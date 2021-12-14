Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Mr Ong Eng Keang as Independent Director

Issuer/ ManagerTRITECH GROUP LIMITEDSecuritiesTRITECH GROUP LIMITED - SG2G71000001 - 5G9

Date Of Appointment01/01/2022Name Of PersonOng Eng KeangAge55Country Of Principal ResidenceSingaporeThe Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)The appointment of Mr Ong Eng Keang as Independent Director was reviewed and recommended by the Nominating Committee upon request of the Board. The Board has approved the recommendation by the Nominating Committee, taking into account his qualifications, experience and expertise.



Mr Ong Eng Keang will also be appointed as a member of the Nominating Committee, Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.



The Board considers Mr Ong to be independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules of the SGX-ST.

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibilityNon-ExecutiveJob Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)Independent Director, a member of Nominating Committee, Remuneration Committee and Audit CommitteeProfessional qualifications1988 - MBA Finance (Drake University)

1987 - BA Economics (University of Alberta)

Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiariesNoneConflict of interests (including any competing business)NoneWorking experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years2018 to present - CFO of Vena Energy



2016 to 2018 - Manager of BAINV LLP



2015 to 2017 - Company Secretary of Singapore Z.S. Central International Investment Pte Ltd



2015 to 2017 - Managing Director of Conesto Enterprise Pte Ltd



2014 - CFO of SMRT Corporation Limited



2011 to 2013 - Group Deputy CEO (MENA) of Hyflux Ltd

Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))YesShareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?No# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).Past (for the last 5 years)1. Silicon Dot PL

2. Bainv LLP

3. Congoxtreme PL

Present1. Conesto Enterprise PL

2. Ong Seng Tee & Sons Sdn Bhd

3. True Landing Sdn Bhd

4. Kreatif Kinta Sdn Bhd

5. Gridmas Development Sdn Bhd

6. Z.S.C (Singapore) Investment PL

7. Singapore Z.S. Central International Investment PL

8. Sameric Services Sdn Bhd

9. Bueng Samphan Solar Co Ltd

10. Chiannmai Renewable Energy Co Ltd

11. ESPP Co Ltd

12. Infinite Alpha Capital Co Ltd

13. Golden Light Solar Co Ltd

14. Nine A Solar Co Ltd

15. Northwest Solar Co Ltd

16. Solartech Energy Co Ltd(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?No(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?YesIf Yes, Please provide full detailsThe following companies were struck off during employment with Hyflux Ltd which ended in December 2013:

- Eflux Philippines PL (struck off 2011)

- Eflux SK PL (struck off 2012)

- Eflux Vietnam PL (struck off 2013)



Eflux companies were struck off due to corporate redundancy through a member's voluntary liquidation.



Energy Life, Bainv LLP and Congoxtreme Pte Ltd companies were struck off through a member's voluntary liquidation. These were related to non-strategic non-core businesses as non-issue events not pursued amongst all parties concerned.

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?No(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?No(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?No(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?No(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?No(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?No(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?No(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?No(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?NoAny prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange?NoIf no, please state if the director has attended or will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the ExchangeThe Company will be enrolling Mr Ong in the relevant training courses offered by the Singapore Institute of Directors within one year from the date of his appointment.Please provide details of relevant experience and the nominating committee's reasons for not requiring the director to undergo training as prescribed by the Exchange (if applicable)Not applicable

