    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
31.62 CAD   +1.25%
05:53pTrisura Group Welcomes Tom Ciano to Lead US Corporate Insurance Operations
GL
09:04aTrisura : Annual Information Form
PU
03/23Trisura : A Growing Specialty Insurer
PU
Trisura Group Welcomes Tom Ciano to Lead US Corporate Insurance Operations

03/30/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
TORONTO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the appointment of Tom Ciano as Chief Underwriting Officer, US Corporate Insurance. Tom will lead the entry into the US Corporate Insurance market and head those operations with an underwriting launch date in 2023.

Based in Boston, Tom is an insurance veteran with underwriting and brokering experience across various industry segments for both private and publicly traded companies. Tom was the National Underwriting Officer for the Commercial Management Liability practice at a leading North American insurer and more recently the practice leader for Management Liability with USI Insurance Services providing technical counseling, coverage placement and relationship management for Fortune 1000 companies.

With the launch of Trisura’s U.S. Corporate Insurance operations, agents and brokers will be able to access a North American specialty insurance platform including Trisura’s Canadian operations, currently a top 10 provider in Canada. Together with our U.S. Surety group, Trisura will provide our agents and brokers with custom solutions and experiences that are always “a step above”.

Chris Sekine, responsible for Trisura’s global Corporate Insurance and Surety platform and President and CEO of Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Tom Ciano to lead Trisura’s US Corporate Insurance launch. Tom is a highly respected, seasoned professional with valuable experience in both underwriting and brokering these lines of business. We look forward to launching and growing the Corporate Insurance business in the US under Tom’s leadership”.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and fronting segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


Primary Logo


Analyst Recommendations on TRISURA GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 842 M 2 100 M 2 100 M
Net income 2023 101 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 430 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart TRISURA GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Trisura Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRISURA GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 31,23 CAD
Average target price 54,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Clare President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
David Scotland Chief Financial Officer
George E. Myhal Chairman
Gregory E. A. Morrison Independent Director
Paul Gallagher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRISURA GROUP LTD.-31.04%1 053
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-9.40%39 424
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.20%38 662
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-22.99%35 730
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-21.58%28 887
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.6.42%25 110
