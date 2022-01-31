Log in
    TRITN   TH0470010Y06

TRITON HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TRITN)
Triton Public : Report on utilization of proceeds from capital increase by private placement (PP) and capital increase from conversion rights (TRITN-W3) (Revise)

01/31/2022 | 06:40am EST
Date/Time
31 Jan 2022 18:03:19
Headline
Report on utilization of proceeds from capital increase by private placement (PP) and capital increase from conversion rights (TRITN-W3) (Revise)
Symbol
TRITN
Source
TRITN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Triton Holding pcl published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 408 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net income 2020 36,1 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net cash 2020 227 M 6,81 M 6,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 97,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 893 M 86,5 M 86,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart TRITON HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Triton Holding Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRITON HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chirdsak Kukiattinun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Narumol Chattawan Chief Financial Officer
Lertrat Ratanavanich Chairman
Chatchai Supanam Senior Manager-Information Technology
Pattarapol Panruksa Manager-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRITON HOLDING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.33%87
VINCI4.10%59 880
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.20%35 564
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 466
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620