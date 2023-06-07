Triumph Financial : 2022 ESG Report

This document contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward- looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise, and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our business in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated
Triumph Financial 2022 ESG Report
2
Table of Contents
Message From Our CEO
4
The Company at a Glance
5
Triumph Financial at a Glance
5
Our Core Values
6
Relations With Stakeholders
6
Diversity & Inclusion
7
Our Creed
7
Our Belief
7
Council on Diversity & Inclusion 2022 Update
7
Anti-Discrimination
8
Anti-Harassment
8
Board and Leadership Diversity
8
Investing in Our Team Members
9
Training & Educational Assistance
9
Team Member Satisfaction
9
Labor Practices
9
Responsible Business
10
Enterprise Risk Management
10
Security Overview
10
Data Privacy & Security
11
External Standards and Information Security Efficacy
12
Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering and Office of Foreign Assets Control
I believe operating a responsible, sustainable business requires an engaged team, a worthy purpose and a stewardship perspective.
The topic of "ESG" reporting has become politically charged as of late, which is interesting when you think about the history of the subject. It began with an idea not very controversial at all: that investors wanted the companies they owned to be good corporate citizens. In the early days, this was defined by a work culture free from discrimination, and a corporate structure and management culture that valued ethical behavior and protections for shareholders. In the days when pollution was far more prevalent, it valued some mind toward the environmental impacts of the business in question, as legislative bodies were sometimes slower to act. Over time, ESG reporting has expanded, its demands have grown and this voluntary report structure, at least in the United States, has become more politically oriented.
I find this disappointing. Business is about people and relationships. At the core of what ESG stands for is (i) the idea that we treat all people the way we want to be treated and (ii) that we leave the world better than we found it. I wish and work for a world where all people are treated with dignity and all people have access to a safe environment.
I am open with my team that my worldview is biblical in its basis, and in that view, it is my mission to treat others with kindness and steward the assets well that I am responsible for. No matter the color of your skin, your nation of heritage, your religious beliefs or lack thereof, your gender or your orientation, you will be treated with dignity and respect at Triumph Financial. We expect our team to model transparency in their communication, excellence in their craft and humility in their relationships. Two pages from now, you'll read about our values. They all relate to the central themes: our people make the difference and the mission is more than money.
Last year, I explained why I refer to our company as a team. I said, "…it is because we are a group of people who have assembled ourselves with the common goal of creating the most valuable experience in financial services. Our culture is anchored around the concept of servant leadership, and our focus on creating value helps our team members thrive, our customers succeed and our communities prosper."
When I tasked our team with creating an ESG report, it was not to make some market statement or signal our alignment with some external marker set to determine our compliance. Instead, I asked them to simply report what we already do as a window into our culture. We endeavor to treat others the way we want to be treated. Let's talk about that. We maintain a culture of high ethical standards and measure adherence to that at the team member, management and Board level. Let's talk about that. We try to be sure that the business activities we pursue don't leave the world a worse place than we found it, as many of us are avid outdoors enthusiasts and conservationists at heart. Let's talk about that.
In short, in this report we are offering you a window into who we are at Triumph Financial. We are not virtue signaling or attempting to persuade you that we are anything other than what we are. We are a high-performing team focused on equality in opportunity, access to capital and managing a sustainable, profitable enterprise. As I said in our last report, we are committed to maintaining a culture that values all people, serves others with humility and operates prudently, working to protect our stakeholders.
I hope, as you read this year's report, those values are expressed and you find alignment with your own. We will continue to Help People Triumph!
Respectfully,
Aaron P. Graft
Vice Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer
Triumph Financial 2022 ESG Report
4
The Company at a Glance
Triumph Financial at a Glance
Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank. Our focus on creating value helps our team members thrive, our customers succeed and our communities prosper.
One Purpose: Helping People Triumph.
TBK Bank, SSB, meets the needs of clients through an offering of consumer, business and commercial banking products and solutions. With branches in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas, TBK Bank serves clients nationwide through our mortgage warehouse and commercial real estate platforms.
Triumph provides the transportation industry access to more of the products and services that empower growth-minded entrepreneurs to expand their businesses. Triumph's total transportation finance solutions - factoring, fuel cards, insurance, equipment finance and cash flow management - collectively create greater value for our clients.
TriumphPay is the payments network for freight brokers, factors, shippers and carriers in the North American trucking industry. TriumphPay provides digital, frictionless presentment, settlement and payment experiences, giving our partners the freedom to grow their businesses and empowering carriers to determine how and when they would like receive payment.
Banking products and services offered by TBK Bank, SSB. Member FDIC.
Factoring products and services offered by Triumph Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB, DBA Triumph.
Insurance products and services offered through Triumph Insurance Group, Inc., a subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB DBA Triumph.
Triumph Insurance Group, Inc., DBA in CA Triumph Risk and Insurance Solutions, All Rights Reserved.| TX License #1941647
Insurance Products and Services offered through Triumph Insurance Group, Inc. are NOT A DEPOSIT, NOT FDIC INSURED, NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK, NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY AND MAY GO DOWN IN VALUE.
Equipment Finance and Asset Based Lending products and services offered by TBK Bank, SSB.
