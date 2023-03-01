Trisura : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada ("Trisura Canada") and the United States ("Trisura US"). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU". Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group.