Tritium DCFC Limited
General Meeting
Friday, 22 March 2024
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
|Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|Resolution Result
|Resolution
|Resolution Type
|For
|Against
Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
Carried /
Not Carried
|1 Share Consolidation
|Ordinary
|93,555,395 89.01%
|11,404,676 10.85%
0
0.00%
143,166
0.14%
|93,665,751 89.07%
|11,492,562 10.93%
|151,612
|Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
1/1
