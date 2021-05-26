Trisura : Investor Presentation – May 2021

Anchored by Canadian specialty lines franchise operating for 15 years
Diversified Specialty
Insurance Platform
• Fee-based U.S. hybrid fronting platform with strong premium growth and profitability
Reinsurance subsidiary provides flexibility, capital support and internal reinsurance
Strong Balance Sheet
and Credit Profile
Conservative debt-to-capital of 8.0%, 254% MCT ratio in Canada, and capital in excess of regulatory requirements in U.S. and International subsidiaries
Issuer rating of BBB (DBRS); Financial Strength ratings of A (low) (DBRS) and A- (AM Best) at operating subsidiaries
Consistent profitability: 5-year average 88%1 combined ratio in Canada and 27% LTM Q1/21 ROE; increasing profitability from U.S. subsidiary; 16% consolidated LTM Q1/21 ROE
Conservative approach to reserving; consistent history of favourable prior year claims development
Well-Funded Growth
• 5-year average 23%1 growth in GPW in Canada
Opportunities
•
U.S. platform launched in 2018, is the largest contributor to premiums and demonstrating increased profitability
Across the Platform
•
Proven access to capital (raised ~$125 million in equity) and reinsurance relationships to support growth
Conservative and
Disciplined Approach
to Risk Management
High quality investment portfolio comprised primary of cash (21%), government bonds (14%), and corporate fixed income (44%); limited exposure to equities and conservative allocation to alternatives
Conservative underwriting culture; limited retention in U.S. and 5-year average loss ratio of 25%1 in Canada
Disciplined reinsurance strategy; deep relationships with high-quality counterparties
Strong enterprise risk management infrastructure in place
Globally Experienced
Management Team &
Board of Directors
Management team with a diversity of skills, and strong relationships with regulators and distribution partners; senior Management directly owns ~6% of shares outstanding
Board of Directors comprised of seasoned executives with strong experience across financial services
International Specialty Insurer Targeting Mid-teens ROEs and Growth in Book Value
Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.
1
As of December 2020.
1
Company Overview
Trisura Group is a publicly traded (TSX: TSU) international specialty insurer operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance market segments
Trisura operates in niche segments, relying on focused underwriting knowledge and financial/structuring expertise to offer commercial products and services not provided by most insurers
Components of Trisura were founded and incubated within Brookfield Asset Management; reinsurance subsidiary capitalized in 2001, Canadian specialty insurance in 2006 and U.S. fronting in 2017 prior to spin-out
Canada U.S.
International
15-yearoperating history in surety, risk solutions and corporate insurance segments; strong track record of profitable underwriting
LTM Q1-21 GPW: $315 million
LTM Q1-21 Net Income: $28 million, 27% ROE
Q1-21MCT of 254%
DBRS Rating: A (Low)
A.M. Best Rating: A- (Excellent)
Hybrid fronting business that works with distribution partners and cedes majority of risk to reinsurance markets
Fee-basedmodel with 0-10% retention
LTM Q1-21 GPW: $751 million
LTM Q1-21 Net Income: $20 million, 13% ROE
RBC well above regulatory minimums
DBRS Rating: A (Low)
A.M. Best Rating: A- (Excellent)
Life and P&C reinsurance platform; legacy policies have been in run-off since 2008
Provides flexibility, capital support and internal captive reinsurance
Majority of legacy life polices expected to run off in next ~7 years
18 contracts in-force
Q1-21reserves: $84 million
Key Performance Metrics
$1.6 billion1
$309 million
$1.1 billion
$43 million
8.0%
Q1 2021
LTM Q1-21
LTM Q1-21
Q1 2021
Market Cap
Book Value
GPW
Net Income
Debt-to-Capital
Established Canadian Specialty Platform and Growing U.S. Fronting Business
Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.
1
As at May 21st, 2021.
2
Track Record of Growth
Cumulative Share Price Performance and Gross Written Premium Growth
Trisura
TSX Financials
S&P/TSX
Consolidated LTM GPW (millions)
$1,200
$1,067 / +597%
506%
$1,000
$800
$600
$400
$153
$200
27%
24%
$0
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4 '20
Q1 '21 Current1
Key Achievements
June - December 2017: Completed spin-off from Brookfield, developed public company infrastructure and U.S. capabilities
May - December 2018: Enhanced corporate governance and risk management functions through dedicated board committees and personnel
December 2018: Completed internalization of investment function across all three subsidiaries
September 2019: Completed inaugural equity raise of $58 million
November 2019: Completed the acquisition of 21st Century Preferred Insurance Company, providing access to admitted markets in the U.S.
May 2020: Completed $68 million equity raise and increased capacity on revolving credit facility to $50 million
January - December 2020: Grew gross premiums written by 52% in Canada, with an 85.5% combined ratio and 19.9% ROE
January - December 2020: Grew gross premiums written in the U.S. to $647 million, with net income of $16 million in its third year of operation
Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.
1
'Current' as at May 21st, 2021.
3
Strategic Priorities
Near Term
Long Term
• Gain Admitted state licenses and write Admitted business
• Build fronting model of scale in U.S. Admitted markets
Growth
•
Support trajectory of growth and profitability in Canada
•
Expand North American insurance market share
•
Evaluate strategic partnerships and inorganic growth
•
Expand distribution and capacity relationships
Maintain underwriting focus and product expertise to achieve low 90s combined ratio
Profitability
Leverage technology infrastructure to drive scalability and enhance partnerships with capacity providers
Demonstrate value of specialty focus through underwriting margin outperformance
Achieve operational leverage
Gain scale, demonstrating a sustainable mid-teens ROE
• Synchronize risk management through regional platforms
• Maintain ratings and appropriate regulatory capital