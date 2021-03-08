Log in
TRISURA GROUP LTD.

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
03/08
124.98 CAD   +1.12%
Trisura : Championing Women Every Day

03/08/2021 | 02:55pm EST
By Sara Ametrano

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is Choose to Challenge. We are seeing strides in the workforce; we are more diverse than ever, but we must continue to challenge and shape the future.

Trisura's staff is 52% women strong, with several being influential members of Trisura's leadership team. Women are difference-makers, and we stand by their personal and professional growth, as well as support their important initiatives.

We all know that the pandemic has posed unique challenges, including forcing companies and individuals to adapt to a new business landscape. Our team acted quickly towards navigating operations remotely and were there to assist our broker partners with any concerns they had. In fact, one of our very own underwriters, Emily Thompson, was the recipient of the 2020 Underwriter of the Year award from Insurance Business Canada, a reflection of her efforts to quickly streamline business and find solutions during the pandemic.

One of the people behind the faces of Trisura is our senior vice-president of Human Resources, Cindy Grant. Cindy works to ensure every element of the organization is a step above, from bringing top talent on board to managing Trisura's philanthropic initiatives. An accomplished individual with a colourful career in the financial services sector, Cindy is an inspirational leader and her door is always open to everyone, whether it's a work-related matter or simply to catch up.

'I am passionate about celebrating women in business and building inclusive workplaces where women thrive,' Cindy says. 'Choose to challenge yourself-to learn, to grow, to teach.'

Women are an integral part of the workforce, and we honour them today and continue to be inspired by their drive and dedication.

Happy International Women's Day!

Disclaimer

Trisura Group Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 19:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
