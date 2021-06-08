Log in
    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/08 04:00:00 pm
147.66 CAD   -0.45%
05:51pTrisura Group Ltd. Announces C$75 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
05/27Trisura Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
05/26TRISURA  : Investor Presentation – May 2021
Trisura Group Ltd. Announces C$75 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

06/08/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura”, or the “Company”) (TSX:TSU), a leading international specialty insurance company, announced today that it intends to issue $75 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The Notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Trisura and will rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Trisura. The Notes will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 2.641% until maturity on June 11, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering of notes for general corporate purposes and short-term debt reduction.

The Notes will be offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation and are rated BBB, with a stable trend by DBRS Morningstar. The Notes will be sold on an agency basis by a syndicate of dealers led by BMO Capital Markets as sole-bookrunner, together with CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities as co-managers. Closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on June 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Trisura Group Ltd.
Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the US and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and include words such as “expects,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could”.

Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of our Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: developments related to COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and global financial markets; the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business; the behaviour of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the ability to appropriately manage human capital; the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; governmental investigations; litigation; changes in tax laws; changes in capital requirements; changes in reinsurance arrangements; ability to collect amounts owed; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes or pandemics; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with securities regulators in Canada.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, Trisura Group Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


