TRIUMPH BANCORP, INC.

(TBK)
Triumph Bancorp : Ranked Among Top US Large Community Banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence

03/29/2021 | 09:32am EDT
DALLAS, Mar. 29, 2021 - Triumph Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: TBK), the holding company for TBK Bank, SSB, today announced it ranked as one of the best-performing U.S. community banks of 2020 with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. Triumph Bancorp was one of the fifty banks and thrifts selected among 168 companies across the country that was eligible for ranking.

S&P Global Market Intelligence used six metrics to identify top-performing U.S. community banks between $3 billion to $10 billion in asset size: pretax return on average tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, net interest margin, operating revenue growth, leverage ratio, and nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets, net of Paycheck Protection Program Loans. For the full ranking, visit https://platform.mi.spglobal.com/web/client?auth=inherit#news/article?id=63178027&cdid=A-63178027-11823.

About Triumph
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Investor Relations:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
[email protected]
214-365-6936

Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
[email protected]
214-365-6930

Source: Triumph Bancorp


Disclaimer

Triumph Bancorp Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 13:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
