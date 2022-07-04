Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Trisura Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-04 pm EDT
33.75 CAD   +1.26%
05:43pTRISURA : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PU
05:20pTrisura Group to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 4th, 2022 and Host Earnings Conference Call the Following Day
GL
05/27TRISURA : Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trisura Group to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 4th, 2022 and Host Earnings Conference Call the Following Day

07/04/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, will release its second quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th, 2022.

The company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, August 5th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/me2jn4xb

A replay of the call will be available through the link above.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about TRISURA GROUP LTD.
05:43pTRISURA : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PU
05:20pTrisura Group to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 4th, 2022 and Host Earnings ..
GL
05/27TRISURA : Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Trisura Group Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Trisura Group Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/05Trisura Group Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/05Earnings Flash (TSU.TO) TRISURA GROUP Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS Diluted C$0.45
MT
05/05Trisura Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
04/05TRISURA : SLL – Press Release – Final
PU
04/05TRISURA : Quarterly Earnings and Conference Call Announcement Press Release Q1 2022 &ndash..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRISURA GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 118 M 1 644 M 1 644 M
Net income 2022 74,2 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 375 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart TRISURA GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Trisura Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRISURA GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 33,33 CAD
Average target price 52,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Clare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Scotland Chief Financial Officer
George E. Myhal Chairman
Paul Gallagher Independent Director
Barton Hedges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRISURA GROUP LTD.-30.11%1 064
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-8.51%41 210
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.43%40 773
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.22.95%39 103
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION11.09%35 940
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.42%24 701