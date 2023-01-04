Advanced search
    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:17 2023-01-04 pm EST
45.41 CAD   -1.65%
Trisura Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 9th, 2023 and Host Earnings Conference Call the Following Day

01/04/2023 | 05:43pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

The company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nqjvw2ky

A replay of the call will be available through the link above.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


