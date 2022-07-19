Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Triton International Limited
  News
  Summary
    TRTN   BMG9078F1077

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TRTN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
57.11 USD   +3.14%
Triton International Limited Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/24TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED(NYSE : TRTN) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/22Triton International CFO John Burns to Retire at End of 2022
MT
Triton International Limited Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
July 19, 2022 -Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on July 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement and presentation will be released by 7:00 a.m. that morning and will be available on www.trtn.com.

The conference call will be Webcast, and an archive of the Webcast will be available one hour after the live call. To access the live Webcast or archive, please visit the Company’s website at www.trtn.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Webcast.

To listen by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Triton International Limited conference call.

Live Teleconference Dial-In:
Domestic: 1-877-418-5277
International: 1-412-717-9592

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 687 M - -
Net income 2022 714 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,14x
Yield 2022 4,81%
Capitalization 3 555 M 3 555 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 77,8%
Technical analysis trends TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 55,37 $
Average target price 78,25 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Managers and Directors
Brian Mead Sondey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Burns Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. OCallaghan EVP, Global Head-Field Marketing & Operations
Robert W. Alspaugh Independent Director
Malcolm P. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-8.07%3 555
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-34.30%20 608
UNITED RENTALS-22.64%18 408
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-38.80%9 845
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-19.74%7 357
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-22.97%3 777