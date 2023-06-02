|
Trisura : 2023 Investor Day Presentation
A Growing and Profitable Specialty Insurer
Investor Day - June 1, 2023
Agenda
-
Who We Are
-
Where We Have Come From
-
Where We Are Going
-
Why Trisura
-
Appendix
1
Who We Are
-
Company Overview
-
What is Specialty Insurance
-
What is Fronting
Pure-play North American specialty commercial insurance group
Canada
1 Primary Insurance: $378mln 2022 GPW (Surety, Warranty, and Corporate Insurance)
2 Fronting: $339mln 2022 GPW (Property and Casualty)
United States
-
Fronting: $1.7bln 2022 GPW (E&S and Admitted)
-
Primary Insurance: $14mln 2022 GPW (Surety and Corporate Insurance)
Note: All figures in C$ unless otherwise stated.
3
Specialty relies on niche underwriting and structuring expertise
Classes of business that require differentiated expertise to underwrite,
-
administer and service
Complex structures that balance needs of our partners with risk retention
-
and appropriate use of reinsurance, including fronting, warranty, surety and traditional insurance
Experience matters - our team is uniquely focused on specialty lines and
-
has been for decades
4
Disclaimer
Trisura Group Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 19:08:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
