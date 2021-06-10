Trisura : Talent Continues to Shine Bright

Insurance Business Canada has surveyed the industry nationwide to highlight some of the top young professionals in the business. Trisura is extremely proud to announce that two members of our talented team, Kate Shaw and Stephen Logush, have been named Rising Stars for 2021!

Rising Star finalists must be nominated and meet key criteria, including:

Be aged 35 or younger as of March 01, 2021;

Hold a position that is relevant to the insurance industry;

Be committed to a career in insurance;

And, hold a passion for the industry.

Kate Shaw has been with Trisura for over two years and has nearly 10 years in the insurance industry. As an executive solutions underwriter, she is responsible for managing and building a portfolio of directors' and officers' liability and fidelity business. Kate obtained a BA degree from McGill University and also has her Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation.

Kate likes that no two days are the same when working in the insurance industry. 'I love that each day brings new challenges and learning opportunities,' she says. 'It's always enjoyable to collaborate with broker partners to find creative insurance solutions for their clients.'

Stephen Logush is a manager of Trisura's Toronto surety branch. In his role, he is responsible for working with the organization's broker partners and team of underwriters to grow and manage the portfolio of accounts in Ontario. Stephen is a member of the SAC Young Professionals Committee, which organizes networking and professional development events for the young professionals in our industry. He has earned his Associateship in Canadian Surety Bonding (ACSB) and Canadian Risk Management (CRM) designations, and he is working towards an MBA degree through Wilfrid Laurier, which will be completed next spring.

Why does Stephen enjoy working in the industry? It comes down to the people. 'Analyzing a complex set of financial statements is fun and all, but it's really the people that make the industry so enjoyable,' he says. 'Finding solutions while developing long-term relationships with our broker partners and contractors is the most rewarding part of the job.'

About the Insurance Business Canada Rising Stars report:

Previously named Young Guns, the Rising Stars report shines a spotlight on industry professionals aged 35 or younger. The report identifies individuals who bring a fresh perspective, innovative ideas and a sense of leadership to the roles and organizations.

You can find the official 2021 Rising Stars report here.