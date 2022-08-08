Trisura : Investor Presentation – August 2022

June - December 2017: Completed spin-off from Brookfield, developed public company infrastructure and US capabilities
May - December 2018: Enhanced corporate governance and risk management functions through dedicated board committees and personnel
December 2018: Finalized internalization of investment function across all three subsidiaries
September 2019: Completed inaugural equity raise of $58 million
November 2019: Closed the acquisition of 21st Century Preferred Insurance Company, providing access to admitted markets in the US
May 2020: Completed $68 million equity raise and increased capacity on revolving credit facility to $50 million
June - July 2021: Completed $75 million senior unsecured notes offering and executed a four-for-one common share split
January - April 2022: Advanced various Environmental, Social & Governance initiatives, including the implementation of a Sustainability Linked Loan and Responsible Investment Policy, and enhanced related disclosure within the Management Information Circular and Management Discussion and Analysis
July 2022: Completed $150 million equity raise
Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.
Cumulative share price performance measured from close of business December 31st, 2017.
'Current' as at July 26th, 2022.
Strategic Priorities
Expand North American insurance market share through enhanced distribution and capacity relationships
Build fronting model of scale in US and Canadian markets
Growth
Grow Admitted business and obtain US Treasury listing
Evaluate strategic partnerships and inorganic growth
Demonstrate the value of specialty focus through strong loss ratio and underwriting margin outperformance
Profitability
• Leverage fixed cost base and technology to gain scale, demonstrating sustainable mid-teens ROE
• Diversify earnings to produce stable returns
• Maintain and improve ratings and appropriate regulatory capital
Risk & Capital
Synchronize risk management across the platform
Management
• Optimize capital allocation, reflecting appropriate capitalization for insurance, credit and market risks
Enhance yield and increase allocation to alternatives; maintain appropriate risk profile and improve diversification
Investments /
• Develop track record of execution, expand shareholder base and distribution partners
Capital Markets
• Strengthen access to capital and enhance ability to fund growth
Centralized Corporate Function Providing Support for Operating Subsidiaries to Grow
