Tritium DCFC Limited

General Meeting

Friday, 22 March 2024

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Share Consolidation Ordinary 93,555,395 89.01% 11,404,676 10.85% 0

0.00% 143,166

0.14% 93,665,751 89.07% 11,492,562 10.93% 151,612 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.