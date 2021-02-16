Triton International : Q4 2020 Triton International Limited Earnings Conference Call

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

February 16, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

 Triton achieved outstanding results in the fourth quarter of 2020 » Adjusted net income of $114.7 million, or $1.70 per share, up approximately 50% from Q3 2020 » Q4 annualized return on equity of 22.9% » 2020 full year Adjusted EPS $4.61; full year ROE 15.9%

 Market conditions are currently exceptionally strong » Trade volumes well above pre-pandemic levels » Container supply tight due to limited procurement in second half of 2019 and first half of 2020

 Triton performed well and created value across a full range of market conditions in 2020 » Solid performance in first half during trade slowdown; focused investment on share repurchases » Rapid growth in profitability as trade surged in second half, and shifted investment to value-added fleet growth

 Triton is starting 2021 with substantial momentum » Utilization near maximum level » Already ordered $1.7 billion of containers for delivery in 2021, with vast majority committed to lease » Expect Q1 Adjusted EPS to hold steady or increase slightly from record level in Q4 2020

 Expect benefits from current market surge will be durable

CURRENT MARKET OVERVIEW