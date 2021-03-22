Log in
Trisura : Learn from the Best at Trisura through our Exclusive Education Series

03/22/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
By Sara Ametrano

The pandemic has prevented us from meeting with our broker partners in person, and we've really missed that interaction. It made it clear that now is the perfect time to try something new. So we're ceasing the opportunity to get creative, because after all, at Trisura, we love innovation.

You've participated in our e-learning courses (more coming your way this year!) and possibly even some in-person webinars with our subject matter experts. But now, we're stepping things up even more, expanding our catalogue of courses with free webinars!

Hosted by an exclusive Trisura team, our education series will be a new way to learn about specialty insurance and surety. A fun way to learn at a distance, our instructors will present interactive courses live and will be ready to take any questions you might have. And that's not all: continuing education credits will also be available to those who attend!

We're looking forward to bringing exciting new courses your way and hope to see you at the webinars.

Stay tuned for more information including course information and accessibility and dates coming your way soon!

Disclaimer

Trisura Group Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 18:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
