SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Triterras, Inc. - TRIT; TRITW

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Triterras, Inc. ("Triterras" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRIT; TRITW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Triterras and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 17, 2020, Triterras stated that Rhodium was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditor actions while it planned to restructure its debts and continue its business as a going concern.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.11, or 31%, to close at $9.09 per share on December 17, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company's warrant price fell $1.09, or 35%, to close at $2.01 per warrant on December 17, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

