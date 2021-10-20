Triumph Bancorp : Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $23.6 million - Form 8-K

Triumph Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $23.6 million

DALLAS - October 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today announced earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2021.

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled "Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation" at the end of this press release.

2021 Third Quarter Highlights

•For the third quarter of 2021, net income to common shareholders was $23.6 million, and diluted earnings per share were $0.94.

•Net interest income was $91.8 million.

•Non-interest income was $12.1 million.

•Non-interest expense was $72.8 million.

•Net interest margin was 6.69%. Yield on loans and the average cost of our total deposits were 7.92% and 0.16%, respectively.

•Credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was a benefit of $1.2 million.

•Net charge-offs were $3.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans, for the quarter.

•We recognized a downward adjustment to third quarter interest income of $3.5 million related to certain factored receivables. The majority of this adjustment represents a timing difference for revenue that will be recognized in future periods. This adjustment will have minimal impact on subsequent quarters.

•The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital was $3.532 billion with an average invoice size of $2,300. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $2,195.

•TriumphPay processed 3,760,948 invoices paying carriers a total of $4.191 billion.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment decreased $48.5 million, or 1.0%, during the third quarter to $4.783 billion at September 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment for the quarter decreased $27.9 million, or 0.6%, to $4.771 billion.

Total deposits were $4.823 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $97.1 million, or 2.1%, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 42% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 84% of total deposits at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss

Our nonperforming assets ratio at September 30, 2021 was 0.86%. Approximately 2 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of $1.4 million of the acquired Over-Formula Advance portfolio which represents the portion that is not covered by CVLG's indemnification. An additional 32 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of $19.4 million of the Misdirected Payments. Over-Formula Advances and Misdirected Payments are discussed in greater detail below.

Our past-due loan ratio at September 30, 2021 was 2.31%. Approximately 21 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of $10.1 million of past due factored receivables related to the Over-Formula Advance portfolio. An additional 40 basis points of this ratio at September 30, 2021 consisted of the $19.4 million of Misdirected Payments, as discussed below.

Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment decreased 9 basis point during the quarter to 0.86% at September 30, 2021.

CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program

As of September 30, 2021, our balance sheet reflected deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $32.2 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of September 30, 2021, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.1 million.

As of September 30, 2021, we carried 815 PPP loans representing a balance of $87.4 million classified as commercial loans. We recognized $1.6 million in fees from the SBA on PPP loans during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and carry $3.6 million of deferred fees on PPP loans at quarter end. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans or recognized upon forgiveness of the loans.

Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS

As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. There were no material developments related to that transaction that impacted our operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

At September 30, 2021, the carrying value of the acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million, the total reserve on acquired over-formula advances was $10.1 million and the balance of our indemnification asset, the value of the payment that would be due to us from CVLG in the event that these over-advances are charged off, was $4.8 million.

As of September 30, 2021 we carried a separate $19.4 million receivable (the "Misdirected Payments") payable by the United States Postal Service ("USPS") arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the acquired Over-Formula Advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. In addition to commencing litigation against such customer, we have commenced litigation against the USPS seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. During the third quarter of 2021 we, together with the USPS, entered into a stipulation of dismissal without prejudice for our initial action with respect to this matter in United States Federal District Court and filed a new action seeking recourse from the USPS in the United States Court of Federal Claims. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we continue to believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of September 30, 2021. The full amount of such receivable is reflected in non-performing and past due factored receivables as of September 30, 2021 in accordance with our policy. As of September 30, 2021, the entire $19.4 million Misdirected Payments amount was greater than 90 days past due.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Brad Voss, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk211021.html . An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company's website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of banking, payments, and factoring services products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our products and services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, including our acquisition of HubTran Inc. and developments related to our acquisition of Transport Financial Solutions and the related over-formula advances, and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our possible future acquisitions, and the risks that our prior and possible future acquisitions make it more difficult for investors to evaluate our business, financial condition and results of operations, and impairs our ability to accurately forecast our future performance; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act") and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC, insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.





The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 6,024,535 $ 5,836,787 Loans held for investment $ 4,782,730 $ 4,831,215 $ 5,084,512 $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911 $ 4,782,730 $ 4,852,911 Deposits $ 4,822,575 $ 4,725,450 $ 4,789,665 $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101 $ 4,822,575 $ 4,248,101 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 1.61 % 1.84 % 2.29 % 2.21 % 1.65 % 1.91 % 0.80 % Return on average total equity 11.85 % 14.27 % 18.42 % 17.73 % 13.24 % 14.72 % 6.63 % Return on average common equity 12.13 % 14.70 % 19.14 % 18.44 % 13.61 % 15.18 % 6.62 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 19.21 % 20.92 % 26.19 % 25.70 % 19.43 % 22.12 % 9.51 % Yield on loans(2) 7.92 % 7.77 % 7.24 % 7.20 % 7.05 % 7.65 % 6.92 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.41 % 0.54 % 0.79 % 0.33 % 1.07 % Cost of total deposits 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.28 % 0.38 % 0.56 % 0.21 % 0.79 % Cost of total funds 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.38 % 0.90 % Net interest margin(2) 6.69 % 6.47 % 6.06 % 6.20 % 5.83 % 6.41 % 5.52 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 4.00 % 3.75 % 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.23 % 3.63 % 3.14 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1) 4.00 % 3.55 % 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.57 % 3.37 % Efficiency ratio 70.13 % 67.96 % 62.57 % 55.95 % 65.15 % 66.98 % 68.07 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 70.13 % 65.09 % 62.57 % 55.95 % 64.18 % 66.00 % 70.61 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans 2.31 % 2.28 % 1.96 % 3.22 % 2.40 % 2.31 % 2.40 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.90 % 1.06 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 0.90 % 1.17 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.86 % 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.52 % 0.86 % 1.52 % ACL to non-performing loans 95.75 % 88.92 % 80.87 % 164.98 % 159.67 % 95.75 % 159.67 % ACL to total loans 0.86 % 0.95 % 0.94 % 1.92 % 1.88 % 0.86 % 1.88 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.85 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.94 % 0.08 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(4) 10.43 % 9.73 % 10.89 % 10.80 % 10.75 % 10.43 % 10.75 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 11.06 % 10.33 % 11.28 % 10.60 % 10.32 % 11.06 % 10.32 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 9.45 % 8.74 % 9.72 % 9.05 % 8.72 % 9.45 % 8.72 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.69 % 12.65 % 13.58 % 13.03 % 12.94 % 13.69 % 12.94 % Total equity to total assets 13.62 % 13.17 % 12.53 % 12.24 % 11.89 % 13.62 % 11.89 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 8.63 % 8.04 % 8.98 % 8.56 % 8.09 % 8.63 % 8.09 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 30.87 $ 29.76 $ 28.90 $ 27.42 $ 26.11 $ 30.87 $ 26.11 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.73 $ 18.35 $ 21.34 $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 19.73 $ 18.38 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.95 $ 1.10 $ 1.34 $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 3.40 $ 1.28 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.08 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 3.33 $ 1.27 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.94 $ 1.17 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 3.42 $ 0.99 Shares outstanding end of period 25,123,342 25,109,703 24,882,929 24,868,218 24,851,601 25,123,342 24,851,601





Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 532,764 $ 444,439 $ 380,811 $ 314,393 $ 288,278 Securities - available for sale 164,816 193,627 205,330 224,310 242,802 Securities - held to maturity, net 5,488 5,658 5,828 5,919 6,096 Equity securities 5,623 5,854 5,826 5,826 6,040 Loans held for sale 26,437 31,136 22,663 24,546 36,716 Loans held for investment 4,782,730 4,831,215 5,084,512 4,996,776 4,852,911 Allowance for credit losses (41,017) (45,694) (48,024) (95,739) (90,995) Loans, net 4,741,713 4,785,521 5,036,488 4,901,037 4,761,916 FHLB and other restricted stock 4,901 8,096 9,807 6,751 18,464 Premises and equipment, net 104,311 106,720 105,390 103,404 105,455 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 893 1,013 1,421 1,432 1,704 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 280,055 286,567 188,006 189,922 192,041 Bank-owned life insurance 41,540 41,912 41,805 41,608 41,440 Deferred tax asset, net - - 1,260 6,427 7,716 Indemnification asset 4,786 5,246 5,246 36,225 31,218 Other assets 111,208 100,088 89,747 73,991 96,901 Total assets $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,020,984 $ 1,803,552 $ 1,637,653 $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900 Interest bearing deposits 2,801,591 2,921,898 3,152,012 3,363,815 2,932,201 Total deposits 4,822,575 4,725,450 4,789,665 4,716,600 4,248,101 Customer repurchase agreements 11,990 9,243 2,668 3,099 14,192 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 30,000 130,000 180,000 105,000 435,000 Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility 97,554 139,673 158,796 191,860 223,713 Subordinated notes 106,755 87,620 87,564 87,509 87,455 Junior subordinated debentures 40,467 40,333 40,201 40,072 39,944 Deferred tax liability, net 982 3,333 - - - Other liabilities 93,538 87,837 76,730 64,870 94,540 Total liabilities 5,203,861 5,223,489 5,335,624 5,209,010 5,142,945 EQUITY Preferred Stock 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 Common stock 282 282 280 280 279 Additional paid-in-capital 499,282 494,224 490,699 489,151 488,094 Treasury stock, at cost (104,600) (104,486) (103,059) (103,052) (102,942) Retained earnings 373,512 349,885 322,705 289,583 258,254 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,198 7,483 8,379 5,819 5,157 Total stockholders' equity 820,674 792,388 764,004 726,781 693,842 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787





Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 44,882 $ 45,988 $ 48,706 $ 50,723 $ 48,774 $ 139,576 $ 147,491 Factored receivables, including fees 50,516 47,328 37,795 37,573 31,468 135,639 76,861 Securities 1,126 1,187 1,650 1,519 1,927 3,963 6,710 FHLB and other restricted stock 28 27 76 56 122 131 474 Cash deposits 183 158 126 68 73 467 640 Total interest income 96,735 94,688 88,353 89,939 82,364 279,776 232,176 Interest expense: Deposits 1,948 2,470 3,372 4,308 5,834 7,790 23,095 Subordinated notes 2,449 1,350 1,349 1,347 1,348 5,148 4,016 Junior subordinated debentures 443 446 442 452 462 1,331 1,662 Other borrowings 124 140 170 234 341 434 2,273 Total interest expense 4,964 4,406 5,333 6,341 7,985 14,703 31,046 Net interest income 91,771 90,282 83,020 83,598 74,379 265,073 201,130 Credit loss expense (benefit) (1,187) (1,806) (7,845) 4,680 (258) (10,838) 33,649 Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 92,958 92,088 90,865 78,918 74,637 275,911 167,481 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 2,030 1,857 1,787 1,643 1,470 5,674 3,631 Card income 2,144 2,225 1,972 1,949 2,091 6,341 5,832 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (9) (287) (80) (217) (41) (376) (399) Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 4 1 - 16 3,109 5 3,210 Fee income 5,198 4,470 2,249 1,615 1,402 11,917 4,392 Insurance commissions 1,231 1,272 1,486 1,327 990 3,989 2,905 Gain on sale of subsidiary - - - - - - 9,758 Other 1,457 4,358 6,877 16,053 1,472 12,692 8,670 Total non-interest income 12,055 13,896 14,291 22,386 10,493 40,242 37,999 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 43,769 41,658 35,980 33,798 31,651 121,407 93,177 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 6,388 6,112 5,779 7,046 5,574 18,279 15,720 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 353 500 977 350 360 1,830 1,170 Professional fees 2,362 5,052 2,545 2,326 3,265 9,959 7,023 Amortization of intangible assets 3,274 2,428 1,975 2,065 2,141 7,677 6,265 Advertising and promotion 1,403 1,241 890 1,170 1,105 3,534 3,548 Communications and technology 7,090 6,028 5,900 5,639 5,569 19,018 16,514 Other 8,174 7,779 6,846 6,904 5,632 22,799 19,359 Total non-interest expense 72,813 70,798 60,892 59,298 55,297 204,503 162,776 Net income before income tax 32,200 35,186 44,264 42,006 29,833 111,650 42,704 Income tax expense 7,771 7,204 10,341 9,876 6,929 25,316 10,810 Net income $ 24,429 $ 27,982 $ 33,923 $ 32,130 $ 22,904 $ 86,334 $ 31,894 Dividends on preferred stock (802) (802) (801) (802) (899) (2,405) (899) Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995





Earnings per share:

For the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Basic Net income to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,759,419 24,724,128 24,675,109 24,653,099 24,592,092 24,719,861 24,298,897 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 1.10 $ 1.34 $ 1.27 $ 0.89 $ 3.40 $ 1.28 Diluted Net income to common stockholders - diluted $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,759,419 24,724,128 24,675,109 24,653,099 24,592,092 24,719,861 24,298,897 Dilutive effects of: Assumed exercises of stock options 121,110 134,358 130,016 101,664 48,102 129,149 53,232 Restricted stock awards 141,204 139,345 169,514 136,239 67,907 146,172 65,893 Restricted stock units 74,268 73,155 66,714 50,156 18,192 71,620 15,198 Performance stock units - market based 131,346 134,313 128,167 112,228 76,095 131,275 30,995 Performance stock units - performance based - - - - - - - Employee stock purchase plan 616 3,708 1,418 - - 1,914 - Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,227,963 25,209,007 25,170,938 25,053,386 24,802,388 25,199,991 24,464,215 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.08 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.89 $ 3.33 $ 1.27

Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Stock options 16,939 16,939 - - 98,513 16,939 98,513 Restricted stock awards - - - - - 195,640 - Restricted stock units - - - - - 17,757 - Performance stock units - market based 12,020 13,520 - - - 12,020 - Performance stock units - performance based 259,383 265,625 256,625 256,625 261,125 259,383 261,125 Employee stock purchase plan - - - - - - -

Loans held for investment summarized as of:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Commercial real estate $ 630,106 $ 701,576 $ 784,110 $ 779,158 $ 762,531 Construction, land development, land 171,814 185,444 223,841 219,647 244,512 1-4 family residential properties 127,073 135,288 142,859 157,147 164,785 Farmland 82,990 91,122 97,835 103,685 110,966 Commercial 1,398,497 1,453,583 1,581,125 1,562,957 1,536,903 Factored receivables 1,607,028 1,398,299 1,208,718 1,120,770 1,016,337 Consumer 12,677 12,389 14,332 15,838 17,106 Mortgage warehouse 752,545 853,514 1,031,692 1,037,574 999,771 Total loans $ 4,782,730 $ 4,831,215 $ 5,084,512 $ 4,996,776 $ 4,852,911

Our banking loan portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Banking loans held for investment are further summarized below:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Commercial real estate $ 630,106 $ 701,576 $ 784,110 $ 779,158 $ 762,531 Construction, land development, land 171,814 185,444 223,841 219,647 244,512 1-4 family residential 127,073 135,288 142,859 157,147 164,785 Farmland 82,990 91,122 97,835 103,685 110,966 Commercial - General 289,242 290,562 288,458 340,850 342,858 Commercial - Paycheck Protection Program 87,413 135,307 237,299 189,857 223,230 Commercial - Agriculture 77,263 76,346 83,859 94,572 112,221 Commercial - Equipment 588,105 604,396 623,248 573,163 509,849 Commercial - Asset-based lending 213,927 181,394 188,825 180,488 160,711 Commercial - Liquid Credit 142,547 165,578 159,436 184,027 188,034 Consumer 12,677 12,389 14,332 15,838 17,106 Mortgage Warehouse 752,545 853,514 1,031,692 1,037,574 999,771 Total banking loans held for investment $ 3,175,702 $ 3,432,916 $ 3,875,794 $ 3,876,006 $ 3,836,574

The following table presents the Company's operating segments:

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2021 Banking Factoring Payments Corporate Consolidated Total interest income $ 46,175 $ 47,222 $ 3,295 $ 43 $ 96,735 Intersegment interest allocations 2,452 (2,341) (111) - - Total interest expense 2,073 - - 2,891 4,964 Net interest income (expense) 46,554 44,881 3,184 (2,848) 91,771 Credit loss expense (benefit) (2,399) 1,164 38 10 (1,187) Net interest income after credit loss expense 48,953 43,717 3,146 (2,858) 92,958 Noninterest income 7,371 1,557 3,086 41 12,055 Noninterest expense 41,183 19,106 11,416 1,108 72,813 Operating income (loss) $ 15,141 $ 26,168 $ (5,184) $ (3,925) $ 32,200

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Banking Factoring Payments Corporate Consolidated Total interest income $ 47,356 $ 44,653 $ 2,675 $ 4 $ 94,688 Intersegment interest allocations 2,723 (2,584) (139) - - Total interest expense 2,610 - - 1,796 4,406 Net interest income (expense) 47,469 42,069 2,536 (1,792) 90,282 Credit loss expense (benefit) (4,335) 2,444 218 (133) (1,806) Net interest income after credit loss expense 51,804 39,625 2,318 (1,659) 92,088 Noninterest income 10,018 2,742 1,083 53 13,896 Noninterest expense 41,860 17,174 10,842 922 70,798 Operating income (loss) $ 19,962 $ 25,193 $ (7,441) $ (2,528) $ 35,186

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Factored receivable period end balance $ 1,479,989,000 $ 1,284,314,000 $ 1,118,988,000 $ 1,036,548,000 $ 953,434,000 Yield on average receivable balance 13.75 % 14.99 % 13.85 % 13.80 % 15.59 % Current quarter charge-off rate(1) 0.24 % 0.04 % 3.95 % 0.02 % 0.09 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 90 % 91 % 90 % 89 % 88 % Interest income, including fees $ 47,222,000 $ 44,653,000 $ 35,824,000 $ 35,439,000 $ 30,068,000 Non-interest income(2) 1,557,000 2,742,000 1,757,000 1,358,000 1,157,000 Factored receivable total revenue 48,779,000 47,395,000 37,581,000 36,797,000 31,225,000 Average net funds employed 1,235,610,000 1,072,405,000 936,528,000 924,899,000 694,170,000 Yield on average net funds employed 15.66 % 17.73 % 16.27 % 15.83 % 17.89 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 3,531,811,000 $ 3,068,262,000 $ 2,492,468,000 $ 2,461,249,000 $ 1,984,490,000 Number of invoices purchased 1,535,321 1,401,695 1,188,678 1,189,271 1,027,839 Average invoice size $ 2,300 $ 2,189 $ 2,097 $ 2,070 $ 1,931 Average invoice size - transportation $ 2,195 $ 2,090 $ 1,974 $ 1,943 $ 1,787 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 4,944 $ 4,701 $ 4,775 $ 5,091 $ 5,181

(1)March 31, 2021 includes a $41.3 million charge-off related to the TFS acquisition, which contributed approximately 3.94% to the net charge-off rate for the quarter.

(2)Total factoring segment non-interest income was $6.4 million, $15.5 million, and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

March 31, 2021 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $4.7 million gain on our indemnification asset.

December 31, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a gain of $8.9 million related to CVLG's delivery of proceeds resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock and a $5.3 million gain on our indemnification asset.

September 30, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $2.0 million gain recognized on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG resulting from the amended TFS acquisition agreement.

Information pertaining to our payments segment, which includes only our TriumphPay division, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Factored receivable period end balance $ 127,039,000 $ 113,985,000 $ 89,730,000 $ 84,222,000 $ 62,903,000 Interest income $ 3,295,000 $ 2,675,000 $ 1,969,000 $ 2,034,000 $ 1,361,000 Noninterest income 3,086,000 1,083,000 73,000 51,000 47,000 Total revenue $ 6,381,000 $ 3,758,000 $ 2,042,000 $ 2,085,000 $ 1,408,000 Pre-tax operating income (loss) $ (5,184,000) $ (7,441,000) $ (2,552,000) $ (2,026,000) $ (1,936,000) Interest expense 111,000 139,000 167,000 178,000 147,000 Depreciation and software amortization expense 77,000 68,000 65,000 63,000 63,000 Intangible amortization expense 1,490,000 497,000 - - - Earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization $ (3,506,000) $ (6,737,000) $ (2,320,000) $ (1,785,000) $ (1,726,000) Transaction costs - 2,992,000 - - - Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization(1) $ (3,506,000) $ (3,745,000) $ (2,320,000) $ (1,785,000) $ (1,726,000) Number of invoices processed 3,760,948 3,165,119 2,529,673 1,818,145 1,408,232 Amount of payments processed $ 4,191,424,000 $ 3,426,808,000 $ 2,301,632,000 $ 1,920,037,000 $ 1,221,305,000

(1)Adjusted earnings (losses) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization excludes material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities and is a non-GAAP financial measure used to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the segment's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items that are unrelated to our core business.

Deposits summarized as of:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Non-interest bearing demand $ 2,020,984 $ 1,803,552 $ 1,637,653 $ 1,352,785 $ 1,315,900 Interest bearing demand 795,234 760,874 729,364 688,680 634,272 Individual retirement accounts 86,012 87,052 89,748 92,584 94,933 Money market 472,242 395,035 402,070 393,325 384,476 Savings 483,946 474,163 464,035 421,488 405,954 Certificates of deposit 574,539 612,730 740,694 790,844 857,514 Brokered time deposits 117,064 306,975 516,006 516,786 344,986 Other brokered deposits 272,554 285,069 210,095 460,108 210,066 Total deposits $ 4,822,575 $ 4,725,450 $ 4,789,665 $ 4,716,600 $ 4,248,101





Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 474,122 $ 183 0.15 % $ 572,485 $ 158 0.11 % Taxable securities 154,017 948 2.44 % 165,786 967 2.34 % Tax-exempt securities 27,839 178 2.54 % 33,451 220 2.64 % FHLB and other restricted stock 7,956 28 1.40 % 9,518 27 1.14 % Loans 4,777,409 95,398 7.92 % 4,814,050 93,316 7.77 % Total interest earning assets $ 5,441,343 $ 96,735 7.05 % $ 5,595,290 $ 94,688 6.79 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 579,288 498,515 Total assets $ 6,020,631 $ 6,093,805 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 779,625 $ 435 0.22 % $ 757,529 $ 469 0.25 % Individual retirement accounts 86,571 126 0.58 % 88,142 143 0.65 % Money market 417,435 225 0.21 % 398,290 216 0.22 % Savings 479,915 185 0.15 % 468,517 178 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 595,001 725 0.48 % 664,478 1,157 0.70 % Brokered time deposits 99,116 29 0.12 % 138,102 51 0.15 % Other brokered deposits 441,446 223 0.20 % 685,397 256 0.15 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,899,109 1,948 0.27 % 3,200,455 2,470 0.31 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 36,522 22 0.24 % 39,341 22 0.22 % Subordinated notes 114,071 2,449 8.52 % 87,590 1,350 6.18 % Junior subordinated debentures 40,390 443 4.35 % 40,251 446 4.44 % Other borrowings 127,946 102 0.32 % 138,649 118 0.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,218,038 $ 4,964 0.61 % $ 3,506,286 $ 4,406 0.50 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,912,398 1,749,858 Other liabilities 72,173 51,257 Total equity 818,022 786,404 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,020,631 $ 6,093,805 Net interest income $ 91,771 $ 90,282 Interest spread 6.44 % 6.29 % Net interest margin 6.69 % 6.47 %

Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.

Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.

Average rates have been annualized.





Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, summarized for the quarters ended:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Average Banking loans $ 3,299,152 $ 3,516,747 $ 3,722,895 $ 3,777,553 $ 3,707,293 Average Factoring receivables 1,362,856 1,195,209 1,048,968 1,024,307 768,087 Average Payments receivables 115,401 102,094 76,412 74,947 50,683 Average total loans $ 4,777,409 $ 4,814,050 $ 4,848,275 $ 4,876,807 $ 4,526,063 Banking yield 5.40 % 5.25 % 5.31 % 5.34 % 5.23 % Factoring yield 13.75 % 14.99 % 13.85 % 13.80 % 15.59 % Payments Yield 11.33 % 10.51 % 10.45 % 10.80 % 10.68 % Total loan yield 7.92 % 7.77 % 7.24 % 7.20 % 7.05 %





Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995 Transaction costs - 2,992 - - 827 2,992 827 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division - - - - - - (9,758) Tax effect of adjustments - (715) - - (197) (715) 2,254 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 23,627 $ 29,457 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,635 $ 86,206 $ 24,318 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,227,963 25,209,007 25,170,938 25,053,386 24,802,388 25,199,991 24,464,215 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 1.17 $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 $ 3.42 $ 0.99 Average total stockholders' equity $ 818,022 $ 786,404 $ 746,849 $ 720,892 $ 688,327 $ 784,019 $ 642,151 Average preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (17,080) Average total common stockholders' equity 773,022 741,404 701,849 675,892 643,327 739,019 625,071 Average goodwill and other intangibles (284,970) (220,310) (188,980) (191,017) (192,682) (231,751) (189,776) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 488,052 $ 521,094 $ 512,869 $ 484,875 $ 450,645 $ 507,268 $ 435,295 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,627 $ 27,180 $ 33,122 $ 31,328 $ 22,005 $ 83,929 $ 30,995 Average tangible common equity 488,052 521,094 512,869 484,875 450,645 507,268 435,295 Return on average tangible common equity 19.21 % 20.92 % 26.19 % 25.70 % 19.43 % 22.12 % 9.51 % Net interest income $ 91,771 $ 90,282 $ 83,020 $ 83,598 $ 74,379 $ 265,073 $ 201,130 Non-interest income 12,055 13,896 14,291 22,386 10,493 40,242 37,999 Operating revenue 103,826 104,178 97,311 105,984 84,872 305,315 239,129 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division - - - - - - (9,758) Adjusted operating revenue $ 103,826 $ 104,178 $ 97,311 $ 105,984 $ 84,872 $ 305,315 $ 229,371 Non-interest expenses $ 72,813 $ 70,798 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 204,503 $ 162,776 Transaction costs - (2,992) - - (827) (2,992) (827) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 72,813 $ 67,806 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 201,511 $ 161,949 Adjusted efficiency ratio 70.13 % 65.09 % 62.57 % 55.95 % 64.18 % 66.00 % 70.61 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 72,813 $ 70,798 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 55,297 $ 204,503 $ 162,776 Transaction costs - (2,992) - - (827) (2,992) (827) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 72,813 $ 67,806 $ 60,892 $ 59,298 $ 54,470 $ 201,511 $ 161,949 Total non-interest income $ 12,055 $ 13,896 $ 14,291 $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 40,242 $ 37,999 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division - - - - - - (9,758) Adjusted non-interest income $ 12,055 $ 13,896 $ 14,291 $ 22,386 $ 10,493 $ 40,242 $ 28,241 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 60,758 $ 53,910 $ 46,601 $ 36,912 $ 43,977 $ 161,269 $ 133,708 Average total assets $ 6,020,631 $ 6,093,805 $ 6,013,668 $ 5,788,549 $ 5,518,708 $ 6,042,677 $ 5,304,903 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 4.00 % 3.55 % 3.14 % 2.54 % 3.17 % 3.57 % 3.37 % Total stockholders' equity $ 820,674 $ 792,388 $ 764,004 $ 726,781 $ 693,842 $ 820,674 $ 693,842 Preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) (45,000) Total common stockholders' equity 775,674 747,388 719,004 681,781 648,842 775,674 648,842 Goodwill and other intangibles (280,055) (286,567) (188,006) (189,922) (192,041) (280,055) (192,041) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 495,619 $ 460,821 $ 530,998 $ 491,859 $ 456,801 $ 495,619 $ 456,801 Common shares outstanding 25,123,342 25,109,703 24,882,929 24,868,218 24,851,601 25,123,342 24,851,601 Tangible book value per share $ 19.73 $ 18.35 $ 21.34 $ 19.78 $ 18.38 $ 19.73 $ 18.38 Total assets at end of period $ 6,024,535 $ 6,015,877 $ 6,099,628 $ 5,935,791 $ 5,836,787 $ 6,024,535 $ 5,836,787 Goodwill and other intangibles (280,055) (286,567) (188,006) (189,922) (192,041) (280,055) (192,041) Tangible assets at period end $ 5,744,480 $ 5,729,310 $ 5,911,622 $ 5,745,869 $ 5,644,746 $ 5,744,480 $ 5,644,746 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 8.63 % 8.04 % 8.98 % 8.56 % 8.09 % 8.63 % 8.09 %

1)Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

•"Adjusted diluted earnings per common share" is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

•"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

•"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

•"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

•"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

•"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

•"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

•"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2)Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Loan discount accretion $ 1,953 $ 2,161 $ 3,501 $ 2,334 $ 4,104 $ 7,615 $ 8,377

3)Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4)Current quarter ratios are preliminary.

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

