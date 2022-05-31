Triumph Bancorp : Announces Dividend for 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock - Form 8-K

Log in
    TBK   US89679E3009

TRIUMPH BANCORP, INC.

(TBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
71.07 USD   +2.44%
05/31/2022 | 08:21am EDT
Triumph Bancorp Announces Dividend for 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
DALLAS - May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: TBK) today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, represented by depositary shares (NASDAQ: TBKCP), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.44525 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.
About Triumph
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services. www.triumphbancorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Triumph undertakes no duty to update the information.
Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.
###
Investor Relations:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
lwyse@tbkbank.com
214-365-6936
Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
atavackoli@tbkbank.com
214-365-6930

Disclaimer

Triumph Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 12:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
