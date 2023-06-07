Triumph Financial : 2022 ESG Report

The topic of "ESG" reporting has become politically charged as of late, which is interesting when you think about the history of the subject. It began with an idea not very controversial at all: that investors wanted the companies they owned to be good corporate citizens. In the early days, this was defined by a work culture free from discrimination, and a corporate structure and management culture that valued ethical behavior and protections for shareholders. In the days when pollution was far more prevalent, it valued some mind toward the environmental impacts of the business in question, as legislative bodies were sometimes slower to act. Over time, ESG reporting has expanded, its demands have grown and this voluntary report structure, at least in the United States, has become more politically oriented.

I find this disappointing. Business is about people and relationships. At the core of what ESG stands for is (i) the idea that we treat all people the way we want to be treated and (ii) that we leave the world better than we found it. I wish and work for a world where all people are treated with dignity and all people have access to a safe environment.

I am open with my team that my worldview is biblical in its basis, and in that view, it is my mission to treat others with kindness and steward the assets well that I am responsible for. No matter the color of your skin, your nation of heritage, your religious beliefs or lack thereof, your gender or your orientation, you will be treated with dignity and respect at Triumph Financial. We expect our team to model transparency in their communication, excellence in their craft and humility in their relationships. Two pages from now, you'll read about our values. They all relate to the central themes: our people make the difference and the mission is more than money.

Last year, I explained why I refer to our company as a team. I said, "…it is because we are a group of people who have assembled ourselves with the common goal of creating the most valuable experience in financial services. Our culture is anchored around the concept of servant leadership, and our focus on creating value helps our team members thrive, our customers succeed and our communities prosper."