Trisura Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the results of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021 in Toronto (the “Meeting”).



At the Meeting, all six nominees proposed for election to the Board by Shareholders were elected. Management received the following proxies from Shareholders in regard to the election of directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % David Clare 7,041,798 99.65% 24,394 0.35% Paul Gallagher 6,735,192 95.32% 331,000 4.68% Barton Hedges 7,050,789 99.78% 15,403 0.22% Greg Morrison 7,041,333 99.65% 24,859 0.35% George E. Myhal 4,321,823 61.16% 2,744,369 38.84% Robert Taylor 6,220,100 88.03% 846,092 11.97%

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the US and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

