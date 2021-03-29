Triumph Bancorp : Ranked Among Top US Large Community Banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence

DALLAS, Mar. 29, 2021 - Triumph Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: TBK), the holding company for TBK Bank, SSB, today announced it ranked as one of the best-performing U.S. community banks of 2020 with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. Triumph Bancorp was one of the fifty banks and thrifts selected among 168 companies across the country that was eligible for ranking.

S&P Global Market Intelligence used six metrics to identify top-performing U.S. community banks between $3 billion to $10 billion in asset size: pretax return on average tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, net interest margin, operating revenue growth, leverage ratio, and nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets, net of Paycheck Protection Program Loans. For the full ranking, visit https://platform.mi.spglobal.com/web/client?auth=inherit#news/article?id=63178027&cdid=A-63178027-11823.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

