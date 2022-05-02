Triton International to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

May 2, 2022-- Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) today announced that Brian Sondey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation and an archived replay will be available on the Investors section of Triton’s website at www.trtn.com.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

