Triumph Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $27.2 million
07/21/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
DALLAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.
As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.
2021 Second Quarter Highlights
For the second quarter of 2021, net income to common shareholders was $27.2 million, and diluted earnings per share were $1.08.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.17 for the second quarter of 2021, which exclude transaction costs related to the acquisition of HubTran, Inc., net of taxes.
Net interest income was $90.3 million.
Non-interest income was $13.9 million.
Non-interest expense was $70.8 million, including $3.0 million of transaction costs related to the HubTran, Inc. acquisition.
Net interest margin was 6.47%. Yield on loans and the average cost of our total deposits were 7.77% and 0.20%, respectively.
Credit loss expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was a benefit of $1.8 million primarily due to improvements in our macroeconomic forecasts and changes in the volume and mix of our underlying loan portfolio.
Net charge-offs were $0.4 million, or 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter.
The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital was $3.068 billion with an average invoice size of $2,189. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $2,090.
TriumphPay processed 3,165,119 invoices paying carriers a total of $3.427 billion.
On June 1, 2021, we, through TriumphPay, a division of our wholly-owned subsidiary TBK Bank, SSB, acquired HubTran, Inc., a cloud-based provider of automation software for the transportation industry's back-office, for $97 million in cash. As part of the acquisition, we acquired $27.3 million of intangible assets and $73.7 million of goodwill.
Balance Sheet
Total loans held for investment decreased $253.3 million, or 5.0%, during the second quarter to $4.831 billion at June 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment for the quarter decreased $35.5 million, or 0.7%, to $4.799 billion.
Total deposits were $4.725 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $64.2 million, or 1.3%, in the second quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 38% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 79% of total deposits at June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss
Our nonperforming assets ratio at June 30, 2021 was 0.97%. Approximately 2 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of $1.5 million of the acquired Over-Formula Advance portfolio which represents the portion that is not covered by CVLG's indemnification. An additional 32 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of $19.4 million of the Misdirected Payments. Over-Formula Advances and Misdirected Payments are discussed in greater detail below.
Our past-due loan ratio at June 30, 2021 was 2.28%. Approximately 21 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of $10.1 million of past due factored receivables related to the Over-Formula Advance portfolio. An additional 40 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2021 consisted of the $19.4 million of Misdirected Payments, as discussed below.
Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 1 basis point during the quarter to 0.95% at June 30, 2021.
CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program
As of June 30, 2021, our balance sheet reflected deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $53.7 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of June 30, 2021, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.2 million.
As of June 30, 2021, we carried 1,390 PPP loans representing a balance of $135.3 million classified as commercial loans. We recognized $1.8 million in fees from the SBA on PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and carry $5.2 million of deferred fees on PPP loans at quarter end. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans.
Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS
As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. There were no material developments related to that transaction that impacted our operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
At June 30, 2021, the carrying value of the acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million, the total reserve on acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million and the balance of our indemnification asset, the value of the payment that would be due to us from CVLG in the event that these over-advances are charged off, was approximately $5 million.
As of June 30, 2021 we carried a separate $19.4 million receivable (the “Misdirected Payments”) payable by the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the acquired Over-Formula Advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. In addition to commencing litigation against such customer, we have also filed a declaratory judgment action in United States Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of June 30, 2021. The full amount of such receivable is reflected in non-performing and past due factored receivables as of June 30, 2021 in accordance with our policy. As of June 30, 2021, the entire $19.4 million Misdirected Payments amount was greater than 90 days past due.
Conference Call Information
Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Todd Ritterbusch, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.
About Triumph
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2021.
The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Financial Highlights:
Total assets
$
6,015,877
$
6,099,628
$
5,935,791
$
5,836,787
$
5,617,493
$
6,015,877
$
5,617,493
Loans held for investment
$
4,831,215
$
5,084,512
$
4,996,776
$
4,852,911
$
4,393,311
$
4,831,215
$
4,393,311
Deposits
$
4,725,450
$
4,789,665
$
4,716,600
$
4,248,101
$
4,062,332
$
4,725,450
$
4,062,332
Net income available to common stockholders
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
13,440
$
60,302
$
8,990
Performance Ratios - Annualized:
Return on average assets
1.84
%
2.29
%
2.21
%
1.65
%
0.99
%
2.06
%
0.35
%
Return on average total equity
14.27
%
18.42
%
17.73
%
13.24
%
8.86
%
16.28
%
2.92
%
Return on average common equity
14.70
%
19.14
%
18.44
%
13.61
%
8.94
%
16.85
%
2.94
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
20.92
%
26.19
%
25.70
%
19.43
%
12.96
%
23.52
%
4.23
%
Yield on loans(2)
7.77
%
7.24
%
7.20
%
7.05
%
6.52
%
7.51
%
6.85
%
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.31
%
0.41
%
0.54
%
0.79
%
1.08
%
0.36
%
1.21
%
Cost of total deposits
0.20
%
0.28
%
0.38
%
0.56
%
0.79
%
0.24
%
0.92
%
Cost of total funds
0.34
%
0.42
%
0.51
%
0.67
%
0.85
%
0.38
%
1.03
%
Net interest margin(2)
6.47
%
6.06
%
6.20
%
5.83
%
5.11
%
6.27
%
5.36
%
Net non-interest expense to average assets
3.75
%
3.14
%
2.54
%
3.23
%
2.40
%
3.45
%
3.09
%
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1)
3.55
%
3.14
%
2.54
%
3.17
%
3.11
%
3.35
%
3.47
%
Efficiency ratio
67.96
%
62.57
%
55.95
%
65.15
%
62.56
%
65.36
%
69.68
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
65.09
%
62.57
%
55.95
%
64.18
%
70.75
%
63.87
%
74.38
%
Asset Quality:(3)
Past due to total loans
2.28
%
1.96
%
3.22
%
2.40
%
1.50
%
2.28
%
1.50
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
1.06
%
1.17
%
1.16
%
1.17
%
1.27
%
1.06
%
1.27
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.97
%
1.15
%
1.15
%
1.52
%
1.20
%
0.97
%
1.20
%
ACL to non-performing loans
88.92
%
80.87
%
164.98
%
159.67
%
97.66
%
88.92
%
97.66
%
ACL to total loans
0.95
%
0.94
%
1.92
%
1.88
%
1.24
%
0.95
%
1.24
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.01
%
0.85
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.86
%
0.06
%
Capital:
Tier 1 capital to average assets(4)
9.73
%
10.89
%
10.80
%
10.75
%
9.98
%
9.73
%
9.98
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
10.33
%
11.28
%
10.60
%
10.32
%
10.57
%
10.33
%
10.57
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
8.74
%
9.72
%
9.05
%
8.72
%
8.84
%
8.74
%
8.84
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
12.65
%
13.58
%
13.03
%
12.94
%
13.44
%
12.65
%
13.44
%
Total equity to total assets
13.17
%
12.53
%
12.24
%
11.89
%
11.69
%
13.17
%
11.69
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)
8.04
%
8.98
%
8.56
%
8.09
%
7.84
%
8.04
%
7.84
%
Per Share Amounts:
Book value per share
$
29.76
$
28.90
$
27.42
$
26.11
$
25.28
$
29.76
$
25.28
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
18.35
$
21.34
$
19.78
$
18.38
$
17.59
$
18.35
$
17.59
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
1.10
$
1.34
$
1.27
$
0.89
$
0.56
$
2.44
$
0.37
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
1.08
$
1.32
$
1.25
$
0.89
$
0.56
$
2.39
$
0.37
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
$
1.17
$
1.32
$
1.25
$
0.91
$
0.25
$
2.48
$
0.07
Shares outstanding end of period
25,109,703
24,882,929
24,868,218
24,851,601
24,202,686
25,109,703
24,202,686
Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
ASSETS
Total cash and cash equivalents
$
444,439
$
380,811
$
314,393
$
288,278
$
437,064
Securities - available for sale
193,627
205,330
224,310
242,802
331,126
Securities - held to maturity, net
5,658
5,828
5,919
6,096
6,285
Equity securities
5,854
5,826
5,826
6,040
6,411
Loans held for sale
31,136
22,663
24,546
36,716
50,382
Loans held for investment
4,831,215
5,084,512
4,996,776
4,852,911
4,393,311
Allowance for credit losses
(45,694
)
(48,024
)
(95,739
)
(90,995
)
(54,613
)
Loans, net
4,785,521
5,036,488
4,901,037
4,761,916
4,338,698
FHLB and other restricted stock
8,096
9,807
6,751
18,464
26,345
Premises and equipment, net
106,720
105,390
103,404
105,455
107,736
Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net
1,013
1,421
1,432
1,704
1,962
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
286,567
188,006
189,922
192,041
186,162
Bank-owned life insurance
41,912
41,805
41,608
41,440
41,298
Deferred tax asset, net
—
1,260
6,427
7,716
8,544
Indemnification asset
5,246
5,246
36,225
31,218
—
Other assets
100,088
89,747
73,991
96,901
75,480
Total assets
$
6,015,877
$
6,099,628
$
5,935,791
$
5,836,787
$
5,617,493
LIABILITIES
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
1,803,552
$
1,637,653
$
1,352,785
$
1,315,900
$
1,120,949
Interest bearing deposits
2,921,898
3,152,012
3,363,815
2,932,201
2,941,383
Total deposits
4,725,450
4,789,665
4,716,600
4,248,101
4,062,332
Customer repurchase agreements
9,243
2,668
3,099
14,192
6,732
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
130,000
180,000
105,000
435,000
455,000
Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility
139,673
158,796
191,860
223,713
223,809
Subordinated notes
87,620
87,564
87,509
87,455
87,402
Junior subordinated debentures
40,333
40,201
40,072
39,944
39,816
Deferred tax liability, net
3,333
—
—
—
—
Other liabilities
87,837
76,730
64,870
94,540
85,531
Total liabilities
5,223,489
5,335,624
5,209,010
5,142,945
4,960,622
EQUITY
Preferred Stock
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
Common stock
282
280
280
279
273
Additional paid-in-capital
494,224
490,699
489,151
488,094
472,795
Treasury stock, at cost
(104,486
)
(103,059
)
(103,052
)
(102,942
)
(102,888
)
Retained earnings
349,885
322,705
289,583
258,254
236,249
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
7,483
8,379
5,819
5,157
5,442
Total stockholders' equity
792,388
764,004
726,781
693,842
656,871
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,015,877
$
6,099,628
$
5,935,791
$
5,836,787
$
5,617,493
Unaudited consolidated statement of income:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
45,988
$
48,706
$
50,723
$
48,774
$
50,394
$
94,694
$
98,717
Factored receivables, including fees
47,328
37,795
37,573
31,468
21,101
85,123
45,393
Securities
1,187
1,650
1,519
1,927
2,676
2,837
4,783
FHLB and other restricted stock
27
76
56
122
148
103
352
Cash deposits
158
126
68
73
79
284
567
Total interest income
94,688
88,353
89,939
82,364
74,398
183,041
149,812
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,470
3,372
4,308
5,834
7,584
5,842
17,261
Subordinated notes
1,350
1,349
1,347
1,348
1,321
2,699
2,668
Junior subordinated debentures
446
442
452
462
554
888
1,200
Other borrowings
140
170
234
341
688
310
1,932
Total interest expense
4,406
5,333
6,341
7,985
10,147
9,739
23,061
Net interest income
90,282
83,020
83,598
74,379
64,251
173,302
126,751
Credit loss expense (benefit)
(1,806
)
(7,845
)
4,680
(258
)
13,609
(9,651
)
33,907
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
92,088
90,865
78,918
74,637
50,642
182,953
92,844
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
1,857
1,787
1,643
1,470
573
3,644
2,161
Card income
2,225
1,972
1,949
2,091
1,941
4,197
3,741
Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments
(287
)
(80
)
(217
)
(41
)
(101
)
(367
)
(358
)
Net gains (losses) on sale of securities
1
—
16
3,109
63
1
101
Fee income
4,470
2,249
1,615
1,402
1,304
6,719
2,990
Insurance commissions
1,272
1,486
1,327
990
864
2,758
1,915
Gain on sale of subsidiary
—
—
—
—
9,758
—
9,758
Other
4,358
6,877
16,053
1,472
5,627
11,235
7,198
Total non-interest income
13,896
14,291
22,386
10,493
20,029
28,187
27,506
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
41,658
35,980
33,798
31,651
30,804
77,638
61,526
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
6,112
5,779
7,046
5,574
4,964
11,891
10,146
FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments
500
977
350
360
495
1,477
810
Professional fees
5,052
2,545
2,326
3,265
1,651
7,597
3,758
Amortization of intangible assets
2,428
1,975
2,065
2,141
2,046
4,403
4,124
Advertising and promotion
1,241
890
1,170
1,105
1,151
2,131
2,443
Communications and technology
6,028
5,900
5,639
5,569
5,444
11,928
10,945
Other
7,779
6,846
6,904
5,632
6,171
14,625
13,727
Total non-interest expense
70,798
60,892
59,298
55,297
52,726
131,690
107,479
Net income before income tax
35,186
44,264
42,006
29,833
17,945
79,450
12,871
Income tax expense
7,204
10,341
9,876
6,929
4,505
17,545
3,881
Net income
$
27,982
$
33,923
$
32,130
$
22,904
$
13,440
$
61,905
$
8,990
Dividends on preferred stock
(802
)
(801
)
(802
)
(899
)
—
(1,603
)
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
13,440
$
60,302
$
8,990
Earnings per share:
For the Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Basic
Net income to common stockholders
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
13,440
$
60,302
$
8,990
Weighted average common shares outstanding
24,724,128
24,675,109
24,653,099
24,592,092
23,987,049
24,699,754
24,150,689
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.10
$
1.34
$
1.27
$
0.89
$
0.56
$
2.44
$
0.37
Diluted
Net income to common stockholders - diluted
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
13,440
$
60,302
$
8,990
Weighted average common shares outstanding
24,724,128
24,675,109
24,653,099
24,592,092
23,987,049
24,699,754
24,150,689
Dilutive effects of:
Assumed exercises of stock options
134,358
130,016
101,664
48,102
38,627
133,219
55,753
Restricted stock awards
139,345
169,514
136,239
67,907
37,751
156,029
66,364
Restricted stock units
73,155
66,714
50,156
18,192
4,689
70,236
13,255
Performance stock units - market based
134,313
128,167
112,228
76,095
6,326
131,240
8,446
Performance stock units - performance based
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Employee stock purchase plan
3,708
1,418
—
—
—
2,563
—
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
25,209,007
25,170,938
25,053,386
24,802,388
24,074,442
25,193,041
24,294,507
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.08
$
1.32
$
1.25
$
0.89
$
0.56
$
2.39
$
0.37
Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:
For the Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended June 30,
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Stock options
16,939
—
—
98,513
148,528
16,939
98,956
Restricted stock awards
—
—
—
—
109,834
209,040
—
Restricted stock units
—
—
—
—
38,801
17,757
—
Performance stock units - market based
13,520
—
—
—
76,461
13,520
76,461
Performance stock units - performance based
265,625
256,625
256,625
261,125
262,625
265,625
262,625
Employee stock purchase plan
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Loans held for investment summarized as of:
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Commercial real estate
$
701,576
$
784,110
$
779,158
$
762,531
$
910,261
Construction, land development, land
185,444
223,841
219,647
244,512
213,617
1-4 family residential properties
135,288
142,859
157,147
164,785
168,707
Farmland
91,122
97,835
103,685
110,966
125,259
Commercial
1,453,583
1,581,125
1,562,957
1,536,903
1,518,656
Factored receivables
1,398,299
1,208,718
1,120,770
1,016,337
561,576
Consumer
12,389
14,332
15,838
17,106
18,450
Mortgage warehouse
853,514
1,031,692
1,037,574
999,771
876,785
Total loans
$
4,831,215
$
5,084,512
$
4,996,776
$
4,852,911
$
4,393,311
Our banking loan portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.
Banking loans held for investment are further summarized below:
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Commercial real estate
$
701,576
$
784,110
$
779,158
$
762,531
$
910,261
Construction, land development, land
185,444
223,841
219,647
244,512
213,617
1-4 family residential
135,288
142,859
157,147
164,785
168,707
Farmland
91,122
97,835
103,685
110,966
125,259
Commercial - General
290,562
288,458
340,850
342,858
333,793
Commercial - Paycheck Protection Program
135,307
237,299
189,857
223,230
219,122
Commercial - Agriculture
76,346
83,859
94,572
112,221
110,243
Commercial - Equipment
604,396
623,248
573,163
509,849
487,145
Commercial - Asset-based lending
181,394
188,825
180,488
160,711
176,235
Commercial - Liquid Credit
165,578
159,436
184,027
188,034
192,118
Consumer
12,389
14,332
15,838
17,106
18,450
Mortgage Warehouse
853,514
1,031,692
1,037,574
999,771
876,785
Total banking loans held for investment
$
3,432,916
$
3,875,794
$
3,876,006
$
3,836,574
$
3,831,735
The following table presents the Company’s operating segments:
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Banking
Factoring
Payments
Corporate
Consolidated
Total interest income
$
47,356
$
44,653
$
2,675
$
4
$
94,688
Intersegment interest allocations
2,723
(2,584
)
(139
)
—
—
Total interest expense
2,610
—
—
1,796
4,406
Net interest income (expense)
47,469
42,069
2,536
(1,792
)
90,282
Credit loss expense (benefit)
(4,335
)
2,444
218
(133
)
(1,806
)
Net interest income after credit loss expense
51,804
39,625
2,318
(1,659
)
92,088
Noninterest income
10,018
2,742
1,083
53
13,896
Noninterest expense
41,860
17,174
10,842
922
70,798
Operating income (loss)
$
19,962
$
25,193
$
(7,441
)
$
(2,528
)
$
35,186
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31, 2021
Banking
Factoring
Payments
Corporate
Consolidated
Total interest income
$
50,556
$
35,824
$
1,969
$
4
$
88,353
Intersegment interest allocations
2,942
(2,775
)
(167
)
—
—
Total interest expense
3,542
—
—
1,791
5,333
Net interest income (expense)
49,956
33,049
1,802
(1,787
)
83,020
Credit loss expense (benefit)
(12,453
)
4,483
292
(167
)
(7,845
)
Net interest income after credit loss expense
62,409
28,566
1,510
(1,620
)
90,865
Noninterest income
7,750
6,411
73
57
14,291
Noninterest expense
39,454
16,153
4,135
1,150
60,892
Operating income (loss)
$
30,705
$
18,824
$
(2,552
)
$
(2,713
)
$
44,264
Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
March 31, 2021 includes a $41.3 million charge-off related to the TFS acquisition, which contributed approximately 3.94% to the net charge-off rate for the quarter.
(2)
Total factoring segment non-interest income was $6.4 million, $15.5 million, and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
March 31, 2021 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $4.7 million gain on our indemnification asset.
December 31, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a gain of $8.9 million related to CVLG’s delivery of proceeds resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock and a $5.3 million gain on our indemnification asset.
September 30, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $2.0 million gain recognized on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG resulting from the amended TFS acquisition agreement.
Information pertaining to our payments segment, which includes only our TriumphPay division, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Factored receivable period end balance
$
113,985,000
$
89,730,000
$
84,222,000
$
62,903,000
$
29,643,000
Interest income
$
2,675,000
$
1,969,000
$
2,034,000
$
1,361,000
$
692,000
Noninterest income
1,083,000
73,000
51,000
47,000
12,000
Total revenue
$
3,758,000
$
2,042,000
$
2,085,000
$
1,408,000
$
704,000
Pre-tax operating income (loss)
$
(7,441,000
)
$
(2,552,000
)
$
(2,026,000
)
$
(1,936,000
)
$
(2,823,000
)
Interest expense
139,000
167,000
178,000
147,000
88,000
Depreciation and software amortization expense
68,000
65,000
63,000
63,000
63,000
Intangible amortization expense
497,000
—
—
—
—
Earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
$
(6,737,000
)
$
(2,320,000
)
$
(1,785,000
)
$
(1,726,000
)
$
(2,672,000
)
Transaction costs
2,992,000
—
—
—
—
Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(1)
$
(3,745,000
)
$
(2,320,000
)
$
(1,785,000
)
$
(1,726,000
)
$
(2,672,000
)
Number of invoices processed
3,165,119
2,529,673
1,818,145
1,408,232
767,180
Amount of payments processed
$
3,426,808,000
$
2,301,632,000
$
1,920,037,000
$
1,221,305,000
$
667,354,000
(1)
Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization excludes material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities and is a non-GAAP financial measure used to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the segment's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items that are unrelated to our core business.
Deposits summarized as of:
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Non-interest bearing demand
$
1,803,552
$
1,637,653
$
1,352,785
$
1,315,900
$
1,120,949
Interest bearing demand
760,874
729,364
688,680
634,272
648,309
Individual retirement accounts
87,052
89,748
92,584
94,933
97,388
Money market
395,035
402,070
393,325
384,476
397,914
Savings
474,163
464,035
421,488
405,954
391,624
Certificates of deposit
612,730
740,694
790,844
857,514
937,766
Brokered time deposits
306,975
516,006
516,786
344,986
258,378
Other brokered deposits
285,069
210,095
460,108
210,066
210,004
Total deposits
$
4,725,450
$
4,789,665
$
4,716,600
$
4,248,101
$
4,062,332
Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Interest earning assets:
Interest earning cash balances
$
572,485
$
158
0.11
%
$
478,275
$
126
0.11
%
Taxable securities
165,786
967
2.34
%
189,407
1,428
3.06
%
Tax-exempt securities
33,451
220
2.64
%
34,717
222
2.59
%
FHLB and other restricted stock
9,518
27
1.14
%
8,511
76
3.62
%
Loans
4,814,050
93,316
7.77
%
4,848,275
86,501
7.24
%
Total interest earning assets
$
5,595,290
$
94,688
6.79
%
$
5,559,185
$
88,353
6.45
%
Non-interest earning assets:
Other assets
498,515
454,483
Total assets
$
6,093,805
$
6,013,668
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing demand
$
757,529
$
469
0.25
%
$
701,759
$
384
0.22
%
Individual retirement accounts
88,142
143
0.65
%
91,074
186
0.83
%
Money market
398,290
216
0.22
%
398,015
229
0.23
%
Savings
468,517
178
0.15
%
446,322
167
0.15
%
Certificates of deposit
664,478
1,157
0.70
%
765,244
1,955
1.04
%
Brokered time deposits
138,102
51
0.15
%
167,881
179
0.43
%
Other brokered deposits
685,397
256
0.15
%
803,009
272
0.14
%
Total interest bearing deposits
3,200,455
2,470
0.31
%
3,373,304
3,372
0.41
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
39,341
22
0.22
%
35,833
24
0.27
%
Subordinated notes
87,590
1,350
6.18
%
87,532
1,349
6.25
%
Junior subordinated debentures
40,251
446
4.44
%
40,125
442
4.47
%
Other borrowings
138,649
118
0.34
%
171,902
146
0.34
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
3,506,286
$
4,406
0.50
%
$
3,708,696
$
5,333
0.58
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
1,749,858
1,494,001
Other liabilities
51,257
64,122
Total equity
786,404
746,849
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,093,805
$
6,013,668
Net interest income
$
90,282
$
83,020
Interest spread
6.29
%
5.87
%
Net interest margin
6.47
%
6.06
%
Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets. Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Average rates have been annualized.
Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, summarized for the quarters ended:
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Average Banking loans
$
3,516,747
$
3,722,895
$
3,777,553
$
3,707,293
$
3,846,994
Average Factoring receivables
1,195,209
1,048,968
1,024,307
768,087
534,943
Average Payments receivables
102,094
76,412
74,947
50,683
27,738
Average total loans
$
4,814,050
$
4,848,275
$
4,876,807
$
4,526,063
$
4,409,675
Banking yield
5.25
%
5.31
%
5.34
%
5.23
%
5.27
%
Factoring yield
14.99
%
13.85
%
13.80
%
15.59
%
15.34
%
Payments Yield
10.51
%
10.45
%
10.80
%
10.68
%
10.03
%
Total loan yield
7.77
%
7.24
%
7.20
%
7.05
%
6.52
%
Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Net income available to common stockholders
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
13,440
$
60,302
$
8,990
Transaction costs
2,992
—
—
827
—
2,992
—
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
—
—
—
—
(9,758
)
—
(9,758
)
Tax effect of adjustments
(715
)
—
—
(197
)
2,451
(715
)
2,451
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted
$
29,457
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,635
$
6,133
$
62,579
$
1,683
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
25,209,007
25,170,938
25,053,386
24,802,388
24,074,442
25,193,041
24,294,507
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
$
1.17
$
1.32
$
1.25
$
0.91
$
0.25
$
2.48
$
0.07
Average total stockholders' equity
$
786,404
$
746,849
$
720,892
$
688,327
$
610,258
$
766,736
$
618,808
Average preferred stock liquidation preference
(45,000
)
(45,000
)
(45,000
)
(45,000
)
(5,934
)
(45,000
)
(2,967
)
Average total common stockholders' equity
741,404
701,849
675,892
643,327
604,324
721,736
615,841
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(220,310
)
(188,980
)
(191,017
)
(192,682
)
(187,255
)
(204,732
)
(188,307
)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
521,094
$
512,869
$
484,875
$
450,645
$
417,069
$
517,004
$
427,534
Net income available to common stockholders
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
13,440
$
60,302
$
8,990
Average tangible common equity
521,094
512,869
484,875
450,645
417,069
517,004
427,534
Return on average tangible common equity
20.92
%
26.19
%
25.70
%
19.43
%
12.96
%
23.52
%
4.23
%
Net interest income
$
90,282
$
83,020
$
83,598
$
74,379
$
64,251
$
173,302
$
126,751
Non-interest income
13,896
14,291
22,386
10,493
20,029
28,187
27,506
Operating revenue
104,178
97,311
105,984
84,872
84,280
201,489
154,257
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
—
—
—
—
(9,758
)
—
(9,758
)
Adjusted operating revenue
$
104,178
$
97,311
$
105,984
$
84,872
$
74,522
$
201,489
$
144,499
Non-interest expenses
$
70,798
$
60,892
$
59,298
$
55,297
$
52,726
$
131,690
$
107,479
Transaction costs
(2,992
)
—
—
(827
)
—
(2,992
)
—
Adjusted non-interest expenses
$
67,806
$
60,892
$
59,298
$
54,470
$
52,726
$
128,698
$
107,479
Adjusted efficiency ratio
65.09
%
62.57
%
55.95
%
64.18
%
70.75
%
63.87
%
74.38
%
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio:
Non-interest expenses
$
70,798
$
60,892
$
59,298
$
55,297
$
52,726
$
131,690
$
107,479
Transaction costs
(2,992
)
—
—
(827
)
—
(2,992
)
—
Adjusted non-interest expenses
$
67,806
$
60,892
$
59,298
$
54,470
$
52,726
$
128,698
$
107,479
Total non-interest income
$
13,896
$
14,291
$
22,386
$
10,493
$
20,029
$
28,187
$
27,506
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
—
—
—
—
(9,758
)
—
(9,758
)
Adjusted non-interest income
$
13,896
$
14,291
$
22,386
$
10,493
$
10,271
$
28,187
$
17,748
Adjusted net non-interest expenses
$
53,910
$
46,601
$
36,912
$
43,977
$
42,455
$
100,511
$
89,731
Average total assets
$
6,093,805
$
6,013,668
$
5,788,549
$
5,518,708
$
5,487,072
$
6,053,826
$
5,196,815
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio
3.55
%
3.14
%
2.54
%
3.17
%
3.11
%
3.35
%
3.47
%
Total stockholders' equity
$
792,388
$
764,004
$
726,781
$
693,842
$
656,871
$
792,388
$
656,871
Preferred stock liquidation preference
(45,000
)
(45,000
)
(45,000
)
(45,000
)
(45,000
)
(45,000
)
(45,000
)
Total common stockholders' equity
747,388
719,004
681,781
648,842
611,871
747,388
611,871
Goodwill and other intangibles
(286,567
)
(188,006
)
(189,922
)
(192,041
)
(186,162
)
(286,567
)
(186,162
)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
460,821
$
530,998
$
491,859
$
456,801
$
425,709
$
460,821
$
425,709
Common shares outstanding
25,109,703
24,882,929
24,868,218
24,851,601
24,202,686
25,109,703
24,202,686
Tangible book value per share
$
18.35
$
21.34
$
19.78
$
18.38
$
17.59
$
18.35
$
17.59
Total assets at end of period
$
6,015,877
$
6,099,628
$
5,935,791
$
5,836,787
$
5,617,493
$
6,015,877
$
5,617,493
Goodwill and other intangibles
(286,567
)
(188,006
)
(189,922
)
(192,041
)
(186,162
)
(286,567
)
(186,162
)
Tangible assets at period end
$
5,729,310
$
5,911,622
$
5,745,869
$
5,644,746
$
5,431,331
$
5,729,310
$
5,431,331
Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio
8.04
%
8.98
%
8.56
%
8.09
%
7.84
%
8.04
%
7.84
%
1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:
“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.
"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.
"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.
"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.
"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.
2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Loan discount accretion
$
2,161
$
3,501
$
2,334
$
4,104
$
2,139
$
5,662
$
4,273
3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.