  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Triton International Limited
  News
  Summary
    TRTN   BMG9078F1077

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TRTN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-15 pm EDT
61.51 USD   -3.19%
Triton International : 2023 Proxy Statement (released March 2023)

03/15/2023 | 06:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Triton at a Glance

Largest

intermodal container leasing and sales company in the world

7.2 million

twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU") of containers

NYSE: TRTN

since 2016

#1 third-party container supplier to 7 of 10 top shipping lines

Global Presence and Network

21 offices in 13 countries

400+ independent depot facilities in 40+ countries

Company Values

Integrity

We conduct business the "right way," keeping our customers' and colleagues' interests at the center of everything we do. We are transparent with our stakeholders and support the communities in which we operate.

Excellence

Our talented network of professionals represents the mark by which industry excellence is measured. Their experience, professionalism, and drive provide unmatched communication, service, and perspective to our worldwide customers.

Creativity

We structure transactions with customers by finding that "win-win" sweet spot that works best for them and us. We foster entrepreneurship, and we respect it in our customers. Our approach enables us to be responsive, decisive, and pivot quickly in an ever- changing world.

Long-term view

We strive for success over the long term. We take a disciplined approach to running our business and invest in our people, our equipment, and our customer relationships to create a Triton that is built to last.

Reliability

We provide efficiency and certainty in a variable world. Our scale and operational experience allow our customers to count on our promise to supply high- quality containers wherever and whenever they're needed. We strive to exceed the highest expectations.

Teamwork

Our success is built on the collaboration of our globally diverse team. We believe every relationship is an opportunity to work together to achieve common business goals.

Notice of Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders

Meeting and Voting Information

DATE AND TIME

PLACE

RECORD DATE

April 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.,

Virtual Shareholder Meeting at

Close of business on

Eastern Daylight Time.

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRTN2023

March 1, 2023.

VOTING

Shareholders as of the record date are entitled to vote. Each common share is entitled to one vote for each director nominee and one vote for each of the other proposals to be voted on.

ADMISSION

You will need the 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials to participate in the virtual meeting webcast.

Items to be Voted on

PROPOSAL 1

PROPOSAL 2

Election of Directors

Advisory Vote to

Approve the

Compensation of

Named Executive

Officers

The Board recommends you

The Board recommends you

vote FOR each nominee

vote FOR this proposal

PROPOSAL 3

Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Executive Compensation

The Board recommends you vote for "1 Year" on this proposal

PROPOSAL 4

Appointment of

Independent Auditors

and Authorization of

Remuneration

The Board recommends you vote FOR this proposal

YOUR VOTE IS

IMPORTANT

Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting via the webcast, we encourage you to vote in advance:

VIA THE INTERNET

WITH YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

IN ADVANCE

Scan the QR code on your notice

visiting

of internet availability of proxy

www.proxyvote.com

materials, proxy card or voting

instruction form

BY MAIL

mailing your signed proxy card or voting instruction form

BY TELEPHONE calling toll-freefrom the United States, U.S. territories and Canada to 1-800-690-6903

ATTENDING AND VOTING AT THE MEETING

You will be able to attend the meeting online and submit questions before and during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRTN2023. You will also be able to vote your shares electronically during the meeting. Details about how to attend the Annual Meeting online and how to submit questions and cast your votes are provided under "Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting" beginning on page 69.

Triton International Limited's proxy statement accompanies this notice. The proxy statement and the proxy card are first being made available to shareholders of record on or about March 15, 2023.

Carla L. Heiss

Secretary

March 15, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 27, 2023: Triton's proxy statement and 2022 Annual Report are available at www.proxyvote.com.

A Letter from Our Chairman and CEO and Our Lead Independent Director

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We are pleased to invite you to Triton International Limited's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To provide a safe and widely accessible experience for our shareholders, the Annual Meeting will be held online via live webcast. You can attend the Annual Meeting, vote your shares and submit questions electronically during the virtual meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRTN2023 and entering the 16-digit control number provided in your proxy materials. For more information on accessing our virtual meeting and voting, please see the section entitled ''Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting'' in the accompanying proxy statement.

Triton demonstrated strong financial performance in 2022, reflecting the durable enhancements we made to our business and balance sheet in prior years. We navigated rapidly changing market conditions with resiliency, generated record profitability and returned over $700 million of capital to shareholders.

Triton has an established track record of success, and the Board is focused on developing and strengthening the foundation that will carry the company forward in the future - our people. We dedicate significant attention to management development and succession planning, and have implemented plans to give our future leaders greater responsibility and new challenges. We continue to cultivate a deep bench of talented, diverse employees who can execute our strategic priorities and enhance our strong culture. This was illustrated clearly in 2022 as John Burns, our Chief Financial Officer, retired after over 25 years of service and Michael Pearl was selected to succeed John as CFO. This internal promotion reflects the world-class talent we have built within our organization and our confidence in their future success in

new roles.

"Triton has an established track record of success, and the Board is focused on developing and strengthening the foundation that will carry the company forward in the future - our people."

Triton also continues to build our Board to lead Triton into the future. We have added two new Directors over the last few years who have brought important new areas of expertise to our Board and expanded its gender and ethnic diversity, and we are nominating a third female director for election at the Annual Meeting. Our Board recruitment process is aimed at recruiting candidates who will continue to contribute to the Board's balance of skills, experience, backgrounds and tenure, and our Board's focus on and commitment to Board diversity is ongoing.

Our Board of Directors is proud of Triton's accomplishments, and committed to ensuring Triton's long-term success. Our Board is deeply engaged, and holds management accountable for achieving short-term performance goals and driving long-term value creation. Triton has a robust, shareholder-friendly governance framework, and our Compensation and Talent Management Committee works purposefully to closely align executive compensation with corporate performance and shareholder value creation.

"Our Board of Directors is proud of Triton's accomplishments, and committed to ensuring Triton's long- term success. Our Board is deeply engaged, and holds management accountable for achieving short-term performance goals and driving long- term value creation."

Triton's Board also works with our management team to ensure Triton remains a good corporate citizen. We believe global trade is a positive force for the world, increasing global economic growth and expanding prosperity and opportunity. Our role in making global trade more efficient and resilient supports this power of trade. We strive to take a leadership role in our industry and work proactively and collaboratively with our suppliers and customers on environmental issues. We also work hard to provide our global team with an inclusive, respectful and rewarding work environment and seek to support the communities where we operate.

We believe that Triton is very well positioned for the future. Trade growth and demand for containers have weakened over the last year as consumers have shifted spending back to services and due to global macroeconomic headwinds. But our container fleet is well protected by our long-term lease portfolio, and we expect our operating and financial performance will remain strong. We also have significant advantages. Our scale, reliability and unmatched global footprint have established Triton as the container leasing supplier of choice for most of the world's leading shipping lines. We have meaningful capability and cost advantages, and our strong cash flows give us many levers to drive shareholder value. All of us at Triton look forward to continuing to deliver value for our customers, communities and shareholders.

We would like to thank the Triton team for their dedication and outstanding results in 2022, and thank our shareholders for your ongoing support.

Sincerely,

Brian M. Sondey

Robert L. Rosner

Chairman and

Lead Independent Director

Chief Executive Officer

  • TRITON

Table of Contents

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

3

A LETTER FROM OUR CHAIRMAN AND CEO

AND OUR LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

4

PROXY SUMMARY

6

Annual Meeting Agenda and Voting Recommendations

6

Director Nominees

6

Board Nominees Snapshot

7

Director Nominee Qualifications and Experience

7

Corporate Governance Highlights

8

2022 Social Highlights

9

2022 Financial and Operating Performance Highlights

10

Executive Compensation Highlights

11

PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

13

Board Composition

13

Director Nominees

14

Board Refreshment, Director Selection and

Nomination Process

20

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

22

Corporate Governance Framework

22

Board Independence

23

Board Leadership Structure

23

Board Committees

24

Annual Board and Committee Self-Assessment Process

25

Director Engagement

26

Codes of Conduct

27

Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions

27

Shareholder Outreach and Engagement

28

Key Areas of Board Oversight

29

COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS

35

PROPOSAL 2: ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE

THE COMPENSATION OF NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

37

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

38

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

38

Recent Compensation Program Design Changes

40

Report of the Compensation and Talent

Management Committee

53

Executive Compensation Tables

54

CEO Pay Ratio

59

Pay Versus Performance

60

PROPOSAL 3: ADVISORY VOTE ON THE

FREQUENCY OF FUTURE ADVISORY VOTES

TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

64

PROPOSAL 4: APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS AND

AUTHORIZATION OF REMUNERATION

64

Audit Fees

65

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures

65

Report of the Audit Committee

65

INFORMATION REGARDING BENEFICIAL

OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT AND

PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS

67

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

68

INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING

AND VOTING

69

MISCELLANEOUS

73

Shareholder Proposals for the 2024 Annual Meeting

73

Householding of Proxy Materials

73

Forward-Looking Statements

73

Annual Report on Form 10-K

74

Adjournment of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

of Shareholders

74

Other Business

74

APPENDICES

A-1

Appendix A-Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-1

2023 Proxy Statement

5

Disclaimer

Triton International Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 22:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
