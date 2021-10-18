Log in
    TRTN   BMG9078F1077

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TRTN)
  Report
Triton International Limited : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/18/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
October 18, 2021 – Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement and presentation will be released by 7:00 a.m. that morning and will be available on www.trtn.com.

The conference call will be Webcast, and an archive of the Webcast will be available one hour after the live call. To access the live Webcast or archive, please visit the Company’s website at www.trtn.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Webcast.

To listen by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Triton International Limited conference call.

Live Teleconference Dial-In:
Domestic: 1-877-418-5277
International: 1-412-717-9592

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 528 M - -
Net income 2021 491 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 3 660 M 3 660 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Triton International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 54,31 $
Average target price 68,25 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Mead Sondey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Burns Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. OCallaghan EVP, Global Head-Field Marketing & Operations
Robert W. Alspaugh Independent Director
Malcolm P. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED11.96%3 660
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC72.43%36 331
UNITED RENTALS, INC.50.64%25 289
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.34.09%7 831
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.41.65%7 351
HERC HOLDINGS INC.169.27%5 301