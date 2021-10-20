Log in
Triumph Bancorp : Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $23.6 million - Form 8-K

10/20/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Triumph Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $23.6 million
DALLAS - October 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today announced earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2021.
As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled "Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation" at the end of this press release.
2021 Third Quarter Highlights
•For the third quarter of 2021, net income to common shareholders was $23.6 million, and diluted earnings per share were $0.94.
•Net interest income was $91.8 million.
•Non-interest income was $12.1 million.
•Non-interest expense was $72.8 million.
•Net interest margin was 6.69%. Yield on loans and the average cost of our total deposits were 7.92% and 0.16%, respectively.
•Credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was a benefit of $1.2 million.
•Net charge-offs were $3.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans, for the quarter.
•We recognized a downward adjustment to third quarter interest income of $3.5 million related to certain factored receivables. The majority of this adjustment represents a timing difference for revenue that will be recognized in future periods. This adjustment will have minimal impact on subsequent quarters.
•The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital was $3.532 billion with an average invoice size of $2,300. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $2,195.
•TriumphPay processed 3,760,948 invoices paying carriers a total of $4.191 billion.
Balance Sheet
Total loans held for investment decreased $48.5 million, or 1.0%, during the third quarter to $4.783 billion at September 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment for the quarter decreased $27.9 million, or 0.6%, to $4.771 billion.
Total deposits were $4.823 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $97.1 million, or 2.1%, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 42% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 84% of total deposits at September 30, 2021.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss
Our nonperforming assets ratio at September 30, 2021 was 0.86%. Approximately 2 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of $1.4 million of the acquired Over-Formula Advance portfolio which represents the portion that is not covered by CVLG's indemnification. An additional 32 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of $19.4 million of the Misdirected Payments. Over-Formula Advances and Misdirected Payments are discussed in greater detail below.
Our past-due loan ratio at September 30, 2021 was 2.31%. Approximately 21 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of $10.1 million of past due factored receivables related to the Over-Formula Advance portfolio. An additional 40 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of the $19.4 million of Misdirected Payments, as discussed below.
1

Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment decreased 9 basis point during the quarter to 0.86% at September 30, 2021.
CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program
As of September 30, 2021, our balance sheet reflected deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $32.2 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of September 30, 2021, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.1 million.
As of September 30, 2021, we carried 815 PPP loans representing a balance of $87.4 million classified as commercial loans. We recognized $1.6 million in fees from the SBA on PPP loans during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and carry $3.6 million of deferred fees on PPP loans at quarter end. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans or recognized upon forgiveness of the loans.
Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS
As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. There were no material developments related to that transaction that impacted our operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
At September 30, 2021, the carrying value of the acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million, the total reserve on acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million and the balance of our indemnification asset, the value of the payment that would be due to us from CVLG in the event that these over-advances are charged off, was $4.8 million.
As of September 30, 2021 we carried a separate $19.4 million receivable (the "Misdirected Payments") payable by the United States Postal Service ("USPS") arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the acquired Over-Formula Advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. In addition to commencing litigation against such customer, we have commenced litigation against the USPS seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. During the third quarter of 2021 we, together with the USPS, entered into a stipulation of dismissal without prejudice for our initial action with respect to this matter in United States Federal District Court and filed a new action seeking recourse from the USPS in the United States Court of Federal Claims. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we continue to believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of September 30, 2021. The full amount of such receivable is reflected in non-performing and past due factored receivables as of September 30, 2021 in accordance with our policy. As of September 30, 2021, the entire $19.4 million Misdirected Payments amount was greater than 90 days past due.
Conference Call Information
Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Brad Voss, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk211021.html. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company's website.
2

About Triumph
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our products and services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, including our acquisition of HubTran Inc. and developments related to our acquisition of Transport Financial Solutions and the related over-formula advances, and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our possible future acquisitions, and the risks that our prior and possible future acquisitions make it more difficult for investors to evaluate our business, financial condition and results of operations, and impairs our ability to accurately forecast our future performance; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act") and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC, insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2021.
3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

4

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.
As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2020
Financial Highlights:
Total assets $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 6,024,535 $ 5,836,787
Loans held for investment $ 4,782,730 $ 4,831,215 $ 5,084,512 $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911 $ 4,782,730 $ 4,852,911
Deposits $ 4,822,575 $ 4,725,450 $ 4,789,665 $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101 $ 4,822,575 $ 4,248,101
Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995
Performance Ratios - Annualized:
Return on average assets 1.61 % 1.84 % 2.29 % 2.21 % 1.65 % 1.91 % 0.80 %
Return on average total equity 11.85 % 14.27 % 18.42 % 17.73 % 13.24 % 14.72 % 6.63 %
Return on average common equity 12.13 % 14.70 % 19.14 % 18.44 % 13.61 % 15.18 % 6.62 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
19.21 % 20.92 % 26.19 % 25.70 % 19.43 % 22.12 % 9.51 %
Yield on loans(2)
7.92 % 7.77 % 7.24 % 7.20 % 7.05 % 7.65 % 6.92 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.41 % 0.54 % 0.79 % 0.33 % 1.07 %
Cost of total deposits 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.28 % 0.38 % 0.56 % 0.21 % 0.79 %
Cost of total funds 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.38 % 0.90 %
Net interest margin(2)
6.69 % 6.47 % 6.06 % 6.20 % 5.83 % 6.41 % 5.52 %
Net non-interest expense to average assets 4.00 % 3.75 % 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.23 % 3.63 % 3.14 %
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1)
4.00 % 3.55 % 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.57 % 3.37 %
Efficiency ratio 70.13 % 67.96 % 62.57 % 55.95 % 65.15 % 66.98 % 68.07 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
70.13 % 65.09 % 62.57 % 55.95 % 64.18 % 66.00 % 70.61 %
Asset Quality:(3)
Past due to total loans 2.31 % 2.28 % 1.96 % 3.22 % 2.40 % 2.31 % 2.40 %
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.90 % 1.06 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 0.90 % 1.17 %
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.86 % 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.52 % 0.86 % 1.52 %
ACL to non-performing loans 95.75 % 88.92 % 80.87 % 164.98 % 159.67 % 95.75 % 159.67 %
ACL to total loans 0.86 % 0.95 % 0.94 % 1.92 % 1.88 % 0.86 % 1.88 %
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.85 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.94 % 0.08 %
Capital:
Tier 1 capital to average assets(4)
10.43 % 9.73 % 10.89 % 10.80 % 10.75 % 10.43 % 10.75 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
11.06 % 10.33 % 11.28 % 10.60 % 10.32 % 11.06 % 10.32 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
9.45 % 8.74 % 9.72 % 9.05 % 8.72 % 9.45 % 8.72 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.69 % 12.65 % 13.58 % 13.03 % 12.94 % 13.69 % 12.94 %
Total equity to total assets 13.62 % 13.17 % 12.53 % 12.24 % 11.89 % 13.62 % 11.89 %
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)
8.63 % 8.04 % 8.98 % 8.56 % 8.09 % 8.63 % 8.09 %
Per Share Amounts:
Book value per share $ 30.87 $ 29.76 $ 28.90 $ 27.42 $ 26.11 $ 30.87 $ 26.11
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 19.73 $ 18.35 $ 21.34 $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 19.73 $ 18.38
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.95 $ 1.10 $ 1.34 $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 3.40 $ 1.28
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.08 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 3.33 $ 1.27
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
$ 0.94 $ 1.17 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 3.42 $ 0.99
Shares outstanding end of period 25,123,342 25,109,703 24,882,929 24,868,218 24,851,601 25,123,342 24,851,601

5

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020
ASSETS
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 532,764 $ 444,439 $ 380,811 $ 314,393 $ 288,278
Securities - available for sale 164,816 193,627 205,330 224,310 242,802
Securities - held to maturity, net 5,488 5,658 5,828 5,919 6,096
Equity securities 5,623 5,854 5,826 5,826 6,040
Loans held for sale 26,437 31,136 22,663 24,546 36,716
Loans held for investment 4,782,730 4,831,215 5,084,512 4,996,776 4,852,911
Allowance for credit losses (41,017) (45,694) (48,024) (95,739) (90,995)
Loans, net 4,741,713 4,785,521 5,036,488 4,901,037 4,761,916
FHLB and other restricted stock 4,901 8,096 9,807 6,751 18,464
Premises and equipment, net 104,311 106,720 105,390 103,404 105,455
Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 893 1,013 1,421 1,432 1,704
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 280,055 286,567 188,006 189,922 192,041
Bank-owned life insurance 41,540 41,912 41,805 41,608 41,440
Deferred tax asset, net - - 1,260 6,427 7,716
Indemnification asset 4,786 5,246 5,246 36,225 31,218
Other assets 111,208 100,088 89,747 73,991 96,901
Total assets $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787
LIABILITIES
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,020,984 $ 1,803,552 $ 1,637,653 $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900
Interest bearing deposits 2,801,591 2,921,898 3,152,012 3,363,815 2,932,201
Total deposits 4,822,575 4,725,450 4,789,665 4,716,600 4,248,101
Customer repurchase agreements 11,990 9,243 2,668 3,099 14,192
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 30,000 130,000 180,000 105,000 435,000
Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility 97,554 139,673 158,796 191,860 223,713
Subordinated notes 106,755 87,620 87,564 87,509 87,455
Junior subordinated debentures 40,467 40,333 40,201 40,072 39,944
Deferred tax liability, net 982 3,333 - - -
Other liabilities 93,538 87,837 76,730 64,870 94,540
Total liabilities 5,203,861 5,223,489 5,335,624 5,209,010 5,142,945
EQUITY
Preferred Stock 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000
Common stock 282 282 280 280 279
Additional paid-in-capital 499,282 494,224 490,699 489,151 488,094
Treasury stock, at cost (104,600) (104,486) (103,059) (103,052) (102,942)
Retained earnings 373,512 349,885 322,705 289,583 258,254
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,198 7,483 8,379 5,819 5,157
Total stockholders' equity 820,674 792,388 764,004 726,781 693,842
Total liabilities and equity $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787

6

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2020
Interest income:
Loans, including fees $ 44,882 $ 45,988 $ 48,706 $ 50,723 $ 48,774 $ 139,576 $ 147,491
Factored receivables, including fees 50,516 47,328 37,795 37,573 31,468 135,639 76,861
Securities 1,126 1,187 1,650 1,519 1,927 3,963 6,710
FHLB and other restricted stock 28 27 76 56 122 131 474
Cash deposits 183 158 126 68 73 467 640
Total interest income 96,735 94,688 88,353 89,939 82,364 279,776 232,176
Interest expense:
Deposits 1,948 2,470 3,372 4,308 5,834 7,790 23,095
Subordinated notes 2,449 1,350 1,349 1,347 1,348 5,148 4,016
Junior subordinated debentures 443 446 442 452 462 1,331 1,662
Other borrowings 124 140 170 234 341 434 2,273
Total interest expense 4,964 4,406 5,333 6,341 7,985 14,703 31,046
Net interest income 91,771 90,282 83,020 83,598 74,379 265,073 201,130
Credit loss expense (benefit) (1,187) (1,806) (7,845) 4,680 (258) (10,838) 33,649
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 92,958 92,088 90,865 78,918 74,637 275,911 167,481
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits 2,030 1,857 1,787 1,643 1,470 5,674 3,631
Card income 2,144 2,225 1,972 1,949 2,091 6,341 5,832
Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (9) (287) (80) (217) (41) (376) (399)
Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 4 1 - 16 3,109 5 3,210
Fee income 5,198 4,470 2,249 1,615 1,402 11,917 4,392
Insurance commissions 1,231 1,272 1,486 1,327 990 3,989 2,905
Gain on sale of subsidiary - - - - - - 9,758
Other 1,457 4,358 6,877 16,053 1,472 12,692 8,670
Total non-interest income 12,055 13,896 14,291 22,386 10,493 40,242 37,999
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 43,769 41,658 35,980 33,798 31,651 121,407 93,177
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 6,388 6,112 5,779 7,046 5,574 18,279 15,720
FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 353 500 977 350 360 1,830 1,170
Professional fees 2,362 5,052 2,545 2,326 3,265 9,959 7,023
Amortization of intangible assets 3,274 2,428 1,975 2,065 2,141 7,677 6,265
Advertising and promotion 1,403 1,241 890 1,170 1,105 3,534 3,548
Communications and technology 7,090 6,028 5,900 5,639 5,569 19,018 16,514
Other 8,174 7,779 6,846 6,904 5,632 22,799 19,359
Total non-interest expense 72,813 70,798 60,892 59,298 55,297 204,503 162,776
Net income before income tax 32,200 35,186 44,264 42,006 29,833 111,650 42,704
Income tax expense 7,771 7,204 10,341 9,876 6,929 25,316 10,810
Net income $ 24,429 $ 27,982 $ 33,923 $ 32,130 $ 22,904 $ 86,334 $ 31,894
Dividends on preferred stock (802) (802) (801) (802) (899) (2,405) (899)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995

7

Earnings per share:
For the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2020
Basic
Net income to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995
Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,759,419 24,724,128 24,675,109 24,653,099 24,592,092 24,719,861 24,298,897
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 1.10 $ 1.34 $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 3.40 $ 1.28
Diluted
Net income to common stockholders - diluted $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995
Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,759,419 24,724,128 24,675,109 24,653,099 24,592,092 24,719,861 24,298,897
Dilutive effects of:
Assumed exercises of stock options 121,110 134,358 130,016 101,664 48,102 129,149 53,232
Restricted stock awards 141,204 139,345 169,514 136,239 67,907 146,172 65,893
Restricted stock units 74,268 73,155 66,714 50,156 18,192 71,620 15,198
Performance stock units - market based 131,346 134,313 128,167 112,228 76,095 131,275 30,995
Performance stock units - performance based - - - - - - -
Employee stock purchase plan 616 3,708 1,418 - - 1,914 -
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,227,963 25,209,007 25,170,938 25,053,386 24,802,388 25,199,991 24,464,215
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.08 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 3.33 $ 1.27
Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:
For the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2020
Stock options 16,939 16,939 - - 98,513 16,939 98,513
Restricted stock awards - - - - - 195,640 -
Restricted stock units - - - - - 17,757 -
Performance stock units - market based 12,020 13,520 - - - 12,020 -
Performance stock units - performance based 259,383 265,625 256,625 256,625 261,125 259,383 261,125
Employee stock purchase plan - - - - - - -
Loans held for investment summarized as of:
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020
Commercial real estate $ 630,106 $ 701,576 $ 784,110 $ 779,158 $ 762,531
Construction, land development, land 171,814 185,444 223,841 219,647 244,512
1-4 family residential properties 127,073 135,288 142,859 157,147 164,785
Farmland 82,990 91,122 97,835 103,685 110,966
Commercial 1,398,497 1,453,583 1,581,125 1,562,957 1,536,903
Factored receivables 1,607,028 1,398,299 1,208,718 1,120,770 1,016,337
Consumer 12,677 12,389 14,332 15,838 17,106
Mortgage warehouse 752,545 853,514 1,031,692 1,037,574 999,771
Total loans $ 4,782,730 $ 4,831,215 $ 5,084,512 $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911
8

Our banking loan portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.
Banking loans held for investment are further summarized below:
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020
Commercial real estate $ 630,106 $ 701,576 $ 784,110 $ 779,158 $ 762,531
Construction, land development, land 171,814 185,444 223,841 219,647 244,512
1-4 family residential 127,073 135,288 142,859 157,147 164,785
Farmland 82,990 91,122 97,835 103,685 110,966
Commercial - General 289,242 290,562 288,458 340,850 342,858
Commercial - Paycheck Protection Program 87,413 135,307 237,299 189,857 223,230
Commercial - Agriculture 77,263 76,346 83,859 94,572 112,221
Commercial - Equipment 588,105 604,396 623,248 573,163 509,849
Commercial - Asset-based lending 213,927 181,394 188,825 180,488 160,711
Commercial - Liquid Credit 142,547 165,578 159,436 184,027 188,034
Consumer 12,677 12,389 14,332 15,838 17,106
Mortgage Warehouse 752,545 853,514 1,031,692 1,037,574 999,771
Total banking loans held for investment $ 3,175,702 $ 3,432,916 $ 3,875,794 $ 3,876,006 $ 3,836,574
The following table presents the Company's operating segments:
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30, 2021 Banking Factoring Payments Corporate Consolidated
Total interest income $ 46,175 $ 47,222 $ 3,295 $ 43 $ 96,735
Intersegment interest allocations 2,452 (2,341) (111) - -
Total interest expense 2,073 - - 2,891 4,964
Net interest income (expense) 46,554 44,881 3,184 (2,848) 91,771
Credit loss expense (benefit) (2,399) 1,164 38 10 (1,187)
Net interest income after credit loss expense 48,953 43,717 3,146 (2,858) 92,958
Noninterest income 7,371 1,557 3,086 41 12,055
Noninterest expense 41,183 19,106 11,416 1,108 72,813
Operating income (loss) $ 15,141 $ 26,168 $ (5,184) $ (3,925) $ 32,200
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2021 Banking Factoring Payments Corporate Consolidated
Total interest income $ 47,356 $ 44,653 $ 2,675 $ 4 $ 94,688
Intersegment interest allocations 2,723 (2,584) (139) - -
Total interest expense 2,610 - - 1,796 4,406
Net interest income (expense) 47,469 42,069 2,536 (1,792) 90,282
Credit loss expense (benefit) (4,335) 2,444 218 (133) (1,806)
Net interest income after credit loss expense 51,804 39,625 2,318 (1,659) 92,088
Noninterest income 10,018 2,742 1,083 53 13,896
Noninterest expense 41,860 17,174 10,842 922 70,798
Operating income (loss) $ 19,962 $ 25,193 $ (7,441) $ (2,528) $ 35,186
9

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020
Factored receivable period end balance $ 1,479,989,000 $ 1,284,314,000 $ 1,118,988,000 $ 1,036,548,000 $ 953,434,000
Yield on average receivable balance 13.75 % 14.99 % 13.85 % 13.80 % 15.59 %
Current quarter charge-off rate(1)
0.24 % 0.04 % 3.95 % 0.02 % 0.09 %
Factored receivables - transportation concentration 90 % 91 % 90 % 89 % 88 %
Interest income, including fees $ 47,222,000 $ 44,653,000 $ 35,824,000 $ 35,439,000 $ 30,068,000
Non-interest income(2)
1,557,000 2,742,000 1,757,000 1,358,000 1,157,000
Factored receivable total revenue 48,779,000 47,395,000 37,581,000 36,797,000 31,225,000
Average net funds employed 1,235,610,000 1,072,405,000 936,528,000 924,899,000 694,170,000
Yield on average net funds employed 15.66 % 17.73 % 16.27 % 15.83 % 17.89 %
Accounts receivable purchased $ 3,531,811,000 $ 3,068,262,000 $ 2,492,468,000 $ 2,461,249,000 $ 1,984,490,000
Number of invoices purchased 1,535,321 1,401,695 1,188,678 1,189,271 1,027,839
Average invoice size $ 2,300 $ 2,189 $ 2,097 $ 2,070 $ 1,931
Average invoice size - transportation $ 2,195 $ 2,090 $ 1,974 $ 1,943 $ 1,787
Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 4,944 $ 4,701 $ 4,775 $ 5,091 $ 5,181
(1)March 31, 2021 includes a $41.3 million charge-off related to the TFS acquisition, which contributed approximately 3.94% to the net charge-off rate for the quarter.
(2)Total factoring segment non-interest income was $6.4 million, $15.5 million, and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
March 31, 2021 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $4.7 million gain on our indemnification asset.
December 31, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a gain of $8.9 million related to CVLG's delivery of proceeds resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock and a $5.3 million gain on our indemnification asset.
September 30, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $2.0 million gain recognized on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG resulting from the amended TFS acquisition agreement.
10

Information pertaining to our payments segment, which includes only our TriumphPay division, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020
Factored receivable period end balance $ 127,039,000 $ 113,985,000 $ 89,730,000 $ 84,222,000 $ 62,903,000
Interest income $ 3,295,000 $ 2,675,000 $ 1,969,000 $ 2,034,000 $ 1,361,000
Noninterest income 3,086,000 1,083,000 73,000 51,000 47,000
Total revenue $ 6,381,000 $ 3,758,000 $ 2,042,000 $ 2,085,000 $ 1,408,000
Pre-tax operating income (loss) $ (5,184,000) $ (7,441,000) $ (2,552,000) $ (2,026,000) $ (1,936,000)
Interest expense 111,000 139,000 167,000 178,000 147,000
Depreciation and software amortization expense 77,000 68,000 65,000 63,000 63,000
Intangible amortization expense 1,490,000 497,000 - - -
Earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization $ (3,506,000) $ (6,737,000) $ (2,320,000) $ (1,785,000) $ (1,726,000)
Transaction costs - 2,992,000 - - -
Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(1)
$ (3,506,000) $ (3,745,000) $ (2,320,000) $ (1,785,000) $ (1,726,000)
Number of invoices processed 3,760,948 3,165,119 2,529,673 1,818,145 1,408,232
Amount of payments processed $ 4,191,424,000 $ 3,426,808,000 $ 2,301,632,000 $ 1,920,037,000 $ 1,221,305,000
(1)Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization excludes material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities and is a non-GAAP financial measure used to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the segment's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items that are unrelated to our core business.
Deposits summarized as of:
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020
Non-interest bearing demand $ 2,020,984 $ 1,803,552 $ 1,637,653 $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900
Interest bearing demand 795,234 760,874 729,364 688,680 634,272
Individual retirement accounts 86,012 87,052 89,748 92,584 94,933
Money market 472,242 395,035 402,070 393,325 384,476
Savings 483,946 474,163 464,035 421,488 405,954
Certificates of deposit 574,539 612,730 740,694 790,844 857,514
Brokered time deposits 117,064 306,975 516,006 516,786 344,986
Other brokered deposits 272,554 285,069 210,095 460,108 210,066
Total deposits $ 4,822,575 $ 4,725,450 $ 4,789,665 $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101

11

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:
September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		Interest Average
Rate 		Average
Balance 		Interest Average
Rate
Interest earning assets:
Interest earning cash balances $ 474,122 $ 183 0.15 % $ 572,485 $ 158 0.11 %
Taxable securities 154,017 948 2.44 % 165,786 967 2.34 %
Tax-exempt securities 27,839 178 2.54 % 33,451 220 2.64 %
FHLB and other restricted stock 7,956 28 1.40 % 9,518 27 1.14 %
Loans 4,777,409 95,398 7.92 % 4,814,050 93,316 7.77 %
Total interest earning assets $ 5,441,343 $ 96,735 7.05 % $ 5,595,290 $ 94,688 6.79 %
Non-interest earning assets:
Other assets 579,288 498,515
Total assets $ 6,020,631 $ 6,093,805
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing demand $ 779,625 $ 435 0.22 % $ 757,529 $ 469 0.25 %
Individual retirement accounts 86,571 126 0.58 % 88,142 143 0.65 %
Money market 417,435 225 0.21 % 398,290 216 0.22 %
Savings 479,915 185 0.15 % 468,517 178 0.15 %
Certificates of deposit 595,001 725 0.48 % 664,478 1,157 0.70 %
Brokered time deposits 99,116 29 0.12 % 138,102 51 0.15 %
Other brokered deposits 441,446 223 0.20 % 685,397 256 0.15 %
Total interest bearing deposits 2,899,109 1,948 0.27 % 3,200,455 2,470 0.31 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 36,522 22 0.24 % 39,341 22 0.22 %
Subordinated notes 114,071 2,449 8.52 % 87,590 1,350 6.18 %
Junior subordinated debentures 40,390 443 4.35 % 40,251 446 4.44 %
Other borrowings 127,946 102 0.32 % 138,649 118 0.34 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,218,038 $ 4,964 0.61 % $ 3,506,286 $ 4,406 0.50 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,912,398 1,749,858
Other liabilities 72,173 51,257
Total equity 818,022 786,404
Total liabilities and equity $ 6,020,631 $ 6,093,805
Net interest income $ 91,771 $ 90,282
Interest spread 6.44 % 6.29 %
Net interest margin 6.69 % 6.47 %
Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.
Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.
Average rates have been annualized.

12

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, summarized for the quarters ended:
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020
Average Banking loans $ 3,299,152 $ 3,516,747 $ 3,722,895 $ 3,777,553 $ 3,707,293
Average Factoring receivables 1,362,856 1,195,209 1,048,968 1,024,307 768,087
Average Payments receivables 115,401 102,094 76,412 74,947 50,683
Average total loans $ 4,777,409 $ 4,814,050 $ 4,848,275 $ 4,876,807 $ 4,526,063
Banking yield 5.40 % 5.25 % 5.31 % 5.34 % 5.23 %
Factoring yield 13.75 % 14.99 % 13.85 % 13.80 % 15.59 %
Payments Yield 11.33 % 10.51 % 10.45 % 10.80 % 10.68 %
Total loan yield 7.92 % 7.77 % 7.24 % 7.20 % 7.05 %

13

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:
As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts) 		September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2020
Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995
Transaction costs - 2,992 - - 827 2,992 827
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division - - - - - - (9,758)
Tax effect of adjustments - (715) - - (197) (715) 2,254
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 23,627 $ 29,457 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,635 $ 86,206 $ 24,318
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,227,963 25,209,007 25,170,938 25,053,386 24,802,388 25,199,991 24,464,215
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.17 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 3.42 $ 0.99
Average total stockholders' equity $ 818,022 $ 786,404 $ 746,849 $ 720,892 $ 688,327 $ 784,019 $ 642,151
Average preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (17,080)
Average total common stockholders' equity 773,022 741,404 701,849 675,892 643,327 739,019 625,071
Average goodwill and other intangibles (284,970) (220,310) (188,980) (191,017) (192,682) (231,751) (189,776)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 488,052 $ 521,094 $ 512,869 $ 484,875 $ 450,645 $ 507,268 $ 435,295
Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995
Average tangible common equity 488,052 521,094 512,869 484,875 450,645 507,268 435,295
Return on average tangible common equity 19.21 % 20.92 % 26.19 % 25.70 % 19.43 % 22.12 % 9.51 %
Net interest income $ 91,771 $ 90,282 $ 83,020 $ 83,598 $ 74,379 $ 265,073 $ 201,130
Non-interest income 12,055 13,896 14,291 22,386 10,493 40,242 37,999
Operating revenue 103,826 104,178 97,311 105,984 84,872 305,315 239,129
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division - - - - - - (9,758)
Adjusted operating revenue $ 103,826 $ 104,178 $ 97,311 $ 105,984 $ 84,872 $ 305,315 $ 229,371
Non-interest expenses $ 72,813 $ 70,798 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 204,503 $ 162,776
Transaction costs - (2,992) - - (827) (2,992) (827)
Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 72,813 $ 67,806 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 201,511 $ 161,949
Adjusted efficiency ratio 70.13 % 65.09 % 62.57 % 55.95 % 64.18 % 66.00 % 70.61 %
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio:
Non-interest expenses $ 72,813 $ 70,798 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 204,503 $ 162,776
Transaction costs - (2,992) - - (827) (2,992) (827)
Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 72,813 $ 67,806 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 201,511 $ 161,949
Total non-interest income $ 12,055 $ 13,896 $ 14,291 $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 40,242 $ 37,999
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division - - - - - - (9,758)
Adjusted non-interest income $ 12,055 $ 13,896 $ 14,291 $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 40,242 $ 28,241
Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 60,758 $ 53,910 $ 46,601 $ 36,912 $ 43,977 $ 161,269 $ 133,708
Average total assets $ 6,020,631 $ 6,093,805 $ 6,013,668 $ 5,788,549 $ 5,518,708 $ 6,042,677 $ 5,304,903
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 4.00 % 3.55 % 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.57 % 3.37 %
Total stockholders' equity $ 820,674 $ 792,388 $ 764,004 $ 726,781 $ 693,842 $ 820,674 $ 693,842
Preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000)
Total common stockholders' equity 775,674 747,388 719,004 681,781 648,842 775,674 648,842
Goodwill and other intangibles (280,055) (286,567) (188,006) (189,922) (192,041) (280,055) (192,041)
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 495,619 $ 460,821 $ 530,998 $ 491,859 $ 456,801 $ 495,619 $ 456,801
Common shares outstanding 25,123,342 25,109,703 24,882,929 24,868,218 24,851,601 25,123,342 24,851,601
Tangible book value per share $ 19.73 $ 18.35 $ 21.34 $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 19.73 $ 18.38
Total assets at end of period $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 6,024,535 $ 5,836,787
Goodwill and other intangibles (280,055) (286,567) (188,006) (189,922) (192,041) (280,055) (192,041)
Tangible assets at period end $ 5,744,480 $ 5,729,310 $ 5,911,622 $ 5,745,869 $ 5,644,746 $ 5,744,480 $ 5,644,746
Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 8.63 % 8.04 % 8.98 % 8.56 % 8.09 % 8.63 % 8.09 %
14

1)Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:
•"Adjusted diluted earnings per common share" is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.
•"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.
•"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.
•"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
•"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
•"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.
•"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
•"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.
2)Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021 		June 30,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2021 		September 30,
2020
Loan discount accretion $ 1,953 $ 2,161 $ 3,501 $ 2,334 $ 4,104 $ 7,615 $ 8,377
3)Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.
4)Current quarter ratios are preliminary.
Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.
###
Investor Relations:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
lwyse@tbkbank.com
214-365-6936
15

Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
atavackoli@tbkbank.com
214-365-6930
16

Triumph Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 20:21:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
