Triumph Bancorp : Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $23.6 million - Form 8-K
10/20/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
Triumph Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $23.6 million
DALLAS - October 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today announced earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2021.
As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled "Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation" at the end of this press release.
2021 Third Quarter Highlights
•For the third quarter of 2021, net income to common shareholders was $23.6 million, and diluted earnings per share were $0.94.
•Net interest income was $91.8 million.
•Non-interest income was $12.1 million.
•Non-interest expense was $72.8 million.
•Net interest margin was 6.69%. Yield on loans and the average cost of our total deposits were 7.92% and 0.16%, respectively.
•Credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was a benefit of $1.2 million.
•Net charge-offs were $3.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans, for the quarter.
•We recognized a downward adjustment to third quarter interest income of $3.5 million related to certain factored receivables. The majority of this adjustment represents a timing difference for revenue that will be recognized in future periods. This adjustment will have minimal impact on subsequent quarters.
•The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital was $3.532 billion with an average invoice size of $2,300. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $2,195.
•TriumphPay processed 3,760,948 invoices paying carriers a total of $4.191 billion.
Balance Sheet
Total loans held for investment decreased $48.5 million, or 1.0%, during the third quarter to $4.783 billion at September 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment for the quarter decreased $27.9 million, or 0.6%, to $4.771 billion.
Total deposits were $4.823 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $97.1 million, or 2.1%, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 42% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 84% of total deposits at September 30, 2021.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss
Our nonperforming assets ratio at September 30, 2021 was 0.86%. Approximately 2 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of $1.4 million of the acquired Over-Formula Advance portfolio which represents the portion that is not covered by CVLG's indemnification. An additional 32 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of $19.4 million of the Misdirected Payments. Over-Formula Advances and Misdirected Payments are discussed in greater detail below.
Our past-due loan ratio at September 30, 2021 was 2.31%. Approximately 21 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of $10.1 million of past due factored receivables related to the Over-Formula Advance portfolio. An additional 40 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of the $19.4 million of Misdirected Payments, as discussed below.
1
Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment decreased 9 basis point during the quarter to 0.86% at September 30, 2021.
CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program
As of September 30, 2021, our balance sheet reflected deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $32.2 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of September 30, 2021, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.1 million.
As of September 30, 2021, we carried 815 PPP loans representing a balance of $87.4 million classified as commercial loans. We recognized $1.6 million in fees from the SBA on PPP loans during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and carry $3.6 million of deferred fees on PPP loans at quarter end. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans or recognized upon forgiveness of the loans.
Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS
As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. There were no material developments related to that transaction that impacted our operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
At September 30, 2021, the carrying value of the acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million, the total reserve on acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million and the balance of our indemnification asset, the value of the payment that would be due to us from CVLG in the event that these over-advances are charged off, was $4.8 million.
As of September 30, 2021 we carried a separate $19.4 million receivable (the "Misdirected Payments") payable by the United States Postal Service ("USPS") arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the acquired Over-Formula Advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. In addition to commencing litigation against such customer, we have commenced litigation against the USPS seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. During the third quarter of 2021 we, together with the USPS, entered into a stipulation of dismissal without prejudice for our initial action with respect to this matter in United States Federal District Court and filed a new action seeking recourse from the USPS in the United States Court of Federal Claims. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we continue to believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of September 30, 2021. The full amount of such receivable is reflected in non-performing and past due factored receivables as of September 30, 2021 in accordance with our policy. As of September 30, 2021, the entire $19.4 million Misdirected Payments amount was greater than 90 days past due.
Conference Call Information
Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Brad Voss, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk211021.html. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company's website.
2
About Triumph
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our products and services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, including our acquisition of HubTran Inc. and developments related to our acquisition of Transport Financial Solutions and the related over-formula advances, and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our possible future acquisitions, and the risks that our prior and possible future acquisitions make it more difficult for investors to evaluate our business, financial condition and results of operations, and impairs our ability to accurately forecast our future performance; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act") and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC, insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2021.
3
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.
4
The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Financial Highlights:
Total assets
$
6,024,535
$
6,015,877
$
6,099,628
$
5,935,791
$
5,836,787
$
6,024,535
$
5,836,787
Loans held for investment
$
4,782,730
$
4,831,215
$
5,084,512
$
4,996,776
$
4,852,911
$
4,782,730
$
4,852,911
Deposits
$
4,822,575
$
4,725,450
$
4,789,665
$
4,716,600
$
4,248,101
$
4,822,575
$
4,248,101
Net income available to common stockholders
$
23,627
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
83,929
$
30,995
Performance Ratios - Annualized:
Return on average assets
1.61
%
1.84
%
2.29
%
2.21
%
1.65
%
1.91
%
0.80
%
Return on average total equity
11.85
%
14.27
%
18.42
%
17.73
%
13.24
%
14.72
%
6.63
%
Return on average common equity
12.13
%
14.70
%
19.14
%
18.44
%
13.61
%
15.18
%
6.62
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
19.21
%
20.92
%
26.19
%
25.70
%
19.43
%
22.12
%
9.51
%
Yield on loans(2)
7.92
%
7.77
%
7.24
%
7.20
%
7.05
%
7.65
%
6.92
%
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.27
%
0.31
%
0.41
%
0.54
%
0.79
%
0.33
%
1.07
%
Cost of total deposits
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.28
%
0.38
%
0.56
%
0.21
%
0.79
%
Cost of total funds
0.38
%
0.34
%
0.42
%
0.51
%
0.67
%
0.38
%
0.90
%
Net interest margin(2)
6.69
%
6.47
%
6.06
%
6.20
%
5.83
%
6.41
%
5.52
%
Net non-interest expense to average assets
4.00
%
3.75
%
3.14
%
2.54
%
3.23
%
3.63
%
3.14
%
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1)
4.00
%
3.55
%
3.14
%
2.54
%
3.17
%
3.57
%
3.37
%
Efficiency ratio
70.13
%
67.96
%
62.57
%
55.95
%
65.15
%
66.98
%
68.07
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
70.13
%
65.09
%
62.57
%
55.95
%
64.18
%
66.00
%
70.61
%
Asset Quality:(3)
Past due to total loans
2.31
%
2.28
%
1.96
%
3.22
%
2.40
%
2.31
%
2.40
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.90
%
1.06
%
1.17
%
1.16
%
1.17
%
0.90
%
1.17
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.86
%
0.97
%
1.15
%
1.15
%
1.52
%
0.86
%
1.52
%
ACL to non-performing loans
95.75
%
88.92
%
80.87
%
164.98
%
159.67
%
95.75
%
159.67
%
ACL to total loans
0.86
%
0.95
%
0.94
%
1.92
%
1.88
%
0.86
%
1.88
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.08
%
0.01
%
0.85
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.94
%
0.08
%
Capital:
Tier 1 capital to average assets(4)
10.43
%
9.73
%
10.89
%
10.80
%
10.75
%
10.43
%
10.75
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
11.06
%
10.33
%
11.28
%
10.60
%
10.32
%
11.06
%
10.32
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4)
9.45
%
8.74
%
9.72
%
9.05
%
8.72
%
9.45
%
8.72
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.69
%
12.65
%
13.58
%
13.03
%
12.94
%
13.69
%
12.94
%
Total equity to total assets
13.62
%
13.17
%
12.53
%
12.24
%
11.89
%
13.62
%
11.89
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)
8.63
%
8.04
%
8.98
%
8.56
%
8.09
%
8.63
%
8.09
%
Per Share Amounts:
Book value per share
$
30.87
$
29.76
$
28.90
$
27.42
$
26.11
$
30.87
$
26.11
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
19.73
$
18.35
$
21.34
$
19.78
$
18.38
$
19.73
$
18.38
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.95
$
1.10
$
1.34
$
1.27
$
0.89
$
3.40
$
1.28
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.94
$
1.08
$
1.32
$
1.25
$
0.89
$
3.33
$
1.27
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
$
0.94
$
1.17
$
1.32
$
1.25
$
0.91
$
3.42
$
0.99
Shares outstanding end of period
25,123,342
25,109,703
24,882,929
24,868,218
24,851,601
25,123,342
24,851,601
5
Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
ASSETS
Total cash and cash equivalents
$
532,764
$
444,439
$
380,811
$
314,393
$
288,278
Securities - available for sale
164,816
193,627
205,330
224,310
242,802
Securities - held to maturity, net
5,488
5,658
5,828
5,919
6,096
Equity securities
5,623
5,854
5,826
5,826
6,040
Loans held for sale
26,437
31,136
22,663
24,546
36,716
Loans held for investment
4,782,730
4,831,215
5,084,512
4,996,776
4,852,911
Allowance for credit losses
(41,017)
(45,694)
(48,024)
(95,739)
(90,995)
Loans, net
4,741,713
4,785,521
5,036,488
4,901,037
4,761,916
FHLB and other restricted stock
4,901
8,096
9,807
6,751
18,464
Premises and equipment, net
104,311
106,720
105,390
103,404
105,455
Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net
893
1,013
1,421
1,432
1,704
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
280,055
286,567
188,006
189,922
192,041
Bank-owned life insurance
41,540
41,912
41,805
41,608
41,440
Deferred tax asset, net
-
-
1,260
6,427
7,716
Indemnification asset
4,786
5,246
5,246
36,225
31,218
Other assets
111,208
100,088
89,747
73,991
96,901
Total assets
$
6,024,535
$
6,015,877
$
6,099,628
$
5,935,791
$
5,836,787
LIABILITIES
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
2,020,984
$
1,803,552
$
1,637,653
$
1,352,785
$
1,315,900
Interest bearing deposits
2,801,591
2,921,898
3,152,012
3,363,815
2,932,201
Total deposits
4,822,575
4,725,450
4,789,665
4,716,600
4,248,101
Customer repurchase agreements
11,990
9,243
2,668
3,099
14,192
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
30,000
130,000
180,000
105,000
435,000
Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility
97,554
139,673
158,796
191,860
223,713
Subordinated notes
106,755
87,620
87,564
87,509
87,455
Junior subordinated debentures
40,467
40,333
40,201
40,072
39,944
Deferred tax liability, net
982
3,333
-
-
-
Other liabilities
93,538
87,837
76,730
64,870
94,540
Total liabilities
5,203,861
5,223,489
5,335,624
5,209,010
5,142,945
EQUITY
Preferred Stock
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
Common stock
282
282
280
280
279
Additional paid-in-capital
499,282
494,224
490,699
489,151
488,094
Treasury stock, at cost
(104,600)
(104,486)
(103,059)
(103,052)
(102,942)
Retained earnings
373,512
349,885
322,705
289,583
258,254
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
7,198
7,483
8,379
5,819
5,157
Total stockholders' equity
820,674
792,388
764,004
726,781
693,842
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,024,535
$
6,015,877
$
6,099,628
$
5,935,791
$
5,836,787
6
Unaudited consolidated statement of income:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
44,882
$
45,988
$
48,706
$
50,723
$
48,774
$
139,576
$
147,491
Factored receivables, including fees
50,516
47,328
37,795
37,573
31,468
135,639
76,861
Securities
1,126
1,187
1,650
1,519
1,927
3,963
6,710
FHLB and other restricted stock
28
27
76
56
122
131
474
Cash deposits
183
158
126
68
73
467
640
Total interest income
96,735
94,688
88,353
89,939
82,364
279,776
232,176
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,948
2,470
3,372
4,308
5,834
7,790
23,095
Subordinated notes
2,449
1,350
1,349
1,347
1,348
5,148
4,016
Junior subordinated debentures
443
446
442
452
462
1,331
1,662
Other borrowings
124
140
170
234
341
434
2,273
Total interest expense
4,964
4,406
5,333
6,341
7,985
14,703
31,046
Net interest income
91,771
90,282
83,020
83,598
74,379
265,073
201,130
Credit loss expense (benefit)
(1,187)
(1,806)
(7,845)
4,680
(258)
(10,838)
33,649
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
92,958
92,088
90,865
78,918
74,637
275,911
167,481
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
2,030
1,857
1,787
1,643
1,470
5,674
3,631
Card income
2,144
2,225
1,972
1,949
2,091
6,341
5,832
Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments
(9)
(287)
(80)
(217)
(41)
(376)
(399)
Net gains (losses) on sale of securities
4
1
-
16
3,109
5
3,210
Fee income
5,198
4,470
2,249
1,615
1,402
11,917
4,392
Insurance commissions
1,231
1,272
1,486
1,327
990
3,989
2,905
Gain on sale of subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,758
Other
1,457
4,358
6,877
16,053
1,472
12,692
8,670
Total non-interest income
12,055
13,896
14,291
22,386
10,493
40,242
37,999
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
43,769
41,658
35,980
33,798
31,651
121,407
93,177
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
6,388
6,112
5,779
7,046
5,574
18,279
15,720
FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments
353
500
977
350
360
1,830
1,170
Professional fees
2,362
5,052
2,545
2,326
3,265
9,959
7,023
Amortization of intangible assets
3,274
2,428
1,975
2,065
2,141
7,677
6,265
Advertising and promotion
1,403
1,241
890
1,170
1,105
3,534
3,548
Communications and technology
7,090
6,028
5,900
5,639
5,569
19,018
16,514
Other
8,174
7,779
6,846
6,904
5,632
22,799
19,359
Total non-interest expense
72,813
70,798
60,892
59,298
55,297
204,503
162,776
Net income before income tax
32,200
35,186
44,264
42,006
29,833
111,650
42,704
Income tax expense
7,771
7,204
10,341
9,876
6,929
25,316
10,810
Net income
$
24,429
$
27,982
$
33,923
$
32,130
$
22,904
$
86,334
$
31,894
Dividends on preferred stock
(802)
(802)
(801)
(802)
(899)
(2,405)
(899)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
23,627
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
83,929
$
30,995
7
Earnings per share:
For the Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Basic
Net income to common stockholders
$
23,627
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
83,929
$
30,995
Weighted average common shares outstanding
24,759,419
24,724,128
24,675,109
24,653,099
24,592,092
24,719,861
24,298,897
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.95
$
1.10
$
1.34
$
1.27
$
0.89
$
3.40
$
1.28
Diluted
Net income to common stockholders - diluted
$
23,627
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
83,929
$
30,995
Weighted average common shares outstanding
24,759,419
24,724,128
24,675,109
24,653,099
24,592,092
24,719,861
24,298,897
Dilutive effects of:
Assumed exercises of stock options
121,110
134,358
130,016
101,664
48,102
129,149
53,232
Restricted stock awards
141,204
139,345
169,514
136,239
67,907
146,172
65,893
Restricted stock units
74,268
73,155
66,714
50,156
18,192
71,620
15,198
Performance stock units - market based
131,346
134,313
128,167
112,228
76,095
131,275
30,995
Performance stock units - performance based
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Employee stock purchase plan
616
3,708
1,418
-
-
1,914
-
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
25,227,963
25,209,007
25,170,938
25,053,386
24,802,388
25,199,991
24,464,215
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.94
$
1.08
$
1.32
$
1.25
$
0.89
$
3.33
$
1.27
Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:
For the Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Stock options
16,939
16,939
-
-
98,513
16,939
98,513
Restricted stock awards
-
-
-
-
-
195,640
-
Restricted stock units
-
-
-
-
-
17,757
-
Performance stock units - market based
12,020
13,520
-
-
-
12,020
-
Performance stock units - performance based
259,383
265,625
256,625
256,625
261,125
259,383
261,125
Employee stock purchase plan
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans held for investment summarized as of:
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Commercial real estate
$
630,106
$
701,576
$
784,110
$
779,158
$
762,531
Construction, land development, land
171,814
185,444
223,841
219,647
244,512
1-4 family residential properties
127,073
135,288
142,859
157,147
164,785
Farmland
82,990
91,122
97,835
103,685
110,966
Commercial
1,398,497
1,453,583
1,581,125
1,562,957
1,536,903
Factored receivables
1,607,028
1,398,299
1,208,718
1,120,770
1,016,337
Consumer
12,677
12,389
14,332
15,838
17,106
Mortgage warehouse
752,545
853,514
1,031,692
1,037,574
999,771
Total loans
$
4,782,730
$
4,831,215
$
5,084,512
$
4,996,776
$
4,852,911
8
Our banking loan portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.
Banking loans held for investment are further summarized below:
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Commercial real estate
$
630,106
$
701,576
$
784,110
$
779,158
$
762,531
Construction, land development, land
171,814
185,444
223,841
219,647
244,512
1-4 family residential
127,073
135,288
142,859
157,147
164,785
Farmland
82,990
91,122
97,835
103,685
110,966
Commercial - General
289,242
290,562
288,458
340,850
342,858
Commercial - Paycheck Protection Program
87,413
135,307
237,299
189,857
223,230
Commercial - Agriculture
77,263
76,346
83,859
94,572
112,221
Commercial - Equipment
588,105
604,396
623,248
573,163
509,849
Commercial - Asset-based lending
213,927
181,394
188,825
180,488
160,711
Commercial - Liquid Credit
142,547
165,578
159,436
184,027
188,034
Consumer
12,677
12,389
14,332
15,838
17,106
Mortgage Warehouse
752,545
853,514
1,031,692
1,037,574
999,771
Total banking loans held for investment
$
3,175,702
$
3,432,916
$
3,875,794
$
3,876,006
$
3,836,574
The following table presents the Company's operating segments:
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Banking
Factoring
Payments
Corporate
Consolidated
Total interest income
$
46,175
$
47,222
$
3,295
$
43
$
96,735
Intersegment interest allocations
2,452
(2,341)
(111)
-
-
Total interest expense
2,073
-
-
2,891
4,964
Net interest income (expense)
46,554
44,881
3,184
(2,848)
91,771
Credit loss expense (benefit)
(2,399)
1,164
38
10
(1,187)
Net interest income after credit loss expense
48,953
43,717
3,146
(2,858)
92,958
Noninterest income
7,371
1,557
3,086
41
12,055
Noninterest expense
41,183
19,106
11,416
1,108
72,813
Operating income (loss)
$
15,141
$
26,168
$
(5,184)
$
(3,925)
$
32,200
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Banking
Factoring
Payments
Corporate
Consolidated
Total interest income
$
47,356
$
44,653
$
2,675
$
4
$
94,688
Intersegment interest allocations
2,723
(2,584)
(139)
-
-
Total interest expense
2,610
-
-
1,796
4,406
Net interest income (expense)
47,469
42,069
2,536
(1,792)
90,282
Credit loss expense (benefit)
(4,335)
2,444
218
(133)
(1,806)
Net interest income after credit loss expense
51,804
39,625
2,318
(1,659)
92,088
Noninterest income
10,018
2,742
1,083
53
13,896
Noninterest expense
41,860
17,174
10,842
922
70,798
Operating income (loss)
$
19,962
$
25,193
$
(7,441)
$
(2,528)
$
35,186
9
Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
(1)March 31, 2021 includes a $41.3 million charge-off related to the TFS acquisition, which contributed approximately 3.94% to the net charge-off rate for the quarter.
(2)Total factoring segment non-interest income was $6.4 million, $15.5 million, and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
March 31, 2021 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $4.7 million gain on our indemnification asset.
December 31, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a gain of $8.9 million related to CVLG's delivery of proceeds resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock and a $5.3 million gain on our indemnification asset.
September 30, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $2.0 million gain recognized on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG resulting from the amended TFS acquisition agreement.
10
Information pertaining to our payments segment, which includes only our TriumphPay division, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Factored receivable period end balance
$
127,039,000
$
113,985,000
$
89,730,000
$
84,222,000
$
62,903,000
Interest income
$
3,295,000
$
2,675,000
$
1,969,000
$
2,034,000
$
1,361,000
Noninterest income
3,086,000
1,083,000
73,000
51,000
47,000
Total revenue
$
6,381,000
$
3,758,000
$
2,042,000
$
2,085,000
$
1,408,000
Pre-tax operating income (loss)
$
(5,184,000)
$
(7,441,000)
$
(2,552,000)
$
(2,026,000)
$
(1,936,000)
Interest expense
111,000
139,000
167,000
178,000
147,000
Depreciation and software amortization expense
77,000
68,000
65,000
63,000
63,000
Intangible amortization expense
1,490,000
497,000
-
-
-
Earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
$
(3,506,000)
$
(6,737,000)
$
(2,320,000)
$
(1,785,000)
$
(1,726,000)
Transaction costs
-
2,992,000
-
-
-
Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(1)
$
(3,506,000)
$
(3,745,000)
$
(2,320,000)
$
(1,785,000)
$
(1,726,000)
Number of invoices processed
3,760,948
3,165,119
2,529,673
1,818,145
1,408,232
Amount of payments processed
$
4,191,424,000
$
3,426,808,000
$
2,301,632,000
$
1,920,037,000
$
1,221,305,000
(1)Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization excludes material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities and is a non-GAAP financial measure used to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the segment's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items that are unrelated to our core business.
Deposits summarized as of:
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Non-interest bearing demand
$
2,020,984
$
1,803,552
$
1,637,653
$
1,352,785
$
1,315,900
Interest bearing demand
795,234
760,874
729,364
688,680
634,272
Individual retirement accounts
86,012
87,052
89,748
92,584
94,933
Money market
472,242
395,035
402,070
393,325
384,476
Savings
483,946
474,163
464,035
421,488
405,954
Certificates of deposit
574,539
612,730
740,694
790,844
857,514
Brokered time deposits
117,064
306,975
516,006
516,786
344,986
Other brokered deposits
272,554
285,069
210,095
460,108
210,066
Total deposits
$
4,822,575
$
4,725,450
$
4,789,665
$
4,716,600
$
4,248,101
11
Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Interest earning assets:
Interest earning cash balances
$
474,122
$
183
0.15
%
$
572,485
$
158
0.11
%
Taxable securities
154,017
948
2.44
%
165,786
967
2.34
%
Tax-exempt securities
27,839
178
2.54
%
33,451
220
2.64
%
FHLB and other restricted stock
7,956
28
1.40
%
9,518
27
1.14
%
Loans
4,777,409
95,398
7.92
%
4,814,050
93,316
7.77
%
Total interest earning assets
$
5,441,343
$
96,735
7.05
%
$
5,595,290
$
94,688
6.79
%
Non-interest earning assets:
Other assets
579,288
498,515
Total assets
$
6,020,631
$
6,093,805
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing demand
$
779,625
$
435
0.22
%
$
757,529
$
469
0.25
%
Individual retirement accounts
86,571
126
0.58
%
88,142
143
0.65
%
Money market
417,435
225
0.21
%
398,290
216
0.22
%
Savings
479,915
185
0.15
%
468,517
178
0.15
%
Certificates of deposit
595,001
725
0.48
%
664,478
1,157
0.70
%
Brokered time deposits
99,116
29
0.12
%
138,102
51
0.15
%
Other brokered deposits
441,446
223
0.20
%
685,397
256
0.15
%
Total interest bearing deposits
2,899,109
1,948
0.27
%
3,200,455
2,470
0.31
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
36,522
22
0.24
%
39,341
22
0.22
%
Subordinated notes
114,071
2,449
8.52
%
87,590
1,350
6.18
%
Junior subordinated debentures
40,390
443
4.35
%
40,251
446
4.44
%
Other borrowings
127,946
102
0.32
%
138,649
118
0.34
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
3,218,038
$
4,964
0.61
%
$
3,506,286
$
4,406
0.50
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
1,912,398
1,749,858
Other liabilities
72,173
51,257
Total equity
818,022
786,404
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,020,631
$
6,093,805
Net interest income
$
91,771
$
90,282
Interest spread
6.44
%
6.29
%
Net interest margin
6.69
%
6.47
%
Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.
Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.
Average rates have been annualized.
12
Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, summarized for the quarters ended:
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Average Banking loans
$
3,299,152
$
3,516,747
$
3,722,895
$
3,777,553
$
3,707,293
Average Factoring receivables
1,362,856
1,195,209
1,048,968
1,024,307
768,087
Average Payments receivables
115,401
102,094
76,412
74,947
50,683
Average total loans
$
4,777,409
$
4,814,050
$
4,848,275
$
4,876,807
$
4,526,063
Banking yield
5.40
%
5.25
%
5.31
%
5.34
%
5.23
%
Factoring yield
13.75
%
14.99
%
13.85
%
13.80
%
15.59
%
Payments Yield
11.33
%
10.51
%
10.45
%
10.80
%
10.68
%
Total loan yield
7.92
%
7.77
%
7.24
%
7.20
%
7.05
%
13
Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Net income available to common stockholders
$
23,627
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
83,929
$
30,995
Transaction costs
-
2,992
-
-
827
2,992
827
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,758)
Tax effect of adjustments
-
(715)
-
-
(197)
(715)
2,254
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted
$
23,627
$
29,457
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,635
$
86,206
$
24,318
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
25,227,963
25,209,007
25,170,938
25,053,386
24,802,388
25,199,991
24,464,215
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
$
0.94
$
1.17
$
1.32
$
1.25
$
0.91
$
3.42
$
0.99
Average total stockholders' equity
$
818,022
$
786,404
$
746,849
$
720,892
$
688,327
$
784,019
$
642,151
Average preferred stock liquidation preference
(45,000)
(45,000)
(45,000)
(45,000)
(45,000)
(45,000)
(17,080)
Average total common stockholders' equity
773,022
741,404
701,849
675,892
643,327
739,019
625,071
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(284,970)
(220,310)
(188,980)
(191,017)
(192,682)
(231,751)
(189,776)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
488,052
$
521,094
$
512,869
$
484,875
$
450,645
$
507,268
$
435,295
Net income available to common stockholders
$
23,627
$
27,180
$
33,122
$
31,328
$
22,005
$
83,929
$
30,995
Average tangible common equity
488,052
521,094
512,869
484,875
450,645
507,268
435,295
Return on average tangible common equity
19.21
%
20.92
%
26.19
%
25.70
%
19.43
%
22.12
%
9.51
%
Net interest income
$
91,771
$
90,282
$
83,020
$
83,598
$
74,379
$
265,073
$
201,130
Non-interest income
12,055
13,896
14,291
22,386
10,493
40,242
37,999
Operating revenue
103,826
104,178
97,311
105,984
84,872
305,315
239,129
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,758)
Adjusted operating revenue
$
103,826
$
104,178
$
97,311
$
105,984
$
84,872
$
305,315
$
229,371
Non-interest expenses
$
72,813
$
70,798
$
60,892
$
59,298
$
55,297
$
204,503
$
162,776
Transaction costs
-
(2,992)
-
-
(827)
(2,992)
(827)
Adjusted non-interest expenses
$
72,813
$
67,806
$
60,892
$
59,298
$
54,470
$
201,511
$
161,949
Adjusted efficiency ratio
70.13
%
65.09
%
62.57
%
55.95
%
64.18
%
66.00
%
70.61
%
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio:
Non-interest expenses
$
72,813
$
70,798
$
60,892
$
59,298
$
55,297
$
204,503
$
162,776
Transaction costs
-
(2,992)
-
-
(827)
(2,992)
(827)
Adjusted non-interest expenses
$
72,813
$
67,806
$
60,892
$
59,298
$
54,470
$
201,511
$
161,949
Total non-interest income
$
12,055
$
13,896
$
14,291
$
22,386
$
10,493
$
40,242
$
37,999
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,758)
Adjusted non-interest income
$
12,055
$
13,896
$
14,291
$
22,386
$
10,493
$
40,242
$
28,241
Adjusted net non-interest expenses
$
60,758
$
53,910
$
46,601
$
36,912
$
43,977
$
161,269
$
133,708
Average total assets
$
6,020,631
$
6,093,805
$
6,013,668
$
5,788,549
$
5,518,708
$
6,042,677
$
5,304,903
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio
4.00
%
3.55
%
3.14
%
2.54
%
3.17
%
3.57
%
3.37
%
Total stockholders' equity
$
820,674
$
792,388
$
764,004
$
726,781
$
693,842
$
820,674
$
693,842
Preferred stock liquidation preference
(45,000)
(45,000)
(45,000)
(45,000)
(45,000)
(45,000)
(45,000)
Total common stockholders' equity
775,674
747,388
719,004
681,781
648,842
775,674
648,842
Goodwill and other intangibles
(280,055)
(286,567)
(188,006)
(189,922)
(192,041)
(280,055)
(192,041)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
495,619
$
460,821
$
530,998
$
491,859
$
456,801
$
495,619
$
456,801
Common shares outstanding
25,123,342
25,109,703
24,882,929
24,868,218
24,851,601
25,123,342
24,851,601
Tangible book value per share
$
19.73
$
18.35
$
21.34
$
19.78
$
18.38
$
19.73
$
18.38
Total assets at end of period
$
6,024,535
$
6,015,877
$
6,099,628
$
5,935,791
$
5,836,787
$
6,024,535
$
5,836,787
Goodwill and other intangibles
(280,055)
(286,567)
(188,006)
(189,922)
(192,041)
(280,055)
(192,041)
Tangible assets at period end
$
5,744,480
$
5,729,310
$
5,911,622
$
5,745,869
$
5,644,746
$
5,744,480
$
5,644,746
Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio
8.63
%
8.04
%
8.98
%
8.56
%
8.09
%
8.63
%
8.09
%
14
1)Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:
•"Adjusted diluted earnings per common share" is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.
•"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.
•"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.
•"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
•"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
•"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.
•"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
•"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.
2)Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Loan discount accretion
$
1,953
$
2,161
$
3,501
$
2,334
$
4,104
$
7,615
$
8,377
3)Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.
Triumph Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 20:21:55 UTC.