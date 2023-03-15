Triton International : 2023 Proxy Statement (released March 2023)
03/15/2023 | 06:53pm EDT
Triton at a Glance
Largest
intermodal container leasing and sales company in the world
7.2 million
twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU") of containers
NYSE: TRTN
since 2016
#1 third-party container supplier to 7 of 10 top shipping lines
Global Presence and Network
21 offices in 13 countries
400+ independent depot facilities in 40+ countries
Company Values
Integrity
We conduct business the "right way," keeping our customers' and colleagues' interests at the center of everything we do. We are transparent with our stakeholders and support the communities in which we operate.
Excellence
Our talented network of professionals represents the mark by which industry excellence is measured. Their experience, professionalism, and drive provide unmatched communication, service, and perspective to our worldwide customers.
Creativity
We structure transactions with customers by finding that "win-win" sweet spot that works best for them and us. We foster entrepreneurship, and we respect it in our customers. Our approach enables us to be responsive, decisive, and pivot quickly in an ever- changing world.
Long-term view
We strive for success over the long term. We take a disciplined approach to running our business and invest in our people, our equipment, and our customer relationships to create a Triton that is built to last.
Reliability
We provide efficiency and certainty in a variable world. Our scale and operational experience allow our customers to count on our promise to supply high- quality containers wherever and whenever they're needed. We strive to exceed the highest expectations.
Teamwork
Our success is built on the collaboration of our globally diverse team. We believe every relationship is an opportunity to work together to achieve common business goals.
Notice of Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders
Meeting and Voting Information
DATE AND TIME
PLACE
RECORD DATE
April 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.,
Virtual Shareholder Meeting at
Close of business on
Eastern Daylight Time.
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRTN2023
March 1, 2023.
VOTING
Shareholders as of the record date are entitled to vote. Each common share is entitled to one vote for each director nominee and one vote for each of the other proposals to be voted on.
ADMISSION
You will need the 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials to participate in the virtual meeting webcast.
Items to be Voted on
PROPOSAL 1
PROPOSAL 2
Election of Directors
Advisory Vote to
Approve the
Compensation of
Named Executive
Officers
The Board recommends you
The Board recommends you
vote FOR each nominee
vote FOR this proposal
PROPOSAL 3
Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Executive Compensation
The Board recommends you vote for "1 Year" on this proposal
PROPOSAL 4
Appointment of
Independent Auditors
and Authorization of
Remuneration
The Board recommends you vote FOR this proposal
YOUR VOTE IS
IMPORTANT
Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting via the webcast, we encourage you to vote in advance:
VIA THE INTERNET
WITH YOUR MOBILE DEVICE
IN ADVANCE
Scan the QR code on your notice
visiting
of internet availability of proxy
www.proxyvote.com
materials, proxy card or voting
instruction form
BY MAIL
mailing your signed proxy card or voting instruction form
BY TELEPHONE callingtoll-freefrom the United States, U.S. territories and Canada to1-800-690-6903
ATTENDING AND VOTING AT THE MEETING
You will be able to attend the meeting online and submit questions before and during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRTN2023. You will also be able to vote your shares electronically during the meeting. Details about how to attend the Annual Meeting online and how to submit questions and cast your votes are provided under "Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting" beginning on page 69.
Triton International Limited's proxy statement accompanies this notice. The proxy statement and the proxy card are first being made available to shareholders of record on or about March 15, 2023.
Carla L. Heiss
Secretary
March 15, 2023
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 27, 2023: Triton's proxy statement and 2022 Annual Report are available atwww.proxyvote.com.
A Letter from Our Chairman and CEO and Our Lead Independent Director
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
We are pleased to invite you to Triton International Limited's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To provide a safe and widely accessible experience for our shareholders, the Annual Meeting will be held online via live webcast. You can attend the Annual Meeting, vote your shares and submit questions electronically during the virtual meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRTN2023 and entering the 16-digit control number provided in your proxy materials. For more information on accessing our virtual meeting and voting, please see the section entitled ''Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting'' in the accompanying proxy statement.
Triton demonstrated strong financial performance in 2022, reflecting the durable enhancements we made to our business and balance sheet in prior years. We navigated rapidly changing market conditions with resiliency, generated record profitability and returned over $700 million of capital to shareholders.
Triton has an established track record of success, and the Board is focused on developing and strengthening the foundation that will carry the company forward in the future - our people. We dedicate significant attention to management development and succession planning, and have implemented plans to give our future leaders greater responsibility and new challenges. We continue to cultivate a deep bench of talented, diverse employees who can execute our strategic priorities and enhance our strong culture. This was illustrated clearly in 2022 as John Burns, our Chief Financial Officer, retired after over 25 years of service and Michael Pearl was selected to succeed John as CFO. This internal promotion reflects the world-class talent we have built within our organization and our confidence in their future success in
new roles.
"Triton has an established track record of success, and the Board is focused on developing and strengthening the foundation that will carry the company forward in the future - our people."
Triton also continues to build our Board to lead Triton into the future. We have added two new Directors over the last few years who have brought important new areas of expertise to our Board and expanded its gender and ethnic diversity, and we are nominating a third female director for election at the Annual Meeting. Our Board recruitment process is aimed at recruiting candidates who will continue to contribute to the Board's balance of skills, experience, backgrounds and tenure, and our Board's focus on and commitment to Board diversity is ongoing.
Our Board of Directors is proud of Triton's accomplishments, and committed to ensuring Triton's long-term success. Our Board is deeply engaged, and holds management accountable for achieving short-term performance goals and driving long-term value creation. Triton has a robust, shareholder-friendly governance framework, and our Compensation and Talent Management Committee works purposefully to closely align executive compensation with corporate performance and shareholder value creation.
"Our Board of Directors is proud of Triton's accomplishments, and committed to ensuring Triton's long- term success. Our Board is deeply engaged, and holds management accountable for achieving short-term performance goals and driving long- term value creation."
Triton's Board also works with our management team to ensure Triton remains a good corporate citizen. We believe global trade is a positive force for the world, increasing global economic growth and expanding prosperity and opportunity. Our role in making global trade more efficient and resilient supports this power of trade. We strive to take a leadership role in our industry and work proactively and collaboratively with our suppliers and customers on environmental issues. We also work hard to provide our global team with an inclusive, respectful and rewarding work environment and seek to support the communities where we operate.
We believe that Triton is very well positioned for the future. Trade growth and demand for containers have weakened over the last year as consumers have shifted spending back to services and due to global macroeconomic headwinds. But our container fleet is well protected by our long-term lease portfolio, and we expect our operating and financial performance will remain strong. We also have significant advantages. Our scale, reliability and unmatched global footprint have established Triton as the container leasing supplier of choice for most of the world's leading shipping lines. We have meaningful capability and cost advantages, and our strong cash flows give us many levers to drive shareholder value. All of us at Triton look forward to continuing to deliver value for our customers, communities and shareholders.
We would like to thank the Triton team for their dedication and outstanding results in 2022, and thank our shareholders for your ongoing support.
Sincerely,
Brian M. Sondey
Robert L. Rosner
Chairman and
Lead Independent Director
Chief Executive Officer
TRITON
Table of Contents
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF SHAREHOLDERS
3
A LETTER FROM OUR CHAIRMAN AND CEO
AND OUR LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
4
PROXY SUMMARY
6
Annual Meeting Agenda and Voting Recommendations
6
Director Nominees
6
Board Nominees Snapshot
7
Director Nominee Qualifications and Experience
7
Corporate Governance Highlights
8
2022 Social Highlights
9
2022 Financial and Operating Performance Highlights
10
Executive Compensation Highlights
11
PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
13
Board Composition
13
Director Nominees
14
Board Refreshment, Director Selection and
Nomination Process
20
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
22
Corporate Governance Framework
22
Board Independence
23
Board Leadership Structure
23
Board Committees
24
Annual Board and Committee Self-Assessment Process
25
Director Engagement
26
Codes of Conduct
27
Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions
27
Shareholder Outreach and Engagement
28
Key Areas of Board Oversight
29
COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS
35
PROPOSAL 2: ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE
THE COMPENSATION OF NAMED
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
37
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
38
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
38
Recent Compensation Program Design Changes
40
Report of the Compensation and Talent
Management Committee
53
Executive Compensation Tables
54
CEO Pay Ratio
59
Pay Versus Performance
60
PROPOSAL 3: ADVISORY VOTE ON THE
FREQUENCY OF FUTURE ADVISORY VOTES
TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
64
PROPOSAL 4: APPOINTMENT OF
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS AND
AUTHORIZATION OF REMUNERATION
64
Audit Fees
65
Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures
65
Report of the Audit Committee
65
INFORMATION REGARDING BENEFICIAL
OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT AND
PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS
67
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
68
INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING
AND VOTING
69
MISCELLANEOUS
73
Shareholder Proposals for the 2024 Annual Meeting
73
Householding of Proxy Materials
73
Forward-Looking Statements
73
Annual Report on Form 10-K
74
Adjournment of the 2023 Annual General Meeting
of Shareholders
74
Other Business
74
APPENDICES
A-1
Appendix A-Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
