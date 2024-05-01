1 May 2024

TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC

(the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Board of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held on 1 May 2024, all resolutions were voted on by show of hands and were passed by the Company's shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

As at the date of the Company's Annual General Meeting, there were 1,903,738,325 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue.

For information, the following proxy votes were received prior to the meeting.

Resolutions Proxy votes in favour1 Proxy votes against Votes withheld Votes % of votes cast* Votes % of votes cast* Votes 1. To receive and adopt the financial statements of the Company for the financial period ended 31 December 2023. 1,441,029,018 99.42 8,340,958 0.58 1,046,778 2. To receive, adopt and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 1,438,000,336 99.98 359,423 0.02 12,056,995 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 1,430,930,535 99.97 401,598 0.03 19,084,621 4. To re-elect Aubrey Adams as a Director of the Company. 1,332,417,698 92.34 110,602,385 7.66 7,396,671 5. To re-elect Elizabeth Brown as a Director of the Company. 1,417,097,576 98.20 25,920,242 1.80 7,398,936 6. To re-elect Wu Gang as a Director of the Company. 1,416,993,292 98.20 25,971,440 1.80 7,452,022 7. To re-elect Alastair Hughes as a Director of the Company. 1,402,691,086 97.21 40,328,997 2.79 7,396,671 8. To re-elect Richard Laing as a Director of the Company. 1,415,421,391 98.09 27,597,675 1.91 7,397,688 9. To re-elect Karen Whitworth as a Director of the Company. 1,394,381,593 96.63 48,638,490 3.37 7,396,671 10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company's Auditor to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting. 1,387,264,353 95.66 62,979,569 4.34 172,832 11. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 1,439,838,067 99.28 10,410,695 0.72 167,922 12. To authorise the Directors to declare and pay all dividends of the Company as interim dividends. 1,449,974,025 99.99 84,113 0.01 358,546 13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. 1,367,014,223 94.73 76,032,352 5.27 7,370,109 14. Special resolution - To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply. 1,422,924,724 98.92 15,504,968 1.08 11,986,992 15. Special resolution - To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash as if section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply for the purpose of financing or refinancing an acquisition. 1,416,867,754 98.50 21,566,503 1.50 11,982,427 16. Special resolution -To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares for the purposes of section 701 of the Companies Act 2006. 1,439,780,767 99.46 7,824,206 0.54 2,807,974 17. Special resolution - That a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 1,363,242,530 94.47 79,862,364 5.53 7,311,860

* Percentages are expressed as a proportion of the total votes cast (which does not include votes withheld). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and it is not counted in the votes for and against resolutions.

1 Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' column.

For further information, please contact:

Tritax Group Hana Beard (Group Company Secretary) +44 (0) 20 7290 1616 Kekst CNC (Communications Adviser) Neil Maitland/Tom Climie +44 (0) 7971 578 507 Email: tritax@kekstcnc.com

The Company's LEI is: 213800L6X88MIYPVR714

NOTES:

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development, The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK.

The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies, is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

Further information on Tritax Big Box REIT is available at www.tritaxbigbox.co.uk