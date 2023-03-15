Triton International : 2022 Annual Report (released March 2023)

Letter to shareholders

BRIAN M. SONDEY

CHAIRMAN & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Dear Shareholders:

Triton International had an outstanding year in 2022. We built on last year's extraordinary performance, increasing our GAAP earnings per share and Adjusted earnings per share by more than 20% each, and we generated an Adjusted return on equity of 28.4%1. We continued to use our strong cash flow to drive shareholder value, pivoting from aggressive investment in our container fleet to significant share repurchases. Market conditions turned more challenging in 2022 due to a number of macroeconomic headwinds, but our strong performance demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business.

2022 Year in Review

Demand for containers softened in 2022 following a pandemic-related surge in trade growth and container demand that began in the second half of 2020.

In 2022, consumers shifted spending from goods back to services, and trade volumes were further impacted by macroeconomic headwinds including inflation, rising interest rates and slowing global GDP growth. In addition, logistical bottlenecks, such as lengthy port waiting times and trucker shortages, eased in 2022, speeding container turn times. As a result, new leasing activity slowed, container drop-off volumes increased and our utilization trended down, particularly in the second half of the year.

Despite these more challenging conditions, Triton's performance held up very well, reflecting the strength of our lease portfolio and durable benefits of our sizable container fleet investments and attractive debt refinancings completed in 2020 and 2021. Our utilization pulled back from a peak of 99.6%, but it decreased gradually, and remained very high at 98.1% as of December 31. Similarly, our used container sale prices decreased through the year as more older containers became available for sale, but sale prices have remained high and we continued to generate sizable disposal gains throughout the year.