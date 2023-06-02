Advanced search
    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
2023-06-02
35.66 CAD   +3.30%
Trisura : 2023 Investor Day Presentation
PU
12:51pTrisura Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
10:35aNational Bank Highlights Key Takeaways From Trisura Group's Investor Day; Maintains Rating, Price Target
MT
Trisura : 2023 Investor Day Presentation

06/02/2023 | 03:09pm EDT
A Growing and Profitable Specialty Insurer

Investor Day - June 1, 2023

Agenda

  1. Who We Are
  2. Where We Have Come From
  3. Where We Are Going
  4. Why Trisura
  5. Appendix

1

Who We Are

  • Company Overview
  • What is Specialty Insurance
  • What is Fronting

Pure-play North American specialty commercial insurance group

Canada

1 Primary Insurance: $378mln 2022 GPW (Surety, Warranty, and Corporate Insurance)

2 Fronting: $339mln 2022 GPW (Property and Casualty)

United States

  1. Fronting: $1.7bln 2022 GPW (E&S and Admitted)
  2. Primary Insurance: $14mln 2022 GPW (Surety and Corporate Insurance)

Note: All figures in C$ unless otherwise stated.

3

Specialty relies on niche underwriting and structuring expertise

Classes of business that require differentiated expertise to underwrite,

  • administer and service
    Complex structures that balance needs of our partners with risk retention
  • and appropriate use of reinsurance, including fronting, warranty, surety and traditional insurance
    Experience matters - our team is uniquely focused on specialty lines and
  • has been for decades

4

Disclaimer

Trisura Group Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 19:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
