Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Trisura Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trisura : Quarterly Earnings and Conference Call Announcement Press Release Q1 2022 – Final

04/05/2022 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

TRISURA GROUP TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ON MAY 5th, 2022 AND

HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL THE FOLLOWING DAY

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 - Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura" or "Trisura Group") (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, will release its first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.

The company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xa324v9y

A replay of the call will be available through the link above.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada ("Trisura Canada") and the United States ("Trisura US"), as well as Barbados ("Trisura Internation al"). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory f ilings. A copy of the f ilings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR prof ile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact: Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email:bryan.sinclair@trisura.com

Disclaimer

Trisura Group Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRISURA GROUP LTD.
09:48aTRISURA : Quarterly Earnings and Conference Call Announcement Press Release Q1 2022 &ndash..
PU
04/04Trisura Group to Announce First Quarter Results on May 5th, 2022 and Host Earnings Conf..
GL
04/04Trisura Says Closes Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility to Advance ESG Goals
MT
04/01Trisura Advances ESG Goals by Linking Credit Facility to Targets around Responsible Inv..
GL
03/31AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Bricktown Specialty Insurance Company
AQ
03/28Trisura Group Target Price Lowered to $50 at CIBC
MT
03/04DBRS Confirms All Ratings on Trisura Group, Related Entities; Down 4.2%
MT
03/04DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on Trisura Group Ltd. at BBB and Insurance Affiliates..
AQ
02/22Trisura Group Welcomes Janice Madon to Its Board of Directors
GL
02/22Trisura Group Ltd. Appoints Janice Madon to Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRISURA GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 055 M 1 646 M 1 646 M
Net income 2022 72,5 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 393 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart TRISURA GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Trisura Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRISURA GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 33,82 CAD
Average target price 57,64 CAD
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Clare President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Scotland Chief Financial Officer
George E. Myhal Chairman
Paul Gallagher Independent Director
Barton Hedges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRISURA GROUP LTD.-29.08%1 116
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.9.99%50 423
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.23%43 910
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.72%39 235
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.61%38 158
SAMPO OYJ2.63%26 735