Trisura Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “Our business performed well in the quarter, recording our highest quarterly net income to date of $21.1 million. Sustained growth and strong underwriting, supported by investment income, generated an 18.7% return on equity(1), despite continued investment in infrastructure.
Expansion of market share, and maturation of our platform drove premium growth of 55.2% in the quarter. In Canada, focused underwriting resulted in a 79.5% combined ratio(1) for the quarter. Our US business bound a quarterly record $341.7 million of gross premiums, supporting $8.4 million of net underwriting income driven by increased fee income.”
Financial Highlights
EPS of $0.50 in Q1 2022 compared to $0.46 in Q1 2021. Adjusted EPS(2) of $0.45 for the quarter compared to $0.40 in the prior period.
Book value per share(1) of $8.66 increased 15.3% from March 31, 2021, driven by strong earnings but diluted by unrealized losses on fixed income positions in the quarter.
Gross written premiums growth of 55.2% in Q1 2022 was supported by continued growth in Canada and strong momentum in US fronting.
Net income of $21.1 million in the quarter grew 9.0% compared to Q1 2021, driven by growth and profitable underwriting in Canada and the US.
ROE of 18.7% compared to 16.1% in Q1 2021, exceeding our mid-teens target despite significant growth.
Consolidated combined ratio is 72.0%, and consolidated loss ratio(1) is 26.7% for Q1 2022.
GPW in Canada increased by 63.2% in Q1 2022. Strong underwriting performance across all lines contributed to a combined ratio of 79.5% and a 29.8% ROE.
New fronting arrangements in Canada contributed $55.6 million premiums in the quarter.
US premium grew by 52.1% and fee income grew by 46.4% in the quarter compared to Q1 2021, reaching $341.7 million and $13.9 million, respectively. This contributed to improved net income of $6.7 million in the quarter and a 13.9% ROE.
Amounts in C$ millions
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Variance
Gross premiums written
481.4
310.3
55.2%
Net income
21.1
19.3
9.0%
EPS - diluted, $
0.50
0.46
8.7%
Adjusted EPS – diluted, $
0.45
0.40
12.5%
Book value per share, $
8.66
7.51
15.3%
Debt-to-Capital ratio(1)
17.4%
17.3%
0.1pts
LTM ROE
18.7%
16.1%
2.6pts
Adjusted LTM ROE(3)
18.2%
15.8%
2.4pts
Combined ratio – Canada
79.5%
65.3%
14.2pts
Fronting operational ratio – US(1)
74.7%
67.2%
7.5pts
Insurance Operations
Disciplined underwriting in Canada contributed to a loss ratio of 15.7% for the quarter.
Growth continued in the US, with GPW of $341.7 million in the quarter, compared to $224.7 million in Q1 2021, and fee income of $13.9 million in the quarter compared to $9.5 million in Q1 2021. Growth was the result of maturing and new programs.
Capital
The Minimum Capital Test ratio(4) of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 231% as at March 31, 2022 (229% as at December 31, 2021), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements(5) of 150%.
The Risk-Based Capital of the regulated insurance companies of Trisura US was in excess of the various Company Action Levels of the states in which it is licensed at March 31, 2022.
Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 17.4% as at March 31, 2022 is below our long-term target of 20.0%, providing incremental capacity for growth.
Investments
Interest and dividend income rose 23.9% in the quarter compared to Q1 2021. The Canadian and US portfolios benefited from improved diversification and increased capital generated from strong operational performance.
Corporate Development
DBRS Morningstar reaffirmed the rating of A (low) to the principal operating subsidiaries of Trisura, reaffirmed the Issuer Rating of BBB to Trisura Group Ltd., and the Senior Unsecured Notes rating of BBB to the Company’s outstanding notes.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”)
Appointed Janice Madon to the Company’s Board of Directors.
Entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement which includes a sustainability-linked loan structure.
Implemented a Responsible Investing Policy, which mandates the inclusion of ESG factors into the Company’s investment decisions.
Enhanced ESG disclosure within our Management Information Circular and Management’s Discussion and Analysis.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.
Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Trisura Group Ltd. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)
As at
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
304,464
341,319
Investments
603,945
641,140
Premiums and accounts receivable, and other assets
308,148
311,629
Recoverable from reinsurers
1,441,065
1,375,354
Deferred acquisition costs
321,811
304,580
Capital assets and intangible assets
20,012
17,109
Deferred tax assets
12,088
9,223
Total assets
3,011,533
3,000,354
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
91,528
216,633
Reinsurance premiums payable
365,733
335,673
Unearned premiums
1,032,979
965,245
Unearned reinsurance commissions
167,754
152,003
Unpaid claims and loss adjustment expenses
921,589
897,011
Debt outstanding
75,000
75,000
Total liabilities
2,654,583
2,641,565
Shareholders' equity
356,950
358,789
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,011,533
3,000,354
Trisura Group Ltd. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income For the three months ended March 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Gross premiums written
481,380
310,274
Net premiums written
108,170
77,365
Net premiums earned
88,349
52,624
Fee income
18,227
13,784
Net investment income (loss)
4,023
(5,317)
Net (losses) gains
(474)
3,834
Total revenues
110,125
64,925
Net claims and loss adjustment expenses
(23,605)
(4,107)
Net commissions
(37,108)
(18,559)
Operating expenses
(21,124)
(17,014)
Interest expenses
(591)
(187)
Total claims and expenses
(82,428)
(39,867)
Income before income taxes
27,697
25,058
Income tax expense
(6,647)
(5,740)
Net income
21,050
19,318
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(21,054)
762
Comprehensive (loss) income
(4)
20,080
Trisura Group Ltd. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Net income
21,050
19,318
Non-cash items
4,564
10,681
Stock options granted
371
261
Change in working capital
3,298
2,453
Realized gains
(1,892)
(870)
Income taxes paid
(11,634)
(1,191)
Interest paid
(499)
(250)
Net cash from operating activities
15,258
30,402
Proceeds on disposal of investments
53,589
36,844
Purchases of investments
(100,983)
(69,935)
Net purchases of capital and intangible assets
(290)
(856)
Net cash used in investing activities
(47,684)
(33,947)
Shares issued
551
257
Shares purchased under Restricted Share Units plan
(2,106)
(1,814)
Loans received
-
26,970
Loans repaid
-
(27,555)
Lease payments
(502)
(334)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,057)
(2,476)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(34,483)
(6,021)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
341,319
136,519
Currency translation
(2,372)
(849)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
304,464
129,649
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Reconciliation of reported Net income to Adjusted net income(6): reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to better reflect our North American specialty operations.
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Net income
21,050
19,318
Adjustments:
Impact of share-based compensation
(3,142)
2,753
Net losses (gains)
474
(3,834)
Net losses (gains) from life annuity
77
(1,455)
Tax impact of above items
544
210
Adjusted net income
19,003
16,992
Reconciliation of Average equity(7) to LTM average equity: LTM average equity is used in calculating adjusted ROE.
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Average equity
332,856
247,991
Adjustments: days in quarter proration, equity raise in Q2 2020
10,131
20,898
LTM average equity
342,987
268,889
Footnotes
(1) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Q1 2022 MD&A, Section 10, Operating Metrics table for its composition. To access MD&A, see Trisura’s website or SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
(2) This is a non-IFRS ratio, see table 10.2 in Q1 2022 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor. Non-IFRS ratios are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the ratio relates and might not be comparable to similar ratios disclosed by other companies.
(3) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See table 10.4 in Q1 2022 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.
(4) This measure is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada’s (OSFI’s) Guideline A, Minimum Capital Test.
(5) This target is in accordance with OSFI’s Guideline A-4, Regulatory Capital and Internal Capital Targets.
(6) See section on Non-IFRS financial measures, Reconciliation of reported Net income to Adjusted net income. Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Details and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor can be found in the reconciliation table.
(7) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.
