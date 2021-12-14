Log in
    5G9   SG2G71000001

TRITECH GROUP LIMITED

(5G9)
Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation of Dr Loh Chang Kaan as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

12/14/2021
Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation of Dr Loh Chang Kaan as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerTRITECH GROUP LIMITEDSecuritiesTRITECH GROUP LIMITED - SG2G71000001 - 5G9
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of CessationDate &Time of Broadcast 14-Dec-2021 21:15:28Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleCessation of Dr Loh Chang Kaan as Non-Independent Non-Executive DirectorAnnouncement ReferenceSG211214OTHR58MVSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Dr Wang Xiaoning DesignationManaging Director Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)This announcement has been reviewed by the Company s sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lim Hui Ling, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.
Additional Details
Name Of PersonLoh Chang KaanAge52Is effective date of cessation known?YesIf yes, please provide the date31/12/2021Detailed Reason (s) for cessationDr Loh is planning to spend more time on his own consultancy work. In light of the resignation, he will continue to support Tritech Group Limited ("TGL") as required by the Management of TGL in the capacity of a consultant.

Based on its enquiries, the Company s sponsor, Primepartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd., is satisfied that save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other material reasons for the cessation of Dr Loh.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?NoIs there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?NoAny other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?NoDate of Appointment to current position23/06/2017Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?NoNumber of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)2Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months0Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, Member of Nominating Committee, Remuneration Committee and Audit CommitteeRole and responsibilitiesNon-Independent Non-Executive Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiariesNoneShareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?YesShareholding DetailsTotal Direct Interest of 33,204,114 ordinary shares in the CompanyPast (for the last 5 years)1. Terratech Group Limited
2. Terratech Resouces Pte Ltd
3. CEP Resources Entity Sdn Bhd
4. Qingdao Terratech Resources Co Ltd
Present1. Tritech Group Limited
2. Tritech Engineering & Testing (Singapore) Pte Ltd
3. Tritech Consultants Pte Ltd
4. Terra Tritech Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd
5. Geosoft Pte Ltd
6. Presscrete Engineering Pte Ltd
