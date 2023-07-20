Triumph Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's segments include Banking, Factoring and Payments. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank, which offers products and services that are focused on serving the local communities in which it operates and creating full banking relationships with both personal and commercial clients. TBK Bank operates retail branch networks in three geographic markets, including a mid-western division, a western division, and a mountain division. Its traditional banking offerings include a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Financial Services, which offers factoring services to its customers across a variety of industries with a focus on transportation factoring. The Payments segment includes the operations of TBK Bank's TriumphPay division, which is the payments network presentment, audit, and payment of over-the-road trucking invoices.

Sector Banks