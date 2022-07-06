Triumph Bancorp : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) Represents shares of common stock of Issuer granted to the reporting person under Issuer's 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan. All of such shares were fully vested as of the date of grant.

(2) Consists of (i) 14,457 shares of common stock of Issuer beneficially owned by the reporting person, and (ii) 38,628 shares of common stock of Issuer beneficially owned jointly with reporting person's spouse Sheree Davis.

(3) These 74,079 shares are beneficially owned by reporting person as trustee of the Rick Davis 2006 Family Trust. Reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(4) These 74,079 shares are beneficially owned by reporting person as trustee of the Sheree Davis 2006 Children's Trust. Reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.