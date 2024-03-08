UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - London-based investment trust focused on investment in UK commercial properties - Says an extension has been agreed on the offer period for its acquisition by Tritax Big Box REIT PLC, an investment trust focused on UK distribution centres. In the original February agreement, Tritax was required to make an offer for the company by 1700 GMT on Friday. This deadline has now been extended to March 22. However, UK Commercial Property notes that there is no guarantee an offer will be made.

Current UK Commercial Property stock price: 65.00 pence per share, up 1.6% in London on Friday afternoon

12-month change: up 19%

Current Tritax Big Box REIT stock price: 150.10 pence per share, up 1.8%

12-month change: up 5.0%

