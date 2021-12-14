Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation of Dr Loh Chang Kaan as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Issuer/ ManagerTRITECH GROUP LIMITEDSecuritiesTRITECH GROUP LIMITED - SG2G71000001 - 5G9

Stapled SecurityNo

Announcement Title: Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast: 14-Dec-2021 21:15:28
Status: New
Announcement Sub Title: Cessation of Dr Loh Chang Kaan as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Announcement Reference: SG211214OTHR58MV
Submitted By: Dr Wang Xiaoning
Designation: Managing Director



Name Of PersonLoh Chang KaanAge52Is effective date of cessation known?YesIf yes, please provide the date31/12/2021Detailed Reason (s) for cessationDr Loh is planning to spend more time on his own consultancy work. In light of the resignation, he will continue to support Tritech Group Limited ("TGL") as required by the Management of TGL in the capacity of a consultant.



Based on its enquiries, the Company s sponsor, Primepartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd., is satisfied that save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other material reasons for the cessation of Dr Loh.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?NoIs there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?NoAny other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?NoDate of Appointment to current position23/06/2017Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?NoNumber of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)2Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months0Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, Member of Nominating Committee, Remuneration Committee and Audit CommitteeRole and responsibilitiesNon-Independent Non-Executive Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiariesNoneShareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?YesShareholding DetailsTotal Direct Interest of 33,204,114 ordinary shares in the CompanyPast (for the last 5 years)1. Terratech Group Limited

2. Terratech Resouces Pte Ltd

3. CEP Resources Entity Sdn Bhd

4. Qingdao Terratech Resources Co Ltd

Present1. Tritech Group Limited

2. Tritech Engineering & Testing (Singapore) Pte Ltd

3. Tritech Consultants Pte Ltd

4. Terra Tritech Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd

5. Geosoft Pte Ltd

6. Presscrete Engineering Pte Ltd



