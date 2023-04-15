Advanced search
    TRTN   BMG9078F1077

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TRTN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-14 pm EDT
83.56 USD   -0.27%
04/15Triton International Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Triton International Limited - TRTN
BU
04/14B. Riley Downgrades Triton International to Neutral From Buy After Agreeing to Sell to Brookfield Infrasture Partners, Raises PT to $85 From $80
MT
04/13Brookfield Infrasture's Proposed Acquisition of Triton International
MT
TRITON INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Triton International Limited - TRTN

04/15/2023 | 09:08pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Triton International Limited (“the Company”) (NYSE: TRTN) to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Triton will receive total consideration of $85.00 for each share of Triton that they own (with the option to receive such consideration as mixed cash/stock, all cash or all stock, subject to proration). KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-trtn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 619 M - -
Net income 2023 551 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,75x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 4 604 M 4 604 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 69,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 83,56 $
Average target price 81,67 $
Spread / Average Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Mead Sondey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Pearl Chief Financial Officer & Senior vice President
John F. OCallaghan EVP, Global Head-Field Marketing & Operations
Robert W. Alspaugh Independent Director
Malcolm P. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED21.49%4 604
UNITED RENTALS5.04%26 231
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-0.85%25 444
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-5.01%13 686
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-5.60%8 775
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.87%5 181
