Triton makes 3.9 billion crown bid for Swedish IT consultant HiQ

Triton said the bid of 70 crowns per share was conditional on reaching an acceptance level of at least 70%.

"HiQ has the opportunity to develop into a Northern European leader by building on its unique platforms...as well as its industry leading innovation, industrial and technology expertise," Triton's Head of Nordics Thomas Hofvenstam said in a statement.

"This would, however, require significant, long-term investments over several years."

(This story corrects day of closing price to Tuesday from Monday in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Jacqeline Wong)