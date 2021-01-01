Log in
TRITERRAS, INC.

TRITERRAS, INC.

(TRIT)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Triterras, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 19, 2021

01/01/2021
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Triterras, Inc. (“Triterras” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRIT) securities during the period from August 20, 2020 through December 16, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 19, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Triterras is a fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. The Company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. Triterras formed via merger of Netfin and Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd. (“Triterras Fintech”), which closed on November 11, 2020 (the “Merger”).

Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. (“Rhodium”) is a commodity trading business controlled by Srinivas Koneru, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Rhodium enabled the launch of the Kratos platform, and substantially all of the Company’s users were referred to it by Rhodium. On December 17, 2020, Triterras stated that Rhodium was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditor actions while it planned a restructuring of its debts and continue its business as a going concern.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.11, or approximately 31%, to close at $9.09 per share on December 17, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company’s warrant price fell $1.09, or approximately 35%, to close at $2.01 per warrant on December 17, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the extent to which Company’s revenue growth relied on Triterras’ relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company’s Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Triterras securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56,8 M - -
Net income 2021 33,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 918 M 918 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 16,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TRITERRAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Triterras, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRITERRAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 11,03 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Srinivas Koneru Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Galani Chief Operating Officer
Alvin Tan Chief Financial Officer
Ashish Srivastava Senior Vice President-Technology
Richard M. Maurer Director
