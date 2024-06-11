A Growing and Profitable Specialty Insurer

Who We Are

  • Company Overview
  • What is Specialty Insurance

A growing and profitable North American specialty insurance group

1

2

Canada

Primary Insurance:

$439M 2023 GPW1

(Surety, Warranty, and

Corporate Insurance)

Fronting:

$469M 2023 GPW1

(Property and Casualty)

1

2

United States

Program Insurance:

$2B 2023 GPW1

(E&S and Admitted)

Primary Insurance:

$25M 2023 GPW1

(Surety and Corporate

Insurance)

Note: All figures in C$ unless otherwise stated.

1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to Q4 2023 MD&A, Section 10 for details. To access MD&A, see Trisura's website or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

3

Specialty insurance relies on niche underwriting and structuring expertise

Difficult to Underwrite: Classes of business that require deep, differentiated expertise to underwrite, administer and service

Complex to Structure: Structures that balance the needs of our distribution and capital partners with appropriate alignment

  • Experiencedecades Matters: Our team is uniquely focused on specialty lines and has been for

4

Where We Have Come From

  • Progress on Key Metrics
  • Evolution of Earnings Composition

Growth in gross premium written has maintained early momentum

$2,971

+65%69%

CAGR

$147

31%

2017

2023

Canada

US

Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.

6

Specialty focus has driven strong net underwriting income alongside growth…

Net Underwriting Income1:

Consolidated Combined Ratio2:

$99.3

3

96%

+74%

CAGR

(13%)

83%

3

$3.6

2017

2023

2017

2023

Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.

1

This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to Q4 2023 MD&A, Section 10 for details.

7

2

This is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to Q4 2023 MD&A, Section 10 for details.

3 Represents net underwriting income from Canada and US, excluding $3.3 million of Corporate operating expenses that are not directly related to underwriting. Excludes impact of certain items to normalize net underwriting income in order to reflect our North American specialty operations.

which has supported growing net income and industry-leading ROE

Operating Net Income1:

Operating ROE2:

$110.2

20%

+82%

+17%

CAGR

$3.0 3

3%3

2017

2023

2017

2023

Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.

1

This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to Q4 2023 MD&A, Section 10 for details.

8

2

This is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to Q4 2023 MD&A, Section 10 for details.

3

Refer to slide 29 for additional detail.

…as well as significant growth in book value

Book Value:

$662

+32%

CAGR

$124

Debt-to-Capital1:

19%

(9%)

10%

Q1/18Q1/24

Book Value Per Share1:

+20% $13.89

$4.67

CAGR

Q1/18Q1/24

Q1/18Q1/24

Note: All figures in C$ million except for per share measures, unless otherwise stated.

1 This is supplementary financial measure. Refer to Q1 2024 MD&A, Section 10 for details.

9

