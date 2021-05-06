Log in
    BBOX   GB00BG49KP99

TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC

(BBOX)
Tritax Big Box REIT : Dividend Declaration of 1.6p per ordinary share

05/06/2021
06 May 2021

The ex-dividend date will be 13 May 2021. As outlined in the Company's FY 2020 results statement, the first, second and third quarter dividend payments will each represent 25% of the previous financial year's annual dividend of 6.4 pence per ordinary share. The level of the fourth quarter dividend will be used to determine any potential dividend progression, with an overall aim to achieve a pay-out ratio in excess of 90% of Adjusted earnings. This dividend will be a Property Income Distribution ('PID').

Disclaimer

Tritax Big Box REIT plc published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 157 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2020 337 M 467 M 467 M
Net Debt 2020 1 252 M 1 738 M 1 738 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,52x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 3 271 M 4 540 M 4 542 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,8x
EV / Sales 2021 26,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
