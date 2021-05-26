Log in
    TSU   CA89679A2092

TRISURA GROUP LTD.

(TSU)
  Report
Trisura : Investor Presentation – May 2021

05/26/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
A Growing International Specialty Insurer

May 2021

A Growing International Specialty Insurer

  • Anchored by Canadian specialty lines franchise operating for 15 years

Diversified Specialty

Insurance Platform

Fee-based U.S. hybrid fronting platform with strong premium growth and profitability

  • Reinsurance subsidiary provides flexibility, capital support and internal reinsurance

Strong Balance Sheet

and Credit Profile

  • Conservative debt-to-capital of 8.0%, 254% MCT ratio in Canada, and capital in excess of regulatory requirements in U.S. and International subsidiaries
  • Issuer rating of BBB (DBRS); Financial Strength ratings of A (low) (DBRS) and A- (AM Best) at operating subsidiaries
  • Consistent profitability: 5-year average 88%1 combined ratio in Canada and 27% LTM Q1/21 ROE; increasing profitability from U.S. subsidiary; 16% consolidated LTM Q1/21 ROE
  • Conservative approach to reserving; consistent history of favourable prior year claims development

Well-Funded Growth

5-year average 23%1 growth in GPW in Canada

Opportunities

U.S. platform launched in 2018, is the largest contributor to premiums and demonstrating increased profitability

Across the Platform

Proven access to capital (raised ~$125 million in equity) and reinsurance relationships to support growth

Conservative and

Disciplined Approach

to Risk Management

  • High quality investment portfolio comprised primary of cash (21%), government bonds (14%), and corporate fixed income (44%); limited exposure to equities and conservative allocation to alternatives
  • Conservative underwriting culture; limited retention in U.S. and 5-year average loss ratio of 25%1 in Canada
  • Disciplined reinsurance strategy; deep relationships with high-quality counterparties
  • Strong enterprise risk management infrastructure in place

Globally Experienced

Management Team &

Board of Directors

  • Management team with a diversity of skills, and strong relationships with regulators and distribution partners; senior Management directly owns ~6% of shares outstanding
  • Board of Directors comprised of seasoned executives with strong experience across financial services

International Specialty Insurer Targeting Mid-teens ROEs and Growth in Book Value

Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.

1

As of December 2020.

1

Company Overview

  • Trisura Group is a publicly traded (TSX: TSU) international specialty insurer operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance market segments
  • Trisura operates in niche segments, relying on focused underwriting knowledge and financial/structuring expertise to offer commercial products and services not provided by most insurers
  • Components of Trisura were founded and incubated within Brookfield Asset Management; reinsurance subsidiary capitalized in 2001, Canadian specialty insurance in 2006 and U.S. fronting in 2017 prior to spin-out

Canada U.S.

International

  • 15-yearoperating history in surety, risk solutions and corporate insurance segments; strong track record of profitable underwriting
  • LTM Q1-21 GPW: $315 million
  • LTM Q1-21 Net Income: $28 million, 27% ROE
  • Q1-21MCT of 254%
  • DBRS Rating: A (Low)
  • A.M. Best Rating: A- (Excellent)
  • Hybrid fronting business that works with distribution partners and cedes majority of risk to reinsurance markets
  • Fee-basedmodel with 0-10% retention
  • LTM Q1-21 GPW: $751 million
  • LTM Q1-21 Net Income: $20 million, 13% ROE
  • RBC well above regulatory minimums
  • DBRS Rating: A (Low)
  • A.M. Best Rating: A- (Excellent)
  • Life and P&C reinsurance platform; legacy policies have been in run-off since 2008
  • Provides flexibility, capital support and internal captive reinsurance
  • Majority of legacy life polices expected to run off in next ~7 years
  • 18 contracts in-force
  • Q1-21reserves: $84 million

Key Performance Metrics

$1.6 billion1

$309 million

$1.1 billion

$43 million

8.0%

Q1 2021

LTM Q1-21

LTM Q1-21

Q1 2021

Market Cap

Book Value

GPW

Net Income

Debt-to-Capital

Established Canadian Specialty Platform and Growing U.S. Fronting Business

Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.

1

As at May 21st, 2021.

2

Track Record of Growth

Cumulative Share Price Performance and Gross Written Premium Growth

Trisura

TSX Financials

S&P/TSX

Consolidated LTM GPW (millions)

$1,200

$1,067 / +597%

506%

$1,000

$800

$600

$400

$153

$200

27%

24%

$0

Q1 '18

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4 '20

Q1 '21 Current1

Key Achievements

  • June - December 2017: Completed spin-off from Brookfield, developed public company infrastructure and U.S. capabilities
  • May - December 2018: Enhanced corporate governance and risk management functions through dedicated board committees and personnel
  • December 2018: Completed internalization of investment function across all three subsidiaries
  • September 2019: Completed inaugural equity raise of $58 million
  • November 2019: Completed the acquisition of 21st Century Preferred Insurance Company, providing access to admitted markets in the U.S.
  • May 2020: Completed $68 million equity raise and increased capacity on revolving credit facility to $50 million
  • January - December 2020: Grew gross premiums written by 52% in Canada, with an 85.5% combined ratio and 19.9% ROE
  • January - December 2020: Grew gross premiums written in the U.S. to $647 million, with net income of $16 million in its third year of operation

Note: All figures in C$ million unless otherwise stated.

1

'Current' as at May 21st, 2021.

3

Strategic Priorities

Near Term

Long Term

Gain Admitted state licenses and write Admitted business

Build fronting model of scale in U.S. Admitted markets

Growth

Support trajectory of growth and profitability in Canada

Expand North American insurance market share

Evaluate strategic partnerships and inorganic growth

Expand distribution and capacity relationships

  • Maintain underwriting focus and product expertise to achieve low 90s combined ratio

Profitability

  • Leverage technology infrastructure to drive scalability and enhance partnerships with capacity providers
  • Demonstrate value of specialty focus through underwriting margin outperformance
  • Achieve operational leverage
  • Gain scale, demonstrating a sustainable mid-teens ROE

Synchronize risk management through regional platforms

Maintain ratings and appropriate regulatory capital

Risk & Capital

Integrate captive reinsurance, optimize retention

Optimize capital allocation, reflecting appropriate

Management

capitalization for investment, reinsurance and

Gain corporate debt and preferred share ratings

underwriting risks

Investments /

Capital Markets

  • Increase allocation to alternatives, including commercial real estate, private loans and infrastructure debt
  • Develop track record of execution, expand shareholder base and distribution partners
  • Enhance yield while maintaining stable risk profile and improving diversification
  • Strengthen access to capital

Centralized Corporate Function Providing Support for Operating Subsidiaries to Grow

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trisura Group Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 21:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
