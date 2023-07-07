July 7, 2023--Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) (“Triton”) announced that it has set August 24, 2023 as the date for the special general meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the previously announced acquisition of Triton by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. ("BIP") (NYSE: BIP, TSX: BIP.UN), through its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation ("BIPC") and its institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield Infrastructure").

The Special Meeting will be held virtually at 12 PM ET at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRTN2023SM. The record date for the Special Meeting has been set as July 3, 2023. Holders of Triton’s common and preference shares at the close of business on the record date are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

Subject to shareholder approval at the Special Meeting, Triton anticipates that the transaction will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions. As a result, the parties now expect to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2023, ahead of initial expectations.

More information about the Special Meeting and voting is included in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Triton on July 6, 2023. Triton shareholders that have any questions regarding the Special Meeting or need assistance in voting their shares should contact Triton’s proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at (877) 750-0926 (toll free) or (212) 750-5833 (collect).

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

