Tritax Big Box REIT : Working Together to Raise Net Zero Carbon Understanding

Foreword

In the past, businesses have adopted a compliance-led approach to sustainability or have taken steps to minimise their environmental impact only where there has been a direct commercial return. Too often, this approach led to sustainability concerns being sidelined, or even simply forgotten.

Today, most businesses and organisations are far more likely to have a detailed understanding of their carbon footprint and have plans in place to reduce or mitigate it over time. They know that their actions and decisions can directly influence climate change and the wellbeing of communities close to their operations and around the world. They want to do the right thing and know that their organisations, as well as the planet, will benefit as a result.

'Decarbonisation programmes' and 'whole-life carbon assessments' are now becoming the 'new norm' at many boardroom meetings, as businesses across industry sectors strive to meet the UK Government's target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As logistics property developers, with a commitment to support the delivery of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), both Prologis UK and Tritax Big Box REIT have been taking action independently to reduce their carbon footprints. Through a process of innovation spanning more than a decade, each has found a way to create net zero carbon logistics buildings that is in line with guidance published by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) in 2019, and meets the needs of customers and society.

With the built environment responsible for a significant proportion of global carbon emissions, we are both affected by, and responsible for, the impact our buildings have on climate change. As a significant contributor to the UK economy, which has been further highlighted during the Covid-19 pandemic, the logistics sector as a whole has an important role to play as an environmental and social custodian, as well as delivering a green recovery post-Covid-19. With consumer demand rising and strong supply chains becoming increasingly important to maintaining our way of life, logistics companies and property developers have a growing responsibility to ensure that their buildings contribute in a positive way towards wider sustainability goals.

In support of the UN's Decade of Action, which is aiming to bring forward the delivery of its SDGs to 2030, this report explores two distinct pathways to net zero carbon development, with the aim of encouraging other property developers and logistics companies to consider their own long-term sustainability strategies.

The time to act is now.