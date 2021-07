Triumph Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $27.2 million 07/21/2021 | 04:08pm EDT Send by mail :

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release. 2021 Second Quarter Highlights For the second quarter of 2021, net income to common shareholders was $27.2 million, and diluted earnings per share were $1.08.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.17 for the second quarter of 2021, which exclude transaction costs related to the acquisition of HubTran, Inc., net of taxes.

Net interest income was $90.3 million.

Non-interest income was $13.9 million.

Non-interest expense was $70.8 million, including $3.0 million of transaction costs related to the HubTran, Inc. acquisition.

Net interest margin was 6.47%. Yield on loans and the average cost of our total deposits were 7.77% and 0.20%, respectively.

Credit loss expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was a benefit of $1.8 million primarily due to improvements in our macroeconomic forecasts and changes in the volume and mix of our underlying loan portfolio.

Net charge-offs were $0.4 million, or 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter.

The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital was $3.068 billion with an average invoice size of $2,189. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $2,090.

TriumphPay processed 3,165,119 invoices paying carriers a total of $3.427 billion.

On June 1, 2021, we, through TriumphPay, a division of our wholly-owned subsidiary TBK Bank, SSB, acquired HubTran, Inc., a cloud-based provider of automation software for the transportation industry's back-office, for $97 million in cash. As part of the acquisition, we acquired $27.3 million of intangible assets and $73.7 million of goodwill.

Balance Sheet Total loans held for investment decreased $253.3 million, or 5.0%, during the second quarter to $4.831 billion at June 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment for the quarter decreased $35.5 million, or 0.7%, to $4.799 billion. Total deposits were $4.725 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $64.2 million, or 1.3%, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 38% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 79% of total deposits at June 30, 2021. Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss Our nonperforming assets ratio at June 30, 2021 was 0.97%. Approximately 2 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of $1.5 million of the acquired Over-Formula Advance portfolio which represents the portion that is not covered by CVLG's indemnification. An additional 32 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of $19.4 million of the Misdirected Payments. Over-Formula Advances and Misdirected Payments are discussed in greater detail below. Our past-due loan ratio at June 30, 2021 was 2.28%. Approximately 21 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of $10.1 million of past due factored receivables related to the Over-Formula Advance portfolio. An additional 40 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of the $19.4 million of Misdirected Payments, as discussed below. Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 1 basis point during the quarter to 0.95% at June 30, 2021. CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program As of June 30, 2021, our balance sheet reflected deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $53.7 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of June 30, 2021, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.2 million. As of June 30, 2021, we carried 1,390 PPP loans representing a balance of $135.3 million classified as commercial loans. We recognized $1.8 million in fees from the SBA on PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and carry $5.2 million of deferred fees on PPP loans at quarter end. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans. Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. There were no material developments related to that transaction that impacted our operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the carrying value of the acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million, the total reserve on acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million and the balance of our indemnification asset, the value of the payment that would be due to us from CVLG in the event that these over-advances are charged off, was approximately $5 million. As of June 30, 2021 we carried a separate $19.4 million receivable (the “Misdirected Payments”) payable by the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the acquired Over-Formula Advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. In addition to commencing litigation against such customer, we have also filed a declaratory judgment action in United States Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of June 30, 2021. The full amount of such receivable is reflected in non-performing and past due factored receivables as of June 30, 2021 in accordance with our policy. As of June 30, 2021, the entire $19.4 million Misdirected Payments amount was greater than 90 days past due. Conference Call Information Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Todd Ritterbusch, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk210722.html . An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website. About Triumph Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our products and services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, including our acquisition of HubTran Inc. and developments related to our acquisition of Transport Financial Solutions and the related over-formula advances, and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our possible future acquisitions, and the risks that our prior and possible future acquisitions make it more difficult for investors to evaluate our business, financial condition and results of operations, and impairs our ability to accurately forecast our future performance; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC, insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements. While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2021. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release. The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document. As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 6,015,877 $ 5,617,493 Loans held for investment $ 4,831,215 $ 5,084,512 $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911 $ 4,393,311 $ 4,831,215 $ 4,393,311 Deposits $ 4,725,450 $ 4,789,665 $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101 $ 4,062,332 $ 4,725,450 $ 4,062,332 Net income available to common stockholders $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ 60,302 $ 8,990 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 1.84 % 2.29 % 2.21 % 1.65 % 0.99 % 2.06 % 0.35 % Return on average total equity 14.27 % 18.42 % 17.73 % 13.24 % 8.86 % 16.28 % 2.92 % Return on average common equity 14.70 % 19.14 % 18.44 % 13.61 % 8.94 % 16.85 % 2.94 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 20.92 % 26.19 % 25.70 % 19.43 % 12.96 % 23.52 % 4.23 % Yield on loans(2) 7.77 % 7.24 % 7.20 % 7.05 % 6.52 % 7.51 % 6.85 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.31 % 0.41 % 0.54 % 0.79 % 1.08 % 0.36 % 1.21 % Cost of total deposits 0.20 % 0.28 % 0.38 % 0.56 % 0.79 % 0.24 % 0.92 % Cost of total funds 0.34 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.85 % 0.38 % 1.03 % Net interest margin(2) 6.47 % 6.06 % 6.20 % 5.83 % 5.11 % 6.27 % 5.36 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 3.75 % 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.23 % 2.40 % 3.45 % 3.09 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.55 % 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.35 % 3.47 % Efficiency ratio 67.96 % 62.57 % 55.95 % 65.15 % 62.56 % 65.36 % 69.68 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 65.09 % 62.57 % 55.95 % 64.18 % 70.75 % 63.87 % 74.38 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans 2.28 % 1.96 % 3.22 % 2.40 % 1.50 % 2.28 % 1.50 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.06 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.27 % 1.06 % 1.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.52 % 1.20 % 0.97 % 1.20 % ACL to non-performing loans 88.92 % 80.87 % 164.98 % 159.67 % 97.66 % 88.92 % 97.66 % ACL to total loans 0.95 % 0.94 % 1.92 % 1.88 % 1.24 % 0.95 % 1.24 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.85 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.86 % 0.06 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(4) 9.73 % 10.89 % 10.80 % 10.75 % 9.98 % 9.73 % 9.98 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 10.33 % 11.28 % 10.60 % 10.32 % 10.57 % 10.33 % 10.57 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 8.74 % 9.72 % 9.05 % 8.72 % 8.84 % 8.74 % 8.84 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.65 % 13.58 % 13.03 % 12.94 % 13.44 % 12.65 % 13.44 % Total equity to total assets 13.17 % 12.53 % 12.24 % 11.89 % 11.69 % 13.17 % 11.69 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 8.04 % 8.98 % 8.56 % 8.09 % 7.84 % 8.04 % 7.84 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 29.76 $ 28.90 $ 27.42 $ 26.11 $ 25.28 $ 29.76 $ 25.28 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.35 $ 21.34 $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 17.59 $ 18.35 $ 17.59 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.10 $ 1.34 $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ 2.44 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ 2.39 $ 0.37 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 1.17 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 0.25 $ 2.48 $ 0.07 Shares outstanding end of period 25,109,703 24,882,929 24,868,218 24,851,601 24,202,686 25,109,703 24,202,686 Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of: (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 444,439 $ 380,811 $ 314,393 $ 288,278 $ 437,064 Securities - available for sale 193,627 205,330 224,310 242,802 331,126 Securities - held to maturity, net 5,658 5,828 5,919 6,096 6,285 Equity securities 5,854 5,826 5,826 6,040 6,411 Loans held for sale 31,136 22,663 24,546 36,716 50,382 Loans held for investment 4,831,215 5,084,512 4,996,776 4,852,911 4,393,311 Allowance for credit losses (45,694 ) (48,024 ) (95,739 ) (90,995 ) (54,613 ) Loans, net 4,785,521 5,036,488 4,901,037 4,761,916 4,338,698 FHLB and other restricted stock 8,096 9,807 6,751 18,464 26,345 Premises and equipment, net 106,720 105,390 103,404 105,455 107,736 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 1,013 1,421 1,432 1,704 1,962 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 286,567 188,006 189,922 192,041 186,162 Bank-owned life insurance 41,912 41,805 41,608 41,440 41,298 Deferred tax asset, net — 1,260 6,427 7,716 8,544 Indemnification asset 5,246 5,246 36,225 31,218 — Other assets 100,088 89,747 73,991 96,901 75,480 Total assets $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,803,552 $ 1,637,653 $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900 $ 1,120,949 Interest bearing deposits 2,921,898 3,152,012 3,363,815 2,932,201 2,941,383 Total deposits 4,725,450 4,789,665 4,716,600 4,248,101 4,062,332 Customer repurchase agreements 9,243 2,668 3,099 14,192 6,732 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 130,000 180,000 105,000 435,000 455,000 Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility 139,673 158,796 191,860 223,713 223,809 Subordinated notes 87,620 87,564 87,509 87,455 87,402 Junior subordinated debentures 40,333 40,201 40,072 39,944 39,816 Deferred tax liability, net 3,333 — — — — Other liabilities 87,837 76,730 64,870 94,540 85,531 Total liabilities 5,223,489 5,335,624 5,209,010 5,142,945 4,960,622 EQUITY Preferred Stock 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 Common stock 282 280 280 279 273 Additional paid-in-capital 494,224 490,699 489,151 488,094 472,795 Treasury stock, at cost (104,486 ) (103,059 ) (103,052 ) (102,942 ) (102,888 ) Retained earnings 349,885 322,705 289,583 258,254 236,249 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,483 8,379 5,819 5,157 5,442 Total stockholders' equity 792,388 764,004 726,781 693,842 656,871 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 Unaudited consolidated statement of income: For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 45,988 $ 48,706 $ 50,723 $ 48,774 $ 50,394 $ 94,694 $ 98,717 Factored receivables, including fees 47,328 37,795 37,573 31,468 21,101 85,123 45,393 Securities 1,187 1,650 1,519 1,927 2,676 2,837 4,783 FHLB and other restricted stock 27 76 56 122 148 103 352 Cash deposits 158 126 68 73 79 284 567 Total interest income 94,688 88,353 89,939 82,364 74,398 183,041 149,812 Interest expense: Deposits 2,470 3,372 4,308 5,834 7,584 5,842 17,261 Subordinated notes 1,350 1,349 1,347 1,348 1,321 2,699 2,668 Junior subordinated debentures 446 442 452 462 554 888 1,200 Other borrowings 140 170 234 341 688 310 1,932 Total interest expense 4,406 5,333 6,341 7,985 10,147 9,739 23,061 Net interest income 90,282 83,020 83,598 74,379 64,251 173,302 126,751 Credit loss expense (benefit) (1,806 ) (7,845 ) 4,680 (258 ) 13,609 (9,651 ) 33,907 Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 92,088 90,865 78,918 74,637 50,642 182,953 92,844 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,857 1,787 1,643 1,470 573 3,644 2,161 Card income 2,225 1,972 1,949 2,091 1,941 4,197 3,741 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (287 ) (80 ) (217 ) (41 ) (101 ) (367 ) (358 ) Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 1 — 16 3,109 63 1 101 Fee income 4,470 2,249 1,615 1,402 1,304 6,719 2,990 Insurance commissions 1,272 1,486 1,327 990 864 2,758 1,915 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — — — 9,758 — 9,758 Other 4,358 6,877 16,053 1,472 5,627 11,235 7,198 Total non-interest income 13,896 14,291 22,386 10,493 20,029 28,187 27,506 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 41,658 35,980 33,798 31,651 30,804 77,638 61,526 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 6,112 5,779 7,046 5,574 4,964 11,891 10,146 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 500 977 350 360 495 1,477 810 Professional fees 5,052 2,545 2,326 3,265 1,651 7,597 3,758 Amortization of intangible assets 2,428 1,975 2,065 2,141 2,046 4,403 4,124 Advertising and promotion 1,241 890 1,170 1,105 1,151 2,131 2,443 Communications and technology 6,028 5,900 5,639 5,569 5,444 11,928 10,945 Other 7,779 6,846 6,904 5,632 6,171 14,625 13,727 Total non-interest expense 70,798 60,892 59,298 55,297 52,726 131,690 107,479 Net income before income tax 35,186 44,264 42,006 29,833 17,945 79,450 12,871 Income tax expense 7,204 10,341 9,876 6,929 4,505 17,545 3,881 Net income $ 27,982 $ 33,923 $ 32,130 $ 22,904 $ 13,440 $ 61,905 $ 8,990 Dividends on preferred stock (802 ) (801 ) (802 ) (899 ) — (1,603 ) — Net income available to common stockholders $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ 60,302 $ 8,990 Earnings per share: For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Basic Net income to common stockholders $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ 60,302 $ 8,990 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,724,128 24,675,109 24,653,099 24,592,092 23,987,049 24,699,754 24,150,689 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.10 $ 1.34 $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ 2.44 $ 0.37 Diluted Net income to common stockholders - diluted $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ 60,302 $ 8,990 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,724,128 24,675,109 24,653,099 24,592,092 23,987,049 24,699,754 24,150,689 Dilutive effects of: Assumed exercises of stock options 134,358 130,016 101,664 48,102 38,627 133,219 55,753 Restricted stock awards 139,345 169,514 136,239 67,907 37,751 156,029 66,364 Restricted stock units 73,155 66,714 50,156 18,192 4,689 70,236 13,255 Performance stock units - market based 134,313 128,167 112,228 76,095 6,326 131,240 8,446 Performance stock units - performance based — — — — — — — Employee stock purchase plan 3,708 1,418 — — — 2,563 — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,209,007 25,170,938 25,053,386 24,802,388 24,074,442 25,193,041 24,294,507 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 0.56 $ 2.39 $ 0.37 Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Stock options 16,939 — — 98,513 148,528 16,939 98,956 Restricted stock awards — — — — 109,834 209,040 — Restricted stock units — — — — 38,801 17,757 — Performance stock units - market based 13,520 — — — 76,461 13,520 76,461 Performance stock units - performance based 265,625 256,625 256,625 261,125 262,625 265,625 262,625 Employee stock purchase plan — — — — — — — Loans held for investment summarized as of: (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Commercial real estate $ 701,576 $ 784,110 $ 779,158 $ 762,531 $ 910,261 Construction, land development, land 185,444 223,841 219,647 244,512 213,617 1-4 family residential properties 135,288 142,859 157,147 164,785 168,707 Farmland 91,122 97,835 103,685 110,966 125,259 Commercial 1,453,583 1,581,125 1,562,957 1,536,903 1,518,656 Factored receivables 1,398,299 1,208,718 1,120,770 1,016,337 561,576 Consumer 12,389 14,332 15,838 17,106 18,450 Mortgage warehouse 853,514 1,031,692 1,037,574 999,771 876,785 Total loans $ 4,831,215 $ 5,084,512 $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911 $ 4,393,311 Our banking loan portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations. Banking loans held for investment are further summarized below: (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Commercial real estate $ 701,576 $ 784,110 $ 779,158 $ 762,531 $ 910,261 Construction, land development, land 185,444 223,841 219,647 244,512 213,617 1-4 family residential 135,288 142,859 157,147 164,785 168,707 Farmland 91,122 97,835 103,685 110,966 125,259 Commercial - General 290,562 288,458 340,850 342,858 333,793 Commercial - Paycheck Protection Program 135,307 237,299 189,857 223,230 219,122 Commercial - Agriculture 76,346 83,859 94,572 112,221 110,243 Commercial - Equipment 604,396 623,248 573,163 509,849 487,145 Commercial - Asset-based lending 181,394 188,825 180,488 160,711 176,235 Commercial - Liquid Credit 165,578 159,436 184,027 188,034 192,118 Consumer 12,389 14,332 15,838 17,106 18,450 Mortgage Warehouse 853,514 1,031,692 1,037,574 999,771 876,785 Total banking loans held for investment $ 3,432,916 $ 3,875,794 $ 3,876,006 $ 3,836,574 $ 3,831,735 The following table presents the Company’s operating segments: (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Banking Factoring Payments Corporate Consolidated Total interest income $ 47,356 $ 44,653 $ 2,675 $ 4 $ 94,688 Intersegment interest allocations 2,723 (2,584 ) (139 ) — — Total interest expense 2,610 — — 1,796 4,406 Net interest income (expense) 47,469 42,069 2,536 (1,792 ) 90,282 Credit loss expense (benefit) (4,335 ) 2,444 218 (133 ) (1,806 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense 51,804 39,625 2,318 (1,659 ) 92,088 Noninterest income 10,018 2,742 1,083 53 13,896 Noninterest expense 41,860 17,174 10,842 922 70,798 Operating income (loss) $ 19,962 $ 25,193 $ (7,441 ) $ (2,528 ) $ 35,186

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2021 Banking Factoring Payments Corporate Consolidated Total interest income $ 50,556 $ 35,824 $ 1,969 $ 4 $ 88,353 Intersegment interest allocations 2,942 (2,775 ) (167 ) — — Total interest expense 3,542 — — 1,791 5,333 Net interest income (expense) 49,956 33,049 1,802 (1,787 ) 83,020 Credit loss expense (benefit) (12,453 ) 4,483 292 (167 ) (7,845 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense 62,409 28,566 1,510 (1,620 ) 90,865 Noninterest income 7,750 6,411 73 57 14,291 Noninterest expense 39,454 16,153 4,135 1,150 60,892 Operating income (loss) $ 30,705 $ 18,824 $ (2,552 ) $ (2,713 ) $ 44,264 Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended: June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Factored receivable period end balance $ 1,284,314,000 $ 1,118,988,000 $ 1,036,548,000 $ 953,434,000 $ 531,933,000 Yield on average receivable balance 14.99 % 13.85 % 13.80 % 15.59 % 15.34 % Current quarter charge-off rate(1) 0.04 % 3.95 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.16 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 91 % 90 % 89 % 88 % 85 % Interest income, including fees $ 44,653,000 $ 35,824,000 $ 35,439,000 $ 30,068,000 $ 20,387,000 Non-interest income(2) 2,742,000 1,757,000 1,358,000 1,157,000 1,072,000 Factored receivable total revenue 47,395,000 37,581,000 36,797,000 31,225,000 21,459,000 Average net funds employed 1,072,405,000 936,528,000 924,899,000 694,170,000 477,112,000 Yield on average net funds employed 17.73 % 16.27 % 15.83 % 17.89 % 18.09 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 3,068,262,000 $ 2,492,468,000 $ 2,461,249,000 $ 1,984,490,000 $ 1,238,465,000 Number of invoices purchased 1,401,695 1,188,678 1,189,271 1,027,839 812,902 Average invoice size $ 2,189 $ 2,097 $ 2,070 $ 1,931 $ 1,524 Average invoice size - transportation $ 2,090 $ 1,974 $ 1,943 $ 1,787 $ 1,378 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 4,701 $ 4,775 $ 5,091 $ 5,181 $ 4,486

(1) March 31, 2021 includes a $41.3 million charge-off related to the TFS acquisition, which contributed approximately 3.94% to the net charge-off rate for the quarter. (2) Total factoring segment non-interest income was $6.4 million, $15.5 million, and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.



March 31, 2021 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $4.7 million gain on our indemnification asset.



December 31, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a gain of $8.9 million related to CVLG’s delivery of proceeds resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock and a $5.3 million gain on our indemnification asset.



September 30, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $2.0 million gain recognized on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG resulting from the amended TFS acquisition agreement. Information pertaining to our payments segment, which includes only our TriumphPay division, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Factored receivable period end balance $ 113,985,000 $ 89,730,000 $ 84,222,000 $ 62,903,000 $ 29,643,000 Interest income $ 2,675,000 $ 1,969,000 $ 2,034,000 $ 1,361,000 $ 692,000 Noninterest income 1,083,000 73,000 51,000 47,000 12,000 Total revenue $ 3,758,000 $ 2,042,000 $ 2,085,000 $ 1,408,000 $ 704,000 Pre-tax operating income (loss) $ (7,441,000 ) $ (2,552,000 ) $ (2,026,000 ) $ (1,936,000 ) $ (2,823,000 ) Interest expense 139,000 167,000 178,000 147,000 88,000 Depreciation and software amortization expense 68,000 65,000 63,000 63,000 63,000 Intangible amortization expense 497,000 — — — — Earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization $ (6,737,000 ) $ (2,320,000 ) $ (1,785,000 ) $ (1,726,000 ) $ (2,672,000 ) Transaction costs 2,992,000 — — — — Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(1) $ (3,745,000 ) $ (2,320,000 ) $ (1,785,000 ) $ (1,726,000 ) $ (2,672,000 ) Number of invoices processed 3,165,119 2,529,673 1,818,145 1,408,232 767,180 Amount of payments processed $ 3,426,808,000 $ 2,301,632,000 $ 1,920,037,000 $ 1,221,305,000 $ 667,354,000

(1) Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization excludes material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities and is a non-GAAP financial measure used to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the segment's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items that are unrelated to our core business.

Deposits summarized as of: (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Non-interest bearing demand $ 1,803,552 $ 1,637,653 $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900 $ 1,120,949 Interest bearing demand 760,874 729,364 688,680 634,272 648,309 Individual retirement accounts 87,052 89,748 92,584 94,933 97,388 Money market 395,035 402,070 393,325 384,476 397,914 Savings 474,163 464,035 421,488 405,954 391,624 Certificates of deposit 612,730 740,694 790,844 857,514 937,766 Brokered time deposits 306,975 516,006 516,786 344,986 258,378 Other brokered deposits 285,069 210,095 460,108 210,066 210,004 Total deposits $ 4,725,450 $ 4,789,665 $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101 $ 4,062,332 Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended: June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 572,485 $ 158 0.11 % $ 478,275 $ 126 0.11 % Taxable securities 165,786 967 2.34 % 189,407 1,428 3.06 % Tax-exempt securities 33,451 220 2.64 % 34,717 222 2.59 % FHLB and other restricted stock 9,518 27 1.14 % 8,511 76 3.62 % Loans 4,814,050 93,316 7.77 % 4,848,275 86,501 7.24 % Total interest earning assets $ 5,595,290 $ 94,688 6.79 % $ 5,559,185 $ 88,353 6.45 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 498,515 454,483 Total assets $ 6,093,805 $ 6,013,668 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 757,529 $ 469 0.25 % $ 701,759 $ 384 0.22 % Individual retirement accounts 88,142 143 0.65 % 91,074 186 0.83 % Money market 398,290 216 0.22 % 398,015 229 0.23 % Savings 468,517 178 0.15 % 446,322 167 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 664,478 1,157 0.70 % 765,244 1,955 1.04 % Brokered time deposits 138,102 51 0.15 % 167,881 179 0.43 % Other brokered deposits 685,397 256 0.15 % 803,009 272 0.14 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,200,455 2,470 0.31 % 3,373,304 3,372 0.41 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 39,341 22 0.22 % 35,833 24 0.27 % Subordinated notes 87,590 1,350 6.18 % 87,532 1,349 6.25 % Junior subordinated debentures 40,251 446 4.44 % 40,125 442 4.47 % Other borrowings 138,649 118 0.34 % 171,902 146 0.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,506,286 $ 4,406 0.50 % $ 3,708,696 $ 5,333 0.58 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,749,858 1,494,001 Other liabilities 51,257 64,122 Total equity 786,404 746,849 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,093,805 $ 6,013,668 Net interest income $ 90,282 $ 83,020 Interest spread 6.29 % 5.87 % Net interest margin 6.47 % 6.06 % Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.

Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.

Average rates have been annualized. Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, summarized for the quarters ended: (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Average Banking loans $ 3,516,747 $ 3,722,895 $ 3,777,553 $ 3,707,293 $ 3,846,994 Average Factoring receivables 1,195,209 1,048,968 1,024,307 768,087 534,943 Average Payments receivables 102,094 76,412 74,947 50,683 27,738 Average total loans $ 4,814,050 $ 4,848,275 $ 4,876,807 $ 4,526,063 $ 4,409,675 Banking yield 5.25 % 5.31 % 5.34 % 5.23 % 5.27 % Factoring yield 14.99 % 13.85 % 13.80 % 15.59 % 15.34 % Payments Yield 10.51 % 10.45 % 10.80 % 10.68 % 10.03 % Total loan yield 7.77 % 7.24 % 7.20 % 7.05 % 6.52 % Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation: As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Net income available to common stockholders $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ 60,302 $ 8,990 Transaction costs 2,992 — — 827 — 2,992 — Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — (9,758 ) — (9,758 ) Tax effect of adjustments (715 ) — — (197 ) 2,451 (715 ) 2,451 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 29,457 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,635 $ 6,133 $ 62,579 $ 1,683 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,209,007 25,170,938 25,053,386 24,802,388 24,074,442 25,193,041 24,294,507 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 1.17 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 0.25 $ 2.48 $ 0.07 Average total stockholders' equity $ 786,404 $ 746,849 $ 720,892 $ 688,327 $ 610,258 $ 766,736 $ 618,808 Average preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (5,934 ) (45,000 ) (2,967 ) Average total common stockholders' equity 741,404 701,849 675,892 643,327 604,324 721,736 615,841 Average goodwill and other intangibles (220,310 ) (188,980 ) (191,017 ) (192,682 ) (187,255 ) (204,732 ) (188,307 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 521,094 $ 512,869 $ 484,875 $ 450,645 $ 417,069 $ 517,004 $ 427,534 Net income available to common stockholders $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 13,440 $ 60,302 $ 8,990 Average tangible common equity 521,094 512,869 484,875 450,645 417,069 517,004 427,534 Return on average tangible common equity 20.92 % 26.19 % 25.70 % 19.43 % 12.96 % 23.52 % 4.23 % Net interest income $ 90,282 $ 83,020 $ 83,598 $ 74,379 $ 64,251 $ 173,302 $ 126,751 Non-interest income 13,896 14,291 22,386 10,493 20,029 28,187 27,506 Operating revenue 104,178 97,311 105,984 84,872 84,280 201,489 154,257 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — (9,758 ) — (9,758 ) Adjusted operating revenue $ 104,178 $ 97,311 $ 105,984 $ 84,872 $ 74,522 $ 201,489 $ 144,499 Non-interest expenses $ 70,798 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 52,726 $ 131,690 $ 107,479 Transaction costs (2,992 ) — — (827 ) — (2,992 ) — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 67,806 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 52,726 $ 128,698 $ 107,479 Adjusted efficiency ratio 65.09 % 62.57 % 55.95 % 64.18 % 70.75 % 63.87 % 74.38 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 70,798 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 52,726 $ 131,690 $ 107,479 Transaction costs (2,992 ) — — (827 ) — (2,992 ) — Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 67,806 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 52,726 $ 128,698 $ 107,479 Total non-interest income $ 13,896 $ 14,291 $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 20,029 $ 28,187 $ 27,506 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — (9,758 ) — (9,758 ) Adjusted non-interest income $ 13,896 $ 14,291 $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 10,271 $ 28,187 $ 17,748 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 53,910 $ 46,601 $ 36,912 $ 43,977 $ 42,455 $ 100,511 $ 89,731 Average total assets $ 6,093,805 $ 6,013,668 $ 5,788,549 $ 5,518,708 $ 5,487,072 $ 6,053,826 $ 5,196,815 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 3.55 % 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.35 % 3.47 % Total stockholders' equity $ 792,388 $ 764,004 $ 726,781 $ 693,842 $ 656,871 $ 792,388 $ 656,871 Preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) (45,000 ) Total common stockholders' equity 747,388 719,004 681,781 648,842 611,871 747,388 611,871 Goodwill and other intangibles (286,567 ) (188,006 ) (189,922 ) (192,041 ) (186,162 ) (286,567 ) (186,162 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 460,821 $ 530,998 $ 491,859 $ 456,801 $ 425,709 $ 460,821 $ 425,709 Common shares outstanding 25,109,703 24,882,929 24,868,218 24,851,601 24,202,686 25,109,703 24,202,686 Tangible book value per share $ 18.35 $ 21.34 $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 17.59 $ 18.35 $ 17.59 Total assets at end of period $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 5,617,493 $ 6,015,877 $ 5,617,493 Goodwill and other intangibles (286,567 ) (188,006 ) (189,922 ) (192,041 ) (186,162 ) (286,567 ) (186,162 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 5,729,310 $ 5,911,622 $ 5,745,869 $ 5,644,746 $ 5,431,331 $ 5,729,310 $ 5,431,331 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 8.04 % 8.98 % 8.56 % 8.09 % 7.84 % 8.04 % 7.84 % 1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following: “Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency. 2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows: For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Loan discount accretion $ 2,161 $ 3,501 $ 2,334 $ 4,104 $ 2,139 $ 5,662 $ 4,273 3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets. 4) Current quarter ratios are preliminary. Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.



