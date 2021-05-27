Log in
    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
Trisura Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/27/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the results of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021 in Toronto (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, all six nominees proposed for election to the Board by Shareholders were elected. Management received the following proxies from Shareholders in regard to the election of directors:

Director NomineeVotes For %Votes Withheld %
David Clare7,041,79899.65%24,3940.35%
Paul Gallagher6,735,19295.32%331,0004.68%
Barton Hedges7,050,78999.78%15,4030.22%
Greg Morrison7,041,33399.65%24,8590.35%
George E. Myhal4,321,82361.16%2,744,36938.84%
Robert Taylor6,220,10088.03%846,09211.97%

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the US and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416-607-2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
