo
São Paulo
mar-21
High
130
100%
149,309
149,309
Total 1Q21
170
350,422
350,422
Launches 2Q21
3
Side Barra Funda
São Paulo
may-21
Medium
594
100%
272,449
272,449
4
Side Alto da Boa Vista
São Paulo
jun-21
Medium
200
100%
141,110
141,110
Total 2Q21
794
413,558
413,558
Launches 3Q21
5
Nattur Nova Kablin
São Paulo
sep-21
Medium
246
100%
182,685
182,685
6
Horizon Paraíso
São Paulo
sep-21
High
183
70%
172,616
120,832
Total 3Q21
429
355,301
303,516
Launches 4Q21
7
The Collection Paulista
São Paulo
nov-21
Medium
336
100%
167,693
167,693
8
Tucuna 250
São Paulo
dez-21
High
218
100%
185,105
185,105
9
Valen Capote Valente
São Paulo
dez-21
High
260
100%
307,438
307,438
Total 4Q21
814
660,236
660,236
Total Launched 2021
2,207
1,779,518
1,727,733
*Contemplating the launch of Studio type units.
4Q21 AND 2021 OPERATIONAL RESULTS - PREVIEW
LANDBANK
Landbank Trisul
(VGV in R$ Million)
7,0
30
23
100%
6,0
90%
5,1
5,0
80%
5,0
1,0
70%
1,1
60%
4,0
50%
3,0
40%
2,0
4,1
3,9
30%
1,0
20%
10%
0,0
0%
3Q21
4Q21
Landbank (On Balance)
Landbank (Off Balance)
# Lots
DELIVERY
Delivered Works 2021
Delivered Works 1Q21
Delivery Dat
Project
City
Segment
Total of Units
% Trisul
Total PSV
Trisul's PSV
R$MM(1)
R$MM(1)
1
Jan-21
Atemporal Pompeia
São Paulo
High
176
100%
161
161
2
Feb-21
Elev Araçatuba
São Paulo
Low income
259
100%
39
39
Total 1Q21
435
200
200
Delivered Works 2Q21
3
Apr-21
State Ibirapuera
São Paulo
High
116
100%
94
94
Total 2Q21
116
94
94
Delivered Works 3Q21
4
Jul-21
Axis Vila Mariana
São Paulo
High
167
100%
94
94
5
Jul-21
Conquista Amaralina - Fase 5 e 6
São Paulo
Economic
520
50%
103
52
6
Sep-21
Elev Barra Funda
São Paulo
Economic
280
100%
67
67
Total 3Q21
967
264
213
Delivered Works 4Q21
7
Oct-21
Altez Ipiranga
São Paulo
High
188
100%
178
178
8
Oct-21
Domy Vila Mariana
São Paulo
High
250
60%
134
80
9
Oct-21
Elev Vila Prudente
São Paulo
Economic
553
100%
123
123
10
Nov-21
Viva Mar - Andorinha
Santos
Economic
314
100%
58
58
Total 4Q21
1,305
493
439
Total 2021
2,823
1,051
946
For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations Department:
Phone: +55 11 3147-0134 / +55 11 3147-0149
E-mail:ri@trisul-sa.com.br
Website: www.trisul-sa.com.br/ir
This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding business expectations, financial and operating projections and the growth prospects of TRISUL S.A.. These are projections only and, therefore, are exclusively based on the expectations of the Company's management regarding the future of the business. Such future considerations substantially depend on necessary approval and licenses for projects homologation, market conditions, on Brazilian economy, sector and international markets performance, and therefore, are subject to alterations without previous notice. The present performance report includes accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, financial pro forma and projections based on the Company's Board expectation. The non-accounting data were not subject to the Company's independent auditors review.