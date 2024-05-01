Company number: 08215888

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006 PUBLIC

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

RESOLUTIONS

of

TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC

(THE "Company")

Passed on 1 May 2024

The following ordinary and special resolutions (as noted) were duly passed by the Company at the

2024 Annual General Meeting held on 1 May 2024:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

13. THAT, the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the Company for any purpose:

up to an aggregate nominal amount (within the meaning of section 551(3) and (6) of the Act) of £6,345,794 (such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount of any shares allotted or granted under paragraph (b) of this Resolution 13 below in excess of such sum); and comprising equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) up to an aggregate nominal amount (within the meaning of section 551(3) and (6) of the Act) of £12,691,588 (such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount of any shares allotted or rights granted under paragraph (a) of this Resolution 13) in connection with or pursuant to an offer of or invitation to apply for equity securities by way of a pre-emptive offer or invitation (including a rights issue or open offer) in favour of: the holders of ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective numbers of Ordinary Shares held by them on the record date for such allotment; and the holders of any other class of equity securities entitled to participate therein or if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities,

but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical difficulties which may arise under the laws of, or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange in any territory or any other matter whatsoever.

These authorities shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or, if earlier, on the date 15 months after the passing of this Resolution 13, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights granted to subscribe for or convert any security into shares after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power and authority conferred by this Resolution 13 had not expired.