TRITON INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

Hamilton, Bermuda - August 1, 2023 - Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) ("Triton") today reported results for the second quarter of 2023.

Highlights:

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $128.7 million or $2.34 per diluted share, a decrease of 19.3% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 4.1% from the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 included $2.6 million of transaction and other merger related costs associated with the pending transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure.
  • Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $131.3 million or $2.38 per diluted share, a decrease of 18.5% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 1.7% from the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted return on equity was 21.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Utilization averaged 97.0% in the second quarter of 2023 and was 96.6% as of July 25, 2023.
  • On April 12, 2023, Triton announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure (the "Merger Agreement"). Triton has set August 24, 2023 as the date of the special general meeting of shareholders to approve the transaction. Triton expects the transaction will close in the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Triton's selected key financial information:

Total leasing revenues

GAAP

Net income attributable to common shareholders

Net income per share - Diluted

Non-GAAP(1)

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income per share - Diluted

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended,

Six Months Ended,

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

$386.5

$397.7

$421.6

$784.3

$838.7

$128.7

$136.8

$184.6

$265.5

$365.8

$2.34

$2.44

$2.90

$4.77

$5.68

$131.3

$136.1

$186.0

$267.4

$365.7

$2.38

$2.42

$2.92

$4.81

$5.67

Adjusted return on equity (2)

21.2 % 22.5 % 29.8 %

21.7 % 30.1 %

  1. Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income" set forth below.
  2. Refer to the "Calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity" set forth below.

Operating Performance

"Triton delivered solid results in the second quarter of 2023," commented Brian M. Sondey, Chief Executive Officer of Triton. "We generated $2.38 of Adjusted net income per share and an annualized return on equity of 21.2%. While market conditions in the second quarter remained slow overall, drop-off volumes decreased from the first quarter level and we experienced some pockets of demand. In addition, our revenues and profitability are well protected by our strong long-term lease portfolio. Our utilization averaged 97.0% during the second quarter and currently stands at 96.6%."

Dividends

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend payable on September 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2023 on Triton's issued and outstanding preferred shares as follows:

Preferred Share Series

Dividend Rate

Dividend Per Share

Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRA)

8.500%

$0.5312500

Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRB)

8.000%

$0.5000000

Series C Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRC)

7.375%

$0.4609375

Series D Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRD)

6.875%

$0.4296875

Series E Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRE)

5.750%

$0.3593750

As previously disclosed, Triton's preference shares will remain outstanding immediately following the closing of the Brookfield Infrastructure transaction, and Triton expects to continue paying normal quarterly dividends on these shares. Post-closing, Triton's preference shares will remain entitled to the same dividends and other preferences and privileges that they currently have, with the preference share dividends remaining an obligation of Triton. Triton expects that the preference shares will continue to be listed on the NYSE immediately following the closing.

Additionally, as permitted by the terms of the Merger Agreement, Triton has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on September 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2023. The dividend is conditioned upon and will only be payable if the transaction has not closed prior to the close of business on the record date.

Transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure

On April 12, 2023, Triton announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. ("BIP") through its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation ("BIPC") (NYSE: "BIPC") and its institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield Infrastructure"). Additionally, as previously announced, Triton will hold a special general meeting of shareholders on August 24, 2023 to approve the proposed transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including approval by Triton's shareholders and receipt of clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

In light of the pending transaction, Triton will not hold an earnings conference call to discuss its second quarter results and Triton will not provide a financial outlook for 2023.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton's global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

Contact Andrew Kohl Vice President

Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations akohl@trtn.com

+1 (914) 697-2900

Utilization, Fleet, and Leasing Revenue Information

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet utilization for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Average Utilization (1)

97.0 %

97.6 %

98.4 %

99.1 %

99.4 %

Ending Utilization (1)

96.7 %

97.2 %

98.1 %

98.8 %

99.3 %

  1. Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease (in CEU) by the total units in our fleet (in CEU), excluding new units not yet leased and off-hire units designated for sale.

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet (in Units, TEUs and CEUs):

Equipment Fleet in Units

Equipment Fleet in TEU

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Dry

3,664,175

3,784,386

3,867,875

6,267,424

6,458,705

6,585,556

Refrigerated

224,476

227,628

231,470

436,803

442,489

449,850

Special

96,840

92,379

92,068

177,980

169,290

168,578

Tank

12,907

12,000

11,908

12,907

12,000

11,908

Chassis

27,533

27,937

23,985

52,113

52,744

44,902

Equipment leasing fleet

4,025,931

4,144,330

4,227,306

6,947,227

7,135,228

7,260,794

Equipment trading fleet

47,770

48,328

52,177

79,172

79,102

83,147

Total

4,073,701

4,192,658

4,279,483

7,026,399

7,214,330

7,343,941

Equipment in CEU(1)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Operating leases

6,997,458

7,147,332

7,248,096

Finance leases

640,650

662,822

683,175

Equipment trading fleet

73,732

75,697

78,936

Total

7,711,840

7,885,851

8,010,207

  1. In the equipment fleet tables above, we have included total fleet count information based on CEU. CEU is a ratio used to convert the actual number of containers in our fleet to a figure based on the relative purchase prices of our various equipment types to that of a 20-foot dry container. For example, the CEU ratio for a 40-foot high cube dry container is 1.70, and a 40-foot high cube refrigerated container is 7.50. These factors may differ slightly from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.

The following table summarizes our lease portfolio by lease type, based on CEU on-hire and net book value, as of June 30, 2023:

Lease Portfolio

By CEU

By Net Book Value

Long-term leases

71.1 %

72.4 %

Finance leases

9.1

15.6

Subtotal

80.2

88.0

Service leases

6.6

4.1

Expired long-term leases, non-sale age (units on hire)

6.1

4.4

Expired long-term leases, sale-age (units on hire)

7.1

3.5

Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

The following table summarizes our leasing revenue for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended,

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Operating leases

Per diem revenues

$

343,038

$

352,180

$

378,414

Fee and ancillary revenues

16,966

18,168

13,677

Total operating lease revenues

360,004

370,348

392,091

Finance leases

26,535

27,375

29,517

Total leasing revenues

$

386,539

$

397,723

$

421,608

