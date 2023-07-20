Triumph Financial, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 91.45 million compared to USD 101.43 million a year ago. Net income was USD 7.65 million compared to USD 44.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.3 compared to USD 1.78 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.29 compared to USD 1.74 a year ago.
For the six months, net interest income was USD 184.83 million compared to USD 201.51 million a year ago. Net income was USD 18.66 million compared to USD 68.52 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.73 compared to USD 2.72 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.72 compared to USD 2.66 a year ago.
Triumph Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
