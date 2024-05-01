the proposed acquisition by the Company of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Combination"), to be implemented by way of a court sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part VIII of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) (or by way of a takeover offer under Part VIII of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended)), as described in the combined prospectus and circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 9 April 2024 of which the notice convening this General

in addition to all existing authorities, the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, pursuant to and in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal value (within the meaning of section 551 of the Act) of £5,769,391.35 pursuant to, or in connection with, the Combination, in each case, credited as fully paid and with authority to deal with fractional allotments arising out of such allotment as they think fit and to take all such other steps as they may in their absolute discretion deem necessary, expedient or appropriate to implement such allotments in connection with the Combination, such authority to expire on 21 September 2024 (save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if such authority had not expired).