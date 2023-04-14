Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Trisura Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
31.66 CAD   -0.50%
05:26pTrisura : 2023 Proxy – Common Shares
PU
05:16pTrisura : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular for June 1, 2023
PU
03/31Trisura Group Brief: As Chief Underwriting Officer, US Corporate Insurance, He Will Lead the entry into the US Corporate Insurance market and head those operations with an underwriting launch date in 2023
MT
Trisura : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular for June 1, 2023

04/14/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AND

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

April 14, 2023

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

333 Bay Street, Suite 1610, Box 22

Toronto, ON M5H 2R2

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND AVAILABILITY OF CIRCULAR

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") of Trisura Group Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) at North Tower, 200 Bay Street, suite 1600, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2J2 and by virtual meeting via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/459459953, using password: 'trisura2023' (case sensitive), for the following purposes:

  1. to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the external auditor's report thereon;
  2. to elect directors who will serve until the next annual meeting of Shareholders;
  3. to appoint the external auditor who will serve until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and authorize the directors to set its remuneration; and
  4. to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof.

You have the right to vote at the Meeting if you were a Shareholder at the close of business on April 17, 2023. Before casting your vote, you are encouraged to review the Meeting's business in the section "Business of the Meeting" of the Circular. The Circular will be made publicly available on or before April 14, 2023.

The Company is using "Notice and Access" in connection with the delivery of the materials in respect of the Meeting. An electronic copy of the Circular may be accessed at www.trisura.com/investors under the "Disclosure Reports" tab and at www.sedar.com. If you would like more information about Notice and Access, please contact the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust"), toll-free at 1-888-433-6443 (or 416-682-3801 if you are outside Canada or the United States) or tsxt-fulfilment@tmx.com.

Under Notice and Access, if you would like a paper copy of the Circular, please contact TSX Trust toll-free at 1-888-433-6443 (or 416-682-3801 if you are outside Canada or the United States) or tsxt-fulfilment@tmx.com. The Circular will be mailed to you free of charge within three business days of your request, provided the request is made before the date of the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. In order to receive the Circular in advance of the deadline to submit your vote, it is recommended that you contact TSX Trust before 6:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on May 12, 2023. All Shareholders who have signed up for electronic delivery of the Circular will receive it by email.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, date, sign and return the enclosed form of proxy by 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, or no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time to which the Meeting has been rescheduled, if it has been rescheduled or adjourned. You can cast your proxy vote in the following ways:

  • On the Internet at www.tsxtrust.com/vote-proxy;
  • Fax your signed proxy to TSX Trust at 416-595-9593;
  • Mail your signed proxy using the business reply envelope accompanying your proxy; or
  • Scan and send your signed proxy to proxyvote@tmx.com.

If you are a non-registered holder of common shares of the Company and have received these materials through your broker, custodian, nominee or other intermediary, please complete and return the form of proxy or voting instruction form provided to you by your broker, custodian, nominee or other intermediary in accordance with the instructions provided therein.

DATED at Toronto, Ontario as of the 14th day of April, 2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

"George Myhal"

George Myhal

Chair

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

VOTING INFORMATION

1

Who Can Vote

1

Notice and Access

1

Q&A on Proxy Voting

2

VOTING SECURITIES

7

PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES

7

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

7

1.

Receiving the Consolidated Financial Statements

7

2.

Election of Directors

7

Majority Voting Policy

7

Director Nominees

7

3.

Appointment of External Auditor

13

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

13

Statement of Corporate Governance

13

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

14

Whistleblower Policy

14

Board of Directors

14

Human Capital Management

18

Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG')

20

Stakeholder Engagement

20

Committees of the Board

21

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

22

Director Share Ownership Guidelines

23

Anti-Hedging Policy

23

Share Ownership of Directors

23

2022 Director Compensation

24

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

25

Named Executive Officers

25

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

25

NEO Required Share Ownership

26

Anti-Hedging Policy

26

Benchmarking Executive Compensation and Compensation Peer Group

27

Compensation Risk

27

Principal Elements of Compensation

27

i

TABLE OF CONTENTS

(continued)

Page

Base Salaries

27

Incentive Bonuses

28

Share Option Plan

28

Global Phantom Option Plan

30

Restricted Share Unit Plan

30

Grants of Options

30

Summary Compensation Table

31

Ratio of Named Executive Officer Compensation to GPW / Net Income

32

Five Year Compensation Review - CEO

32

Employment Agreements, Termination and Change of Control Benefits

32

Incentive Plan Awards

34

Incentive Plan Awards - Value Vested or Earned During the Year

35

SECURITIES AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUANCE UNDER EQUITY COMPENSATION PLANS

36

INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

36

COMMON SHARE PERFORMANCE GRAPH

36

INTERESTS OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS

37

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

37

DIRECTORS' APPROVAL OF CIRCULAR

37

APPENDIX A

A-1

ii

Disclaimer

Trisura Group Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 21:15:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
