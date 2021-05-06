Tritax Big Box REIT : Dividend Declaration of 1.6p per ordinary share

06 May 2021

The ex-dividend date will be 13 May 2021. As outlined in the Company's FY 2020 results statement, the first, second and third quarter dividend payments will each represent 25% of the previous financial year's annual dividend of 6.4 pence per ordinary share. The level of the fourth quarter dividend will be used to determine any potential dividend progression, with an overall aim to achieve a pay-out ratio in excess of 90% of Adjusted earnings. This dividend will be a Property Income Distribution ('PID').