  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Trisura Group Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
34.67 CAD   -0.09%
05:05aTrisura : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PU
02/28Trisura Group Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Annual Results
GL
02/09Trisura Group Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Resultsa Earnings Conference Call
GL
Trisura : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

03/01/2023 | 05:05am EST
  • Title: Trisura Group - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
  • Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 AM (GMT-05:00) Eastern Time - Toronto
  • Duration: 60 minutes
Add webinar to your calendar

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada ("Trisura Canada") and the United States ("Trisura US"). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU". Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Trisura Group Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 10:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 414 M 1 774 M 1 774 M
Net income 2022 82,5 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 587 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart TRISURA GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Trisura Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRISURA GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,67 CAD
Average target price 57,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
Managers and Directors
David Clare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Scotland Chief Financial Officer
George E. Myhal Chairman
Paul Gallagher Independent Director
Barton Hedges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRISURA GROUP LTD.-23.45%1 166
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-3.37%45 053
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.26%42 965
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.23%42 464
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.03%33 912
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.10.24%25 832