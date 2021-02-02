Log in
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TRTN)
Triton International Limited : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/02/2021 | 04:16pm EST
February 2, 2021 - Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) will host its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call on February 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement and presentation will be released by 7:00 a.m. that morning and will be available on www.trtn.com.

The conference call will be Webcast, and an archive of the Webcast will be available one hour after the live call. To access the live Webcast or archive, please visit the Company’s website at www.trtn.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Webcast.

To listen by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Triton International Limited conference call.

Live Teleconference Dial-In:
Domestic: 1-877-418-5277
International: 1-412-717-9592

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 6.0 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 317 M - -
Net income 2020 294 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 4,52%
Capitalization 3 269 M 3 269 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Triton International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,25 $
Last Close Price 47,65 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Mead Sondey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Burns Chief Financial Officer
Simon R. Vernon Director
Robert W. Alspaugh Independent Director
Malcolm P. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-1.77%3 269
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC9.54%22 964
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.7.86%5 700
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-13.05%5 057
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-8.89%4 605
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS-11.29%2 410
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.