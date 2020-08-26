Log in
Triton makes 3.9 billion crown bid for Swedish IT consultant HiQ

08/26/2020 | 01:42am EDT

Private equity firm Triton on Wednesday announced a 3.9 billion crown ($444.92 million) cash bid for IT consultancy firm HiQ International, a 25% premium to the company's closing price on Tuesday.

Triton said the bid of 70 crowns per share was conditional on reaching an acceptance level of at least 70%.

"HiQ has the opportunity to develop into a Northern European leader by building on its unique platforms...as well as its industry leading innovation, industrial and technology expertise,"  Triton's Head of Nordics Thomas Hofvenstam said in a statement.

"This would, however, require significant, long-term investments over several years."

(This story corrects day of closing price to Tuesday from Monday in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Jacqeline Wong)

Financials
Sales 2019 1 202 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net income 2019 32,4 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
Net cash 2019 739 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 82,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 986 M 94,9 M 95,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 28,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chirdsak Kukiattinun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lertrat Ratanavanich Chairman
Narumol Chattawan Chief Financial Officer
Chatchai Supanam Senior Manager-Information Technology
Adipong Puttarawigrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRITON HOLDING6.90%95
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-18.04%25 434
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-36.47%533
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-20.87%315
HT&E LIMITED-16.22%285
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-65.52%221
