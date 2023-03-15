Triton International : 2022 Annual Report (released March 2023)
03/15/2023 | 06:53pm EDT
Letter to shareholders
Dear Shareholders:
Triton International had an outstanding year in 2022. We built on last year's extraordinary performance, increasing our GAAP earnings per share and Adjusted earnings per share by more than 20% each, and we generated an Adjusted return on equity of 28.4%1. We continued to use our strong cash flow to drive shareholder value, pivoting from aggressive investment in our container fleet to significant share repurchases. Market conditions turned more challenging in 2022 due to a number of macroeconomic headwinds, but our strong performance demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business.
2022 Year in Review
Demand for containers softened in 2022 following a pandemic-related surge in trade growth and container demand that began in the second half of 2020.
In 2022, consumers shifted spending from goods back to services, and trade volumes were further impacted by macroeconomic headwinds including inflation, rising interest rates and slowing global GDP growth. In addition, logistical bottlenecks, such as lengthy port waiting times and trucker shortages, eased in 2022, speeding container turn times. As a result, new leasing activity slowed, container drop-off volumes increased and our utilization trended down, particularly in the second half of the year.
Despite these more challenging conditions, Triton's performance held up very well, reflecting the strength of our lease portfolio and durable benefits of our sizable container fleet investments and attractive debt refinancings completed in 2020 and 2021. Our utilization pulled back from a peak of 99.6%, but it decreased gradually, and remained very high at 98.1% as of December 31. Similarly, our used container sale prices decreased through the year as more older containers became available for sale, but sale prices have remained high and we continued to generate sizable disposal gains throughout the year.
The resiliency of our operating and financial performance reflects the durable enhancements we have made to our business. We have increased the share of our containers on multi-year finance and long-term leases to 88% of the equipment lease portfolio and increased the average duration of those leases to 76 months2. Nearly 60% of our containers are now on lifecycle leases3. We also aggressively grew our container fleet in 2021, adding over one million TEU of containers on high IRR, long-duration leases. Finally, we took advantage of low interest rates and the upgrade of our debt ratings to investment grade to refinance most of our long-term debt in 2020 and 2021, locking in low interest rates. The addition of large numbers of containers on high IRR leases combined with a reduction in our borrowing costs to significantly increase our leasing margin. The strength and duration of our lease portfolio and our focus on long-durationfixed-rate debt help lock-in this margin expansion.
Powerful Cash Flow = Long-term Value Creation
Triton's well protected long-term lease portfolio and high investment IRR's
combine to drive strong and stable cash flow.
Triton's cash flow before capital expenditures (excluding certain items)1, 4 has increased 65% since 2017 to reach $1.6 billion in 2022. Our cash flow is also stable. We have generated strongly positive cash flows even in very challenging economic environments such as the global financial crisis in 2009 and the industrial and commodities recession in 2015 / 2016. Our strong and stable cash flow underpins our financial stability, and we have demonstrated our ability to use our cash flow to drive shareholder value across a wide range of market environments.
