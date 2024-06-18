UNITED STATES

Departure of Directors

As previously reported, on April 18, 2024, Peter James Gothard, James Douglas Dampney, and William Martin Colwell of KPMG (referred to hereinafter in the singular as the "Administrator") were appointed as joint and several administrators of Tritium DCFC Limited (the "Company") and three of its Australian subsidiaries, Tritium Pty Ltd, Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd, and Tritium Nominee Pty Ltd, pursuant to Section 436A of the Australian Corporations Act 2001.

On June 13, 2024, David Finn, Non-Executive Director of the Company, informed the Administrator of his resignation from the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately. Mr Finn and the Company have no disagreements, including with respect to any accounting-related policy or matter.

