  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Triton International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRTN   BMG9078F1077

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(TRTN)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
61.88 USD   +1.29%
Triton International to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
BU
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Triton International to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

05/02/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
May 2, 2022-- Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) today announced that Brian Sondey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation and an archived replay will be available on the Investors section of Triton’s website at www.trtn.com.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.


All news about TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
04:16pTriton International to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
BU
04/28TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
04/28TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/26Triton International Limited Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and..
BU
04/08BofA Securities Downgrades Transport Stock as Demand Falls, Freight Rates Tumble
MT
04/08BofA Securities Double Downgrades Triton International to Underperform From Buy; Price ..
MT
03/16TRITON INTERNATIONAL : 2022 Proxy Statement (released March 2022)
PU
03/16TRITON INTERNATIONAL : 2021 Annual Report (released March 2022)
PU
03/10TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17TRITON INTERNATIONAL : Investor Presentation (February 2022)
PU
Analyst Recommendations on TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 703 M - -
Net income 2022 736 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 3 977 M 3 977 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Triton International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 61,09 $
Average target price 75,75 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Mead Sondey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Burns Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. OCallaghan EVP, Global Head-Field Marketing & Operations
Robert W. Alspaugh Independent Director
Malcolm P. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED1.43%3 977
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-29.67%23 211
UNITED RENTALS-4.75%22 666
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-28.60%11 190
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-14.05%7 811
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-8.93%4 602