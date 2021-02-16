Log in
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TRTN)
Triton International : Q4 2020 Triton International Limited Earnings Conference Call

02/16/2021 | 04:40pm EST
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

February 16, 2021

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, future costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that include the words "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "predict, " "believe," "think," "plan," "will," "should," "intend," "seek," "potential" and similar expressions and variations are intended to identify forward-looking statements,

although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause act ual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. These factors include, without limitation, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business; decreases in the demand for leased containers; decreases in market leasing rates for containers; difficulties in re-leasing containers after their initial fixed-term leases; customers' decisions to buy rather than lease containers; dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; customer defaults; decreases in the selling prices of used containers; extensive competition in the container leasing industry; difficulties stemming from the international nature of Triton's businesses; decreases in the demand for int ernational trade;

disruption to our operations resulting from political and economic policies of the United States and other countries, particu larly China, including but not limited to the impact of trade wars and tariffs; disruption to our operations from failure of or attacks on our information technology systems; disruption to our operations as a result of natural disasters, compliance with laws and regulations related to econo mic and trade sanctions, security, anti-terrorism, environmental protection and corruption; ability to obtain sufficient capital to support growth; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt agreements; changes in the tax laws in Bermuda, the United States and other countries; and o ther risks and uncertainties, including those listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the

"Form 10-K") or other reports we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors in our Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements made herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or o ur businesses or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Certain financial measures presented in this presentation are identified as not being prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please refer to the Appendix

hereto for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Triton achieved outstanding results in the fourth quarter of 2020

    • » Adjusted net income of $114.7 million, or $1.70 per share, up approximately 50% from Q3 2020

    • » Q4 annualized return on equity of 22.9%

    • » 2020 full year Adjusted EPS $4.61; full year ROE 15.9%

  • Market conditions are currently exceptionally strong » Trade volumes well above pre-pandemic levels » Container supply tight due to limited procurement in second half of 2019 and first half of 2020

  • Triton performed well and created value across a full range of market conditions in 2020 » Solid performance in first half during trade slowdown; focused investment on share repurchases » Rapid growth in profitability as trade surged in second half, and shifted investment to value-added fleet growth

  • Triton is starting 2021 with substantial momentum

    • » Utilization near maximum level

    • » Already ordered $1.7 billion of containers for delivery in 2021, with vast majority committed to lease

    • » Expect Q1 Adjusted EPS to hold steady or increase slightly from record level in Q4 2020

  • Expect benefits from current market surge will be durable

CURRENT MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Market conditions remain exceptionally strong, with no signs of the typical Q1 slowdown

    • » Trade volumes continue to be boosted by shift in consumption from services to goods

    • » Most shipping lines facing significant container shortages

    • » Shipping lines relying heavily on leasing to fulfill supply requirements

  • Availability of containers remains very limited

    • » Triton's and other lessors' utilization near maximum

    • » Inventory of new containers very low and factory space tight even as manufacturers increasing production

    • » Container availability currently a key bottleneck to trade, leading to jump in new container prices and market lease rates

  • Used container sale prices exceptionally high » Strong demand for used containers, especially for one-way cargo moves » Few containers available for sale

  • Triton leveraging our extensive supply capability to meet customers' needs and secure sizable deal share

    • » Have booked or supplied over 1.3 million TEU of new and used container since July

    • » Estimate new container leasing share in range of 35% during current surge

    • » Securing high value leases

      • - Expected lifetime ROE for new container investments in upper teens

      • - Average lease duration over ten years for new containers

      • - Most used containers supplied onto lifecycle leases

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Triton International Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 317 M - -
Net income 2020 295 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 3,96%
Capitalization 3 729 M 3 729 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 82,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 55,50 $
Last Close Price 54,36 $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Mead Sondey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Burns Chief Financial Officer
Robert W. Alspaugh Independent Director
Malcolm P. Baker Independent Director
David A. Coulter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED12.06%3 729
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC15.36%24 601
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.15.58%6 108
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-4.30%5 566
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-2.97%4 904
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS-9.18%2 509
