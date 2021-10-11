Log in
    5G9   SG2G71000001

TRITECH GROUP LIMITED

(5G9)
General Announcement::Vesting of Share Awards and Allotment and Issuance of 30,000,000 New Ordinary Shares

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
TRITECH GROUP LIMITED

TriTech

31 Changi South Avenue 2, Tritech Building, Singapore 486478

(Company Registration No.: 200809330R)

ALLOTMENT AND ISSUANCE OF 30,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES PURSUANT TO THE VESTING OF SHARE AWARDS UNDER THE TRITECH GROUP PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Tritech Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement dated 8 October 2021 ("Announcement") in relation to the grant of performance share awards ("Share Awards") to Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director, Professor Yong Kwet Yew and Independent Director, Aw Eng Hai (collectively "Eligible Directors") and 2 employees of the Group ("Eligible Employees") pursuant to the Tritech Group Performance Share Plan 2021 adopted by the Company at the extraordinary meeting held on 29 July 2021. The Eligible Directors and Eligible Employees were granted an aggregate 30,000,000 Share Awards at S$0.017 each, based on the closing share price as at 8 October 2021, being the date of grant of the Share Awards.

On 11 October 2021, the Board, having determined that the vesting requirement is satisfied, is pleased to announce that the Company has allotted and issued 30,000,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("New Shares") to the Eligible Directors and Eligible Employees. The New Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Following the issuance and allotment of the New Shares, the number of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company shall increase from 984,867,731 to 1,014,867,731 ordinary shares while the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall increase from S$79,772,052.07 to S$80,282,052.07.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Dr Wang Xiaoning

Managing Director

11 October 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lim Hui Ling, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Tritech Group Limited published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
