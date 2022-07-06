Log in
    TBK   US89679E3009

TRIUMPH BANCORP, INC.

(TBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
64.00 USD   -2.81%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triumph Bancorp : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Barnes Harrison B.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. [TBK] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
12700 PARK CENTRAL DRIVE , SUITE 1700
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DALLAS TX 75251
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Barnes Harrison B.
12700 PARK CENTRAL DRIVE
SUITE 1700
DALLAS, TX75251 		X

Signatures
/s/ Adam D. Nelson, Attorney-in-fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares of common stock of Issuer granted to the reporting person under Issuer's 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan. All of such shares were fully vested as of the date of grant.
(2) Consists of (i) 9,245 shares of common stock of Issuer beneficially owned by the reporting person, and (ii) 10,367 shares of common stock of Issuer beneficially owned jointly with reporting person's spouse Brittany Barnes.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Triumph Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 468 M - -
Net income 2022 96,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 633 M 1 633 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 291
Free-Float 84,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 65,85 $
Average target price 103,43 $
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron P. Graft Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Bradley Voss Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Sepulveda Executive Chairman
Renee Galitis Chief Information Officer
Edward J. Schreyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
