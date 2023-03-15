Triton International : 2023 Proxy Statement (released March 2023)

You will need the 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials to participate in the virtual meeting webcast.

Shareholders as of the record date are entitled to vote. Each common share is entitled to one vote for each director nominee and one vote for each of the other proposals to be voted on.

Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting via the webcast, we encourage you to vote in advance:

ATTENDING AND VOTING AT THE MEETING

You will be able to attend the meeting online and submit questions before and during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRTN2023. You will also be able to vote your shares electronically during the meeting. Details about how to attend the Annual Meeting online and how to submit questions and cast your votes are provided under "Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting" beginning on page 69.

Triton International Limited's proxy statement accompanies this notice. The proxy statement and the proxy card are first being made available to shareholders of record on or about March 15, 2023.

Carla L. Heiss

Secretary

March 15, 2023